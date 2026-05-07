DdbuShen Launches Strategic Upgrade, Introducing Automated AI Trading Robot Supporting Token Minting and Stock Trading (2026）

Berlin, Germany, May 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DdbuShen today announced a strategic upgrade, officially launching its automated AI trading robot, fully supporting quantitative trading in the cryptocurrency and stock markets, and adding a token minting function based on hash power, achieving an integrated closed loop from asset generation to strategy value enhancement.





AI Quantitative Strategies, Zero-Code One-Click Execution

The core of this upgrade is a strategy-driven AI quantitative trading system with three built-in strategies: momentum strategy, mean reversion strategy, and volatility adaptive strategy. Users can complete deployment in three steps without programming:

Registration and Authentication: Fill in the information and complete registration. [Click here to join]

Strategy Selection: DdbuShen offers a variety of quantitative strategies [Click here to view].

Automatic Operation: The system automatically analyzes market data, executes trades, and manages risk.

Hash Minting: From Trading Assets to Creating Assets

The platform simultaneously launches the hash minting function. Users contribute hash power, and the system automatically mints new digital tokens, with minting records verifiable on the blockchain. New tokens can be directly incorporated into AI trading strategies, achieving full automation of "minting—trading—value appreciation." Suitable for: Hash power owners, quantitative strategy users, and long-term allocation investors.

Introductory Benefits：

New users receive a $15 cash trial bonus upon registration, allowing them to experience all features at zero cost.

About DdbuShen

DdbuShen is an innovative fintech company that provides institutional-grade, AI-driven cryptocurrency trading solutions and digital asset management services to ordinary investors through the deep integration of AI quantitative strategies and hash-based minting systems.

Media Contact:

DdbuShen Media Relations

Email: support@ddbushen.com

Website: https://www.ddbushen.com

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. Investing involves risk, including the potential loss of capital. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions and assume all associated risks. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release.