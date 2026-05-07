Texas Roadhouse, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2026 Results

LOUISVILLE, Ky., May 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NasdaqGS: TXRH), today announced financial results for the 13 weeks ended March 31, 2026.

Financial Results

Financial results for the 13 weeks ended March 31, 2026 and April 1, 2025 were as follows:

13 Weeks Ended ($000's, except per share amounts) March 31, 2026 April 1, 2025 % change Total revenue $ 1,633,166 $ 1,447,648 12.8 % Income from operations 146,341 134,733 8.6 % Net income 123,433 113,662 8.6 % Diluted earnings per share $ 1.87 $ 1.70 9.6 %

Results at company restaurants for the 13 weeks ended March 31, 2026, as compared to the prior year as applicable, included the following:

Comparable restaurant sales increased 7.1% and store weeks increased 5.7%;

Average weekly sales were $174,151 of which $25,374 were to-go sales as compared to average weekly sales of $163,071 of which $22,146 were to-go sales in the prior year;

Restaurant margin dollars increased 10.5% to $264.4 million from $239.3 million in the prior year primarily due to higher sales. Restaurant margin, as a percentage of restaurant and other sales, decreased 36 basis points to 16.3% as commodity inflation of 6.2% and wage and other labor inflation of 3.8% were partially offset by higher sales;

Diluted earnings per share increased 9.6% primarily driven by higher restaurant margin dollars and the impact of share repurchases partially offset by higher depreciation and amortization expenses and higher general and administrative expenses;

Four company restaurants and two franchise restaurants were opened; and

Capital allocation spend included capital expenditures of $80.2 million, franchise acquisitions of $71.8 million, dividends of $49.4 million, and repurchases of common stock of $28.2 million.

Jerry Morgan, Chief Executive Officer of Texas Roadhouse, Inc., commented, “We kicked off 2026 with terrific momentum, thanks to the hard work and discipline of all our operators. Our strong traffic trends continue to fuel sales growth, and it’s clear that our commitment to delivering a legendary experience is appreciated by our guests.”

Morgan added, “On the development front, we have already opened seven company restaurants so far this year and currently have an additional 22 under construction. Our focus on new store development and strategic franchise acquisitions, along with our disciplined approach to capital allocation, has us positioned for sustained growth and ensuring we continue to generate long-term value for our shareholders.”

2026 Outlook

Comparable restaurant sales at company restaurants for the first five weeks of the second quarter of our 2026 fiscal year increased 6.5% compared to 2025. In addition, the Company implemented a menu price increase of approximately 1.9% in early April.

Management updated the following expectations for 2026:

Commodity inflation of 6% to 7%.



Management reiterated the following expectations for 2026:

Positive comparable restaurant sales growth, including the benefit of menu pricing actions;

Store week growth of 5% to 6%, including the benefit from franchise acquisitions;

Wage and other labor inflation of 3% to 4%;

An effective income tax rate of 14% to 15%; and

Total capital expenditures of approximately $400 million.



Cash Dividend Payment

On May 6, 2026, the Company’s Board of Directors approved the payment of a quarterly cash dividend of $0.75 per share of common stock. This payment will be distributed on June 30, 2026, to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 2, 2026.

Non-GAAP Measures

The Company prepares the unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). Within the press release, the Company makes reference to restaurant margin (in dollars, as a percentage of restaurant and other sales, and per store week). Restaurant margin represents restaurant and other sales less restaurant-level operating costs, including food and beverage costs, labor, rent, and other operating costs. Restaurant margin should not be considered in isolation, or as an alternative, to income from operations. This non-GAAP measure is not indicative of overall company performance and profitability in that this measure does not accrue directly to the benefit of shareholders due to the nature of the costs excluded. Restaurant margin is widely regarded as a useful metric by which to evaluate core restaurant-level operating efficiency and performance over various reporting periods on a consistent basis. In calculating restaurant margin, the Company excludes certain non-restaurant-level costs that support operations, but do not have a direct impact on restaurant-level operational efficiency and performance, including pre-opening and general and administrative expenses. The Company excludes pre-opening expenses as they occur at irregular intervals and would impact comparability to prior period results. The Company excludes depreciation and amortization expenses, substantially all of which relate to restaurant-level assets, as they represent a non-cash charge for the investment in restaurants. The Company excludes impairment and closure expenses as it believes this provides a clearer perspective of ongoing operating performance and a more useful comparison to prior period results. Restaurant margin as presented may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies in the industry. A reconciliation of income from operations to restaurant margin is included in the accompanying financial tables.

Conference Call

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. is hosting a conference call today, May 7, 2026, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss these results. The call will be webcast live from the investor relations portion of the Company’s website at www.texasroadhouse.com. Listeners may also access the call by dialing (888) 440-5667 or (646) 960-0476 for international calls and referencing the Texas Roadhouse, Inc. First Quarter 2026 Earnings. A replay of the call will be available until May 14, 2026, by dialing (800) 770-2030 or (609) 800-9909 for international calls and using conference ID 7714420.

About the Company

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. is a growing restaurant company operating predominantly in the casual dining segment that first opened in 1993 and today has grown to over 820 restaurants system-wide in 49 states, one U.S. territory, and ten foreign countries. For more information, please visit the Company’s Web site at www.texasroadhouse.com.

Forward-looking Statements

Certain statements in this release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of the management of the Company. Actual results may vary materially from those contained in forward-looking statements based on a number of factors including, without limitation, conditions beyond management’s control such as weather, natural disasters, disease outbreaks, epidemics, or pandemics impacting customers or food supplies; labor or supply chain shortages or limited availability of staff or product needed to meet the Company’s business standards; changes in consumer discretionary spending and macroeconomic conditions, including inflationary pressures and the impact of tariffs; food safety and food-borne illness concerns; and other factors disclosed from time to time in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Accordingly, there are or will be important factors that could cause actual outcomes or results to differ materially from those indicated in these statements. These factors include but are not limited to those described under “Part I—Item 1A. Risk Factors” of the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 30, 2025. These factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read in conjunction with other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Investors should take such risks into account when making investment decisions. Shareholders and other readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law.

Contacts:



Investor Relations Media Michael Bailen Megan Pence (502) 515-7298 (502) 461-1878





Texas Roadhouse, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income

(in thousands, except per share data)

(unaudited) 13 Weeks Ended March 31, 2026 April 1, 2025 Revenue: Restaurant and other sales $ 1,626,689 $ 1,440,342 Royalties and franchise fees 6,477 7,306 Total revenue 1,633,166 1,447,648 Costs and expenses: Restaurant operating costs (excluding depreciation and amortization shown separately below): Food and beverage 574,302 490,991 Labor 534,619 479,975 Rent 24,713 22,477 Other operating 228,626 207,615 Pre-opening 6,636 6,812 Depreciation and amortization 56,843 48,800 Impairment and closure, net — 28 General and administrative 61,086 56,217 Total costs and expenses 1,486,825 1,312,915 Income from operations 146,341 134,733 Interest income, net 545 1,301 Equity income from investments in unconsolidated affiliates 144 225 Income before taxes 147,030 136,259 Income tax expense 21,035 20,200 Net income including noncontrolling interests 125,995 116,059 Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 2,562 2,397 Net income attributable to Texas Roadhouse, Inc. and subsidiaries $ 123,433 $ 113,662 Net income per common share attributable to Texas Roadhouse, Inc. and subsidiaries: Basic $ 1.87 $ 1.71 Diluted $ 1.87 $ 1.70 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 65,921 66,485 Diluted 66,120 66,714 Cash dividends declared per share $ 0.75 $ 0.68





Texas Roadhouse, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands)

(unaudited) March 31, 2026 December 30, 2025 Cash and cash equivalents $ 214,561 $ 134,709 Other current assets, net 147,860 316,767 Property and equipment, net 1,834,692 1,803,841 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 912,787 879,521 Goodwill 275,036 242,220 Intangible assets, net 28,622 17,742 Other assets 161,172 154,672 Total assets $ 3,574,730 $ 3,549,472 Current liabilities 788,841 908,837 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 972,478 943,070 Other liabilities 275,025 215,863 Texas Roadhouse, Inc. and subsidiaries stockholders’ equity 1,516,957 1,460,820 Noncontrolling interests 21,429 20,882 Total liabilities and equity $ 3,574,730 $ 3,549,472





Texas Roadhouse, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(in thousands)

(unaudited) 13 Weeks Ended March 31, 2026 April 1, 2025 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income including noncontrolling interests $ 125,995 $ 116,059 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities Depreciation and amortization 56,843 48,800 Share-based compensation expense 13,456 12,550 Deferred income taxes 6,286 (4,347 ) Other noncash adjustments, net 778 1,544 Change in working capital, net of acquisitions 55,722 63,134 Net cash provided by operating activities 259,080 237,740 Cash flows from investing activities: Capital expenditures - property and equipment (80,165 ) (77,389 ) Acquisitions of franchise restaurants, net of cash acquired (71,778 ) (78,297 ) Other investing activities, net 5,190 129 Net cash used in investing activities (146,753 ) (155,557 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from revolving credit facility, net 50,000 — Repurchase of shares of common stock, including excise taxes as applicable (28,195 ) (50,151 ) Dividends paid to shareholders (49,407 ) (45,171 ) Other financing activities, net (4,873 ) (11,001 ) Net cash used in financing activities (32,475 ) (106,323 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 79,852 (24,140 ) Cash and cash equivalents - beginning of period 134,709 245,225 Cash and cash equivalents - end of period $ 214,561 $ 221,085





Texas Roadhouse, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Reconciliation of Income from Operations to Restaurant Margin

($ in thousands)

(unaudited) 13 Weeks Ended March 31, 2026 April 1, 2025 Income from operations $ 146,341 $ 134,733 Less: Royalties and franchise fees 6,477 7,306 Add: Pre-opening 6,636 6,812 Depreciation and amortization 56,843 48,800 Impairment and closure, net — 28 General and administrative 61,086 56,217 Restaurant margin $ 264,429 $ 239,284 Restaurant margin(as a percentage of restaurant and other sales) 16.3 % 16.6 %





Texas Roadhouse, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Supplemental Financial and Operating Information

($ amounts in thousands, except restaurant margin $ per

store week and weekly sales by group)

(unaudited) 13 Weeks Ended March 31, 2026 April 1, 2025 Change Company restaurants (all concepts) Restaurant and other sales $ 1,626,689 $ 1,440,342 12.9 % Store weeks 9,376 8,870 5.7 % Comparable restaurant sales (1) 7.1 % 3.5 % Restaurant operating costs (as a % of restaurant and other sales) Food and beverage costs 35.3 % 34.1 % (122) bps Labor 32.9 % 33.3 % 46 bps Rent 1.5 % 1.6 % 4 bps Other operating 14.0 % 14.4 % 36 bps Total 83.7 % 83.4 % Restaurant margin % 16.3 % 16.6 % (36) bps Restaurant margin $ $ 264,429 $ 239,284 10.5 % Restaurant margin $/Store week $ 28,203 $ 26,977 4.5 % Texas Roadhouse restaurants only: Store weeks 8,518 8,111 5.0 % Comparable restaurant sales (1) 7.5 % 3.5 % Average unit volume (2) $ 2,341 $ 2,190 6.9 % Weekly sales by group: Comparable restaurants (619 and 580 units) $ 181,030 $ 169,279 6.9 % Average unit volume restaurants (23 and 28 units) $ 155,344 $ 138,192 12.4 % Restaurants less than 6 months old (15 and 21 units) $ 168,119 $ 157,237 6.9 % Bubba’s 33 restaurants only: Store weeks 728 642 13.4 % Comparable restaurant sales (1) 0.9 % 3.9 % Average unit volume (2) $ 1,610 $ 1,592 1.1 % Weekly sales by group: Comparable restaurants (48 and 41 units) $ 123,624 $ 123,117 0.4 % Average unit volume restaurants (4 and 7 units) $ 126,645 $ 118,709 6.7 % Restaurants less than 6 months old (4 and 2 units) $ 148,448 $ 145,011 2.4 % Texas Roadhouse franchise restaurants only: Store weeks 1,188 1,295 (8.3 )% Comparable restaurant sales 6.3 % 4.7 % _______________

(1) Comparable restaurant sales reflect the change in sales for all company restaurants across all concepts, unless otherwise noted, over the same period of the prior year for restaurants open a full 18 months before the beginning of the period, excluding sales from restaurants permanently closed during the period, if applicable.

(2) Average unit volume includes sales from restaurants open for a full six months before the beginning of the period, excluding sales from restaurants permanently closed during the period, if applicable.





Texas Roadhouse, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Restaurant Unit Activity

(unaudited) 13 Weeks Ended March 31, 2026 April 1, 2025 Change Restaurant openings Company - Texas Roadhouse 4 7 (3 ) Company - Bubba’s 33 — 1 (1 ) Company - Jaggers — — — Total company restaurants 4 8 (4 ) Franchise - Jaggers - Domestic 1 — 1 Franchise - Texas Roadhouse - Int'l (1) 1 — 1 Total franchise restaurants 2 — 2 Total restaurants 6 8 (2 ) Restaurant acquisitions/dispositions Company - Texas Roadhouse 5 14 (9 ) Franchise - Texas Roadhouse - Domestic (5 ) (14 ) 9 Restaurants open at the end of the quarter Company - Texas Roadhouse 657 629 28 Company - Bubba’s 33 56 50 6 Company - Jaggers 10 9 1 Total company restaurants 723 688 35 Franchise - Texas Roadhouse - Domestic 31 42 (11 ) Franchise - Jaggers - Domestic 6 4 2 Franchise - Texas Roadhouse - Int'l (1) 61 57 4 Franchise - Jaggers - Int'l 1 1 — Total franchise restaurants 99 104 (5 ) Total restaurants 822 792 30 _______________ (1) Includes a U.S. territory.



