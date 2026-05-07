Altus Group Reports Q1 2026 Financial Results & Quarterly Dividend

Steady Annual Recurring Revenue* (“ARR”) Growth and Adjusted EBITDA Margin* Expansion

New Continuing Operations Profile Presents Altus as a Pure-Play Analytics Company

TORONTO, May 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altus Group Limited (ʺAltus Group”, “Altus” or “the Company”) (TSX: AIF), a leading provider of commercial real estate (“CRE”) intelligence, announced today its financial and operating results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2026. The Company also announced that its Board of Directors approved the payment of a cash dividend of $0.15 per common share for the second quarter ending June 30, 2026.

“Our first quarter results reflect the strength of our recurring revenue model and the progress we’re making to build a more focused, higher-margin data analytics business,” said Mike Gordon, CEO and Chair of Altus Group. “Growing demand for our flagship offerings drove steady ARR growth, while our disciplined cost actions contributed to meaningful margin expansion, with additional benefits expected to flow through in coming quarters. Recent innovations on the ARGUS Intelligence platform, such as the addition of ARGUS Assist - our agentic AI layer, should further increase engagement and expand cross-sell and upsell opportunities. Our ongoing portfolio rationalization is translating into a simpler continuing operations profile, while at the same time improving the quality of earnings and strengthening cash generation which has enabled us to return approximately $400 million to shareholders year to date.”

Selected Q1 2026 Information

All revenue, Adjusted EBITDA* and Adjusted EBITDA margin results are for consolidated continuing operations1.

C$M Q1 2026 Q1 2025 % change % change currency Revenues $108.2 $104.4 6.2% Constant Currency* Recurring Revenue* $102.8 $98.8 6.5% Constant Currency Software Revenue $51.3 $46.4 11.7% Constant Currency Software Annual Recurring Revenue* $202.9 $183.7 10.5% As Reported Valuation Management Solutions (“VMS”) Revenue $42.0 $41.0 6.0% Constant Currency VMS Annual Recurring Revenue* $169.4 $161.6 4.8% As Reported Profit (Loss) from continuing operations $(6.5) $(7.3) 10.8% As Reported Adjusted EBITDA* $23.7 $17.1 46.8% Constant Currency Adjusted EBITDA margin* 21.9% 16.3% 620 bps Constant Currency Net cash provided by operating activities $21.0 $0.7 2,873.8% As Reported Free Cash Flow*2 $19.7 $(0.6) 3,329.5% As Reported Free Cash Flow per Share*2 $0.48 $(0.01) 4,900.0% As Reported Funded debt to EBITDA ratio 1.33 1.44 n/a n/a

*Denotes non-GAAP financial measure, non-GAAP ratio, capital management measure, and/or supplementary and other financial measures as defined in National Instrument 52-112 - Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures Disclosure (“NI 52-112”). Please refer to the “Non-GAAP and Other Measures” section of this press release for further information.

1. All revenue, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin figures are for consolidated continuing operations, which excludes the Appraisals business that was sold and the reclassification of the Development Advisory business as discontinued operations in Q1 2026.

2. Net cash provided by operating activities, Free Cash Flow and Free Cash Flow per Share still includes contribution from assets that are held for sale, and the prior year comparative figures include contribution from assets that were a part of Altus until the date they were sold.

Business Outlook

Management’s expectations for fiscal 2026 have been updated for continuing operations to account for the move of the Development Advisory business under discontinued operations. The implied As Reported ranges have been updated for more current foreign exchange rates.

Additionally, with Recurring Revenue now representing approximately 95% of total Revenues for continuing operations, the Company will no longer be including Recurring Revenue as a standalone metric in its business outlook. Accordingly, the Company is withdrawing its previously disclosed fiscal 2026 Recurring Revenue guidance. The Company’s total Revenue guidance, which is set out below, effectively captures the Recurring Revenue line item given its proportion of total Revenues. This change does not represent a substitution of the Recurring Revenue metric with another measure achieving the same objective.

C$M 2026 Guidance

CC growth rate Implied Range**

As Reported Q2 2026 Guidance

CC growth rate Implied Range**

As Reported Revenues 5 – 7%



Increased from 4 – 6%

$448 – $454M 5 – 7% $110 – $112M Adjusted EBITDA margin 450 – 550 bps



Increased from 350 – 450 bps

26 – 27% 450 – 550 bps 25 – 26%

**Implied ranges are based on average March 2026 foreign exchange rates. Currency fluctuations may cause reported results to differ. The Constant Currency (CC) growth rates represent the Company’s official guidance expectations.

The Company expects its Recurring Revenue growth to be based on its target growth algorithm, which expects ~80% of the growth to be driven by volume and pricing, and ~20% by new logos. The projected Adjusted EBITDA margin expansion is expected to be driven primarily by improved operating efficiencies and expense management.

The FY2026 guidance has also been updated to reflect the partial contribution from the One11 Managed Services (“One11”) business up to the time of sale (April 30, 2026). For comparative purposes, One11 contributed ~$5.2 million to Analytics revenues in FY2025 (including $3.9 million to Recurring Revenue) and will remain in the comparative period as it does not qualify for discontinued operations accounting treatment. The loss of One11 partial revenues is offset by increased Analytics growth expectations.

The Company’s mid-term financial target is to exit 2027 as a Rule of 40 company at the consolidated level, as defined by the sum of revenue growth and Adjusted EBITDA margin, and assumes the completion of the divestiture of the Development Advisory business.

Q2 2026 Dividend Payment

The Board approved the payment of a cash dividend of $0.15 per common share for the second quarter ending June 30, 2026. Payment will be made on July 15, 2026 to common shareholders of record as at June 30, 2026.

Altus Group confirms that all dividends paid or deemed to be paid to its common shareholders qualify as ʺeligible dividendsʺ for purposes of subsection 89 (14) of the Income Tax Act (Canada) and similar provincial and territorial legislation, unless indicated otherwise.

The Board of Directors has also approved the termination of the Company’s Dividend Reinvestment Plan (the “DRIP”), effective with the payment of the Company’s third quarter dividend. Given the immaterial level of participation in the DRIP, the Board determined that the administrative costs of maintaining it are no longer justified. Following the termination, all shareholders, including those currently enrolled in the DRIP, will receive future dividends in cash. Shareholders currently enrolled in the DRIP are not required to take any action and will automatically begin receiving cash dividends commencing with the expected third quarter dividend payment. Additional details regarding the termination of the DRIP will be provided to participants in due course.

Amendment of Credit Facilities

On April 21, 2026, the Company amended its bank credit facilities to, among other things, extend the maturity date and expand the permitted uses of borrowings. Pursuant to the amendment, the maturity date of the credit facilities was extended from March 24, 2027, to March 24, 2029, for all lenders other than one lender that elected not to extend, for which the maturity date remains March 24, 2027. The Company’s borrowing capacity remains at $550.0 million with certain provisions that allow it to further increase the limit to $650.0 million and maintain the existing maximum Funded debt to EBITDA financial covenant ratio of 4.5 with provisions that allow for a short-term increase up to 5.0 following certain business acquisitions. The amendment also expanded the permitted use of borrowings under the bank credit facilities to include the funding of share buybacks, subject to compliance with certain financial ratio tests and other conditions and limitations set out in the amended agreement. Overall, the amended credit facilities strengthen liquidity, preserve flexibility, and reflect continued lender confidence in the business.

Q1 2026 Results Conference Call & Webcast

Date: Thursday, May 7, 2026 Time: 5:00 p.m. (ET) Webcast: https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/537816604 Live Call: 1-833-461-5787 (toll-free) (Conference ID: 537816604) Replay: https://www.altusgroup.com/investor-relations/

About Altus Group

Altus Group is a leading provider of commercial real estate (“CRE”) intelligence, anchored by ARGUS – the industry’s go-to software for valuation and performance analytics. For more than two decades, Altus has played a vital role in empowering CRE professionals with the analytics and trusted advice they need to make high-impact decisions with confidence. The world’s CRE leaders rely on our market-leading solutions and expertise to drive performance and manage risk. Our people around the world are driving meaningful impact in an industry undergoing unprecedented change – helping shape the cities where we live, work, and build thriving communities.

For more information about Altus (TSX: AIF) please visit www.altusgroup.com.

Non-GAAP and Other Measures

Altus Group uses certain non-GAAP financial measures, non-GAAP ratios, capital management measures, and supplementary and other financial measures as defined in NI 52-112. These non-GAAP and other financial measures include Adjusted Earnings (Loss), Adjusted EBITDA and Constant Currency; non-GAAP ratios such as Adjusted EPS and Free Cash Flow per Share; capital management measures such as Free Cash Flow; and supplementary financial and other measures such as Adjusted EBITDA margin and Recurring Revenue, Software - Annual Recurring Revenue and VMS - Annual Recurring Revenue. Management believes that these measures may assist investors in assessing an investment in the Company’s shares as they provide additional insight into the Company’s performance. Readers are cautioned that they are not defined performance measures, and do not have any standardized meaning under IFRS and may differ from similar computations as reported by other similar entities and, accordingly, may not be comparable to financial measures as reported by those entities. These measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for financial measures prepared in accordance with IFRS. Refer to the “Non-GAAP and Other Measures” section on Page 3 of the Management’s Discussion & Analysis dated May 7, 2026 for the period ended March 31, 2026 (the “MD&A”), which is incorporated by reference in this press release and which is available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca for more information on each measure, including definitions and methods of calculation. A reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Earnings (Loss) to Profit (Loss) and Free Cash Flow to Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities is included at the end of this press release.

Forward-looking Information

Certain information in this press release may constitute “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. All information contained in this press release, other than statements of current and historical fact, is forward-looking information. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements relating to expected divestitures (including expected timing of such divestitures), the proposed termination of the DRIP, proposed capital return objectives and initiatives (including the Company’s objectives to return up to $800 million to shareholders in 2026 through a combination of share repurchases under the Company’s normal course issuer bid, potential substantial issuer bid tenders, and other methods), as well as the discussion of our business, strategies and expectations of future performance, including any guidance on financial expectations and anticipated changes to our business lines, and our expectations with respect to cash flows and liquidity. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by use of words such as “may”, “will”, “expect”, “believe”, “anticipate”, “estimate”, “intend”, “plan”, “would”, “could”, “should”, “continue”, “goal”, “objective”, “remain” and other similar terminology.

Forward-looking information is not, and cannot be, a guarantee of future results or events. Forward-looking information is based on, among other things, opinions, assumptions, estimates and analyses that, while considered reasonable by us at the date the forward-looking information is provided, inherently are subject to significant risks, uncertainties, contingencies and other factors that may not be known and may cause actual results, performance or achievements, industry results or events to be materially different from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. The material factors or assumptions that we identified and applied in drawing conclusions or making forecasts or projections set out in the forward-looking information (including sections entitled “Business Outlook”) include, but are not limited to: engagement and product pipeline opportunities will result in associated definitive agreements; continued adoption of cloud subscriptions by our customers; retention of material clients and bookings; sustaining our software and subscription renewals; successful execution of our business strategies; consistent and stable economic conditions or conditions in the financial markets; consistent and stable legislation in the various countries in which we operate; consistent and stable foreign exchange conditions; no disruptive changes in the technology environment; opportunity to acquire accretive businesses and the absence of negative financial and other impacts resulting from strategic investments, acquisitions or dispositions on short term results; successful integration of acquired businesses; and continued availability of qualified professionals.

Inherent in the forward-looking information are known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or industry results, to differ materially from any results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Those risks include, but are not limited to: the CRE market conditions; the general state of the economy; our financial performance; our financial targets; our international operations; acquisitions, divestitures, joint ventures and strategic investments; business interruption events; third party information and data; cybersecurity; industry competition; technology strategy; our subscription renewals; our sales pipeline; professional talent; client concentration and loss of material clients; product enhancements and new product introductions; our use of technology; intellectual property; compliance with laws and regulations; privacy and data protection; artificial intelligence; our leverage and financial covenants; interest rates; inflation; our brand, reputation & social media risk; our ARGUS Intelligence transition; share repurchase programs; fixed price engagements; currency fluctuations; credit; tax matters; financial reporting standards; our contractual obligations; legal proceedings; regulatory review; our insurance limits; our internal and disclosure controls; our dividend payments; the price of our common shares; our capital investments; the issuance of additional common shares and debt; shareholder activism; health and safety hazards; environmental, social and governance (ESG) matters and climate change; and communications regulation, as well as those described in our annual publicly filed documents, including the Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2025 (which are available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca).

Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information as a prediction of actual results. The forward-looking information reflects management’s current expectations and beliefs regarding future events and operating performance and is based on information currently available to management. Although we have attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking information contained herein, there are other factors that could cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. The forward-looking information contained herein is current as of the date of this press release and, except as required under applicable law, we do not undertake to update or revise it to reflect new events or circumstances. Additionally, we undertake no obligation to comment on analyses, expectations or statements made by third parties in respect of Altus Group, our financial or operating results, or our securities.

Certain information in this press release, including sections entitled “Business Outlook”, may be considered as “financial outlook” within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. The purpose of this financial outlook is to provide readers with disclosure regarding Altus Group’s reasonable expectations as to the anticipated results of its proposed business activities for the periods indicated. Readers are cautioned that the financial outlook may not be appropriate for other purposes.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Camilla Bartosiewicz

Chief Communications Officer, Altus Group

(416) 641-9773

camilla.bartosiewicz@altusgroup.com

Martin Miasko

Sr. Director, Investor Relations and Strategy, Altus Group

(416) 204-5136

martin.miasko@altusgroup.com

Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss)

For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2026 and 2025

(Unaudited)

(Expressed in Thousands of Canadian Dollars, Except for Per Share Amounts)

Three months ended

March 31, 2026 Three months ended

March 31, 2025(1) Revenues $ 108,235 $ 104,358 Cost of sales 30,997 31,122 Gross profit 77,238 73,236 Sales and marketing expense 17,380 17,215 Research and development expense 13,253 13,186 General and administrative expense 27,362 30,747 Depreciation and amortization 8,999 10,106 Other operating expense 12,013 (239) Restructuring expense (recovery) 4,697 6,236 Impairment charge 887 - (Gain) loss on sale of assets 325 12 Operating profit (loss) (7,678) (4,027) Share of the (profit) loss from associates and joint ventures (286) 231 Interest costs (income), net (179) (1,316) (Gain) loss on investments (160) 138 Profit (loss) before income tax from continuing operations (7,053) (3,080) Income tax expense (recovery) (568) 4,194 Profit (loss) from continuing operations (6,485) (7,274) Profit (loss) from discontinued operations (4,827) 383,058 Profit (loss) $ (11,312) $ 375,784 Other comprehensive income (loss): Items that may be reclassified to profit or loss in subsequent periods: Currency translation differences 9,867 3,229 Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax 9,867 3,229 Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period, net of tax $ (1,445) $ 379,013 Earnings (loss) per share attributable to the shareholders of the Company during the period Basic earnings (loss) per share: Continuing operations $(0.16) $(0.16) Discontinued operations $(0.12) $8.36 Diluted earnings (loss) per share: Continuing operations $(0.16) $(0.16) Discontinued operations $(0.12) $8.36

(1) Comparative figures have been restated to reflect the change in presentation and discontinued operations. Refer to Note 9 of the interim financial statements.

Interim Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

As at March 31, 2026 and December 31, 2025

(Unaudited)

(Expressed in Thousands of Canadian Dollars)

March 31, 2026 December 31, 2025(1) Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 253,149 $ 420,690 Trade receivables and other 102,737 130,358 Income taxes recoverable 6,865 4,321 Derivative financial instruments - 7,459 362,751 562,828 Assets held for sale 61,697 15,007 Total current assets 424,448 577,835 Non-current assets Trade receivables and other 7,149 7,139 Derivative financial instruments 7,122 5,687 Investments 12,489 12,094 Investment in joint venture 22,366 22,080 Deferred tax assets 13,528 17,964 Right-of-use assets 15,354 20,850 Property, plant and equipment 9,412 10,555 Intangibles 180,098 187,060 Goodwill 363,475 389,043 Total non-current assets 630,993 672,472 Total assets $ 1,055,441 $ 1,250,307 Liabilities Current liabilities Trade payables and other $ 392,649 $ 529,318 Income taxes payable 2,860 18,717 Lease liabilities 9,827 11,223 Borrowings 179,614 - 584,950 559,258 Liabilities directly associated with assets held for sale 12,955 2,474 Total current liabilities 597,905 561,732 Non-current liabilities Trade payables and other 15,557 24,991 Lease liabilities 19,264 29,175 Borrowings - 154,558 Deferred tax liabilities 21,384 20,975 Total non-current liabilities 56,205 229,699 Total liabilities 654,110 791,431 Shareholders’ equity Share capital 738,429 786,181 Contributed surplus (154,809) (300,542) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 52,258 41,173 Retained earnings (deficit) (233,329) (67,936) Reserves of assets held for sale (1,218) - Total shareholders’ equity 401,331 458,876 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 1,055,441 $ 1,250,307

(1) Comparative figures have been restated to reflect the change in accounting policy. Refer to Note 3 of the interim financial statements.

Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2026 and 2025

(Unaudited)

(Expressed in Thousands of Canadian Dollars)

Three months ended

March 31, 2026 Three months ended

March 31, 2025 Cash flows from operating activities Profit (loss) before income taxes from continuing operations $ (7,053) $ (3,080) Profit (loss) before income taxes from discontinued operations (4,827) 455,537 Profit (loss) before income taxes $ (11,880) $ 452,457 Adjustments for: Depreciation of right-of-use assets 1,621 2,094 Depreciation of property, plant and equipment 818 948 Amortization of intangibles 6,830 7,349 Interest costs (income), net (137) (1,267) Share-based compensation 3,684 3,596 Unrealized foreign exchange (gain) loss 1,465 (1,826) (Gain) loss on investments (160) 138 (Gain) loss on sale of assets 325 12 (Gain) loss on disposal of assets 1,877 (457,986) (Gain) loss on equity derivatives 6,331 6,176 Share of the (profit) loss from associates and joint ventures (286) 231 Impairment of non-financial assets 887 - Impairment of right-of-use assets, net of (gain) loss on sub-leases (804) 3,534 Net changes in: Operating working capital 19,945 (7,201) Liabilities for cash-settled share-based compensation (6,956) (7,305) Net cash generated by (used in) operations 23,560 950 Interest paid on borrowings (1,307) (1,790) Interest paid on leases (307) (245) Interest received 1,602 3,008 Income taxes paid (2,583) (1,218) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 20,965 705 Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from exercise of options 85 10,017 Financing fees paid 13 (513) Proceeds from borrowings 25,000 - Repayment of borrowings - (127,000) Payments of principal on lease liabilities (6,893) (3,088) Dividends paid (6,155) (6,507) Treasury shares purchased for share-based compensation (1,751) (11,358) Cancellation of shares (200,503) (76,304) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (190,204) (214,753) Cash flows from investing activities Purchase of investments (54) (39) Purchase of intangibles (405) (388) Purchase of property, plant and equipment (860) (927) Proceeds from sale of discontinued operations, net of cash disposed 13,914 655,811 Income taxes paid on disposal of discontinued operations (12,046) - Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 549 654,457 Effect of foreign currency translation 1,149 912 Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (167,541) 441,321 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 420,690 50,592 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 253,149 $ 491,913

Reconciliation of Profit (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Earnings (Loss)

The following table provides a reconciliation of Profit (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Earnings (Loss):

Quarter ended March 31, In thousands of dollars, except for per share amounts 2026 2025(1) Profit (loss) from continuing operations $ (6,485) $ (7,274) Interest costs (income), net (179) (1,316) Depreciation and amortization 8,999 10,106 Restructuring expense (recovery) 4,697 6,236 Impairment charge 887 - (Gain) loss on sale of assets 325 12 (Gain) loss on investments(2) (160) 138 Share of the (profit) loss from associates and joint ventures (286) 231 Other operating expense 12,013 (239) Non-cash share-based compensation(3) 4,467 4,972 Income tax expense (recovery)(4) (568) 4,194 Adjusted EBITDA $ 23,710 $ 17,060 Depreciation of property, plant and equipment and amortization of intangibles of non-acquired businesses (1,106) (1,462) Interest (costs) income, net – other 444 1,512 (Gain) loss on hedging transactions, including currency forward contracts and interest expense (income) on swaps (302) 850 Tax effect of adjusted earnings (loss) adjustments(4) (5,560) (8,267) Adjusted Earnings (Loss)* $ 17,186 $ 9,693 Weighted average number of shares – basic 40,560,347 45,817,956 Weighted average number of restricted shares 115,021 92,321 Weighted average number of shares – adjusted 40,675,368 45,910,277 Adjusted EPS(5) $0.42 $0.21

(1) Comparative figures have been restated to reflect discontinued operations. Refer to Note 9 of the interim financial statements.

(2) (Gain) loss on investments relates to changes in the fair value of investments in partnerships.

(3) These expenses represent non-cash expenditure recognized in connection with issued stock options and other awards under our equity incentive plans in addition to the (gain) loss on equity derivatives net of mark-to-market adjustments on related RSUs and DSUs. These amounts are included in cost of sales, sales and marketing expenses, research and development expenses, and general and administrative expenses.

(4) For the purposes of reconciling to Adjusted Earnings (Loss), only the tax impacts for the reconciling items noted in the definition of Adjusted Earnings (Loss) is adjusted from profit (loss) for the period.

(5) Refer to page 4 of the MD&A for the definition of Adjusted EPS.

Reconciliation of Free Cash Flow and Free Cash Flow per Share

Free Cash Flow Quarter ended March 31, In thousands of dollars, except for per share amounts 2026 2025 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ 20,965 $ 705 Less: Capital Expenditures (1,265) (1,315) Free Cash Flow $ 19,700 $ (610) Weighted average number of shares – basic 40,560,347 45,817,956 Weighted average number of restricted shares 115,021 92,321 Weighted average number of shares – adjusted 40,675,368 45,910,277 Free Cash Flow per Share $0.48 $(0.01)

Constant Currency

Quarter ended March 31, 2026 As presented For Constant Currency Canadian Dollar 1.000 1.000 United States Dollar 1.371 1.435 Pound Sterling 1.848 1.807 Euro 1.605 1.509 Australian Dollar 0.952 0.900





Quarter ended March 31, 2025 As presented For Constant Currency Canadian Dollar 1.000 1.000 United States Dollar 1.435 1.348 Pound Sterling 1.807 1.709 Euro 1.509 1.463 Australian Dollar 0.900 0.886



