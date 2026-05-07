AerSale Reports First Quarter 2026 Results

First Quarter 2026 Highlights

Revenue of $70.6 million versus $65.8 million in the prior year period

Net loss of $3.5 million versus net loss of $5.3 million in the prior year period

Adjusted net income1 of $0.1 million versus adjusted net loss of $2.7 million in the prior year period

Adjusted EBITDA1 of $7.4 million versus adjusted EBITDA of $3.2 million in the prior year period

Feedstock acquisitions of $25.1 million versus $43.4 million in the prior year period

Inventory of $369.5 million

Aircraft and engines held for lease2 of $121.5 million



MIAMI, May 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AerSale Corporation (Nasdaq: ASLE) (“AerSale” or the “Company”) today reported first quarter 2026 financial results.

(in thousands, except per-share amount) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2026 2025 Percent Change Total revenue $ 70,614 $ 65,776 7.4 % Net loss (3,450 ) (5,277 ) 34.6 % Adjusted net income (loss)(1) 66 (2,665 ) 102.5 % Adjusted EBITDA(1) 7,360 3,174 131.9 % Diluted loss per share (0.07 ) (0.10 ) 30.0 % Adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share(1) 0.00 (0.05 ) 100.0 % Feedstock acquisitions $ 25,056 $ 43,439 (42.3 ) %

First Quarter 2026 Results of Operations

The Company’s revenue for the first quarter of 2026 was $70.6 million, representing a 7.4% increase compared to $65.8 million in the first quarter of 2025, primarily driven by increased engine and B757 freighter leasing activity. Adjusted EBITDA1 in the first quarter of 2026 increased by $4.2 million to $7.4 million, or 10.4% of total revenue, representing an increase of 131.9% compared to $3.2 million, or 4.8% of total revenue, in the comparable prior year period. The increase in adjusted EBITDA1 was mainly driven by more equipment on lease and flight equipment sales during the period.

As a reminder to investors, the Company’s revenue is likely to fluctuate from quarter-to-quarter and year-to-year based on the timing of flight equipment sales and therefore, performance should be monitored based on the more recurring aspects of our business, which includes leasing, used serviceable material (“USM”) and maintenance repair and overhaul (“MRO”) activities.

In the first quarter of 2026, flight equipment sales were $5.2 million and consisted of one engine, compared to $1.8 million from one engine sold in the comparable prior‑year period. Excluding flight equipment sales, revenue grew 2.2% as the Company continued to expand the more recurring parts of its business. The increase was due in part to greater leasing revenue from an expanded lease pool, including the deployment of three Boeing 757 freighter aircraft, as well as continued growth in the engine leasing portfolio focused on high‑demand engine types that are expected to remain strong during the lease period. The Company also saw improved performance at the Goodyear, Arizona and Millington, Tennessee on-airport MRO facilities as the Company filled previously unutilized hanger capacity. This was partially offset by lower USM and MRO parts sales, as well as lower revenue from our Roswell, New Mexico facility due to lower stored aircraft.

Nick Finazzo, Chief Executive Officer at AerSale, stated, “Our first quarter performance reflects continued progress in growing the more recurring parts of our business through increased leasing activity and disciplined execution across our platform. During the quarter, we commenced work at our Millington facility following the award of a long‑term, multi‑line regional airline maintenance agreement and at our expanded Aerostructures facility. These expansion projects resulted in expected start‑up costs, which created modest margin pressure that we expect to normalize as volumes increase and operations mature.”

Mr. Finazzo continued, “We also continued to execute on our leasing strategy with the placement of an additional B757 freighter, ending the quarter with three aircraft on lease and one additional aircraft under letter of intent. With a strong inventory position and expanding capacity, we remain focused on monetizing our assets and delivering a more consistent earnings profile over time.”

Asset Management Solutions Segment (“AMS”) revenue increased 10.0% to $43.1 million during the first quarter of 2026 compared to $39.2 million in the first quarter of 2025. Excluding flight equipment sales, total revenue in the first quarter of 2026 increased 1.3% to $37.9 million from $37.5 million in the prior year, driven by increased leasing activity and favorable engine mix, partially offset by lower USM volume. The Company had 18 engines and three B757 freighter aircraft on lease in the current quarter, compared to 16 engines and one B757 freighter on lease in the prior year period.

Technical Operations (“TechOps”) revenue increased 3.4% to $27.5 million in the first quarter of 2026 compared to $26.6 million in the first quarter of 2025, driven primarily by higher revenue from on‑airport MRO operations. Revenue growth was led by increased storage work scope in Goodyear, Arizona and by the continued ramp‑up of operations in Millington, Tennessee in support for a recently awarded long term CRJ multi-line maintenance agreement. These increases were partially offset by lower MRO parts sales during the quarter.

Gross margin decreased to 26.7% for the first quarter of 2026 compared to 27.3% in the same period last year, as TechOps margins declined due to start‑up and training costs related to the CRJ lines in Millington and the expansion in Aerostructures. In addition, Goodyear incurred higher labor costs in the quarter as it ramped up labor in anticipation of demand during the remainder of the year.

Selling, general, and administrative expenses were $22.2 million in the first quarter of 2026 versus $24.6 million in the first quarter of 2025. AerSale incurred $1.8 million of share-based compensation expense in the first quarter of 2026 versus $1.2 million in the first quarter of 2025. The favorable cost reductions are a result of our efficiency initiatives that have reduced overall costs, as well as one-time severance charges incurred in the prior year period.

Loss from operations was $3.3 million in the first quarter of 2026 compared to $6.6 million in the first quarter of 2025.

Income tax benefit was $1.0 million in the first quarter of 2026, compared to $0.7 million in the first quarter of 2025. The Company’s effective tax rate was 22.6% in the first quarter of 2026 compared to 12.0% in the first quarter of 2025.

Net loss for the first quarter of 2026 was $3.5 million, compared to a net loss of $5.3 million in the prior year. During the first quarter of 2026, the Company recognized $1.8 million of share-based compensation expenses within payroll expenses, $1.6 million in non-cash inventory write-downs, and $0.1 million in facility relocation costs. Excluding these non-cash and unusual items and adjusted for tax, adjusted net income1 was $0.1 million in the first quarter of 2026, compared to an adjusted net loss1 of $2.7 million in the first quarter of 2025.

Diluted loss per share was $0.07 for the first quarter of 2026 compared to a diluted loss per share of $0.10 in the first quarter of 2025. Adjusted for the non-cash and unusual items noted above, adjusted diluted earnings per share1 was $0.00 for the first quarter of 2026, compared to an adjusted diluted per share loss of $0.05 for the first quarter of 2025.

Conference Call Information

The Company will host a conference call today, May 7, 2026 at 4:30 pm Eastern Time to discuss these results. A live audio webcast will be available to the public on a listen-only basis at https://ir.aersale.com/news-events/events . An archived replay of the webcast will also be available on the Investors portion of the AerSale website at https://ir.aersale.com/ for one year.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release includes non-GAAP financial measures, including adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income (loss), and adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share. AerSale defines adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) excluding interest expense, depreciation and amortization, income tax expense (benefit), and other non-cash, non-recurring or unusual items. Adjusted net income (loss) is defined as net income (loss) excluding mark-to-market adjustments relating to our private warrants, stock-based compensation expense, inventory write-offs and other non-cash, non-recurring or unusual items. Adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share is adjusted net income divided by the diluted weighted average number of shares outstanding during the measurement period.

AerSale believes these non-GAAP measures of financial results provide useful information to management and investors regarding certain financial and business trends relating to AerSale’s financial condition and results of operations. AerSale’s management uses certain of these non-GAAP measures to compare AerSale’s performance to that of prior periods for trend analyses and for budgeting and planning purposes. These non-GAAP measures should not be construed as an alternative to net income (loss) or net income (loss) margin as an indicator of operating performance or as an alternative to cash flow provided by operating activities as a measure of liquidity (each as determined in accordance with GAAP).

You should review AerSale’s financial statements and not rely on any single financial measure to evaluate AerSale’s business. Other companies may calculate adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income (loss), or adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share differently, and therefore AerSale’s adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income (loss), or adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share measures may not be directly comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies.

Reconciliations of net income (loss), the Company’s closest GAAP measure, to adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income (loss), and adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share, are outlined in the tables below following the Company’s condensed consolidated financial statements.





End Notes

(1) Adjusted net income (loss), adjusted EBITDA and adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share are non-GAAP measures. See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and “Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income (Loss) and Adjusted Basic/Diluted (Loss) Earnings Per Share Reconciliation Table” at the end of this press release for a discussion of why we believe these non-GAAP measures are useful together with a detailed reconciliation of these measures to their most directly comparable GAAP (Generally Accepted Accounting Principles) measure. (2) Aircraft and engines held for lease refers to the financial statement line item Aircraft and engines held for lease, net on the Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet, which is comprised of assets’ cost net of accumulated depreciation.

First Quarter 2026 Financial Results

AERSALE CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(in thousands, except share and per share data)

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2026 2025 Revenue: Products $ 35,304 $ 37,122 Leasing 11,846 7,501 Services 23,464 21,153 Total revenue 70,614 65,776 Cost of sales and operating expenses: Cost of products 24,023 27,639 Cost of leasing 4,463 3,008 Cost of services 23,247 17,164 Total cost of sales 51,733 47,811 Gross profit 18,881 17,965 Selling, general and administrative expenses 22,213 24,612 Loss from operations (3,332 ) (6,647 ) Other (expense) income: Interest expense, net (2,130 ) (1,181 ) Other income, net 1,007 1,888 Change in fair value of warrant liability - (57 ) Total other (expense) income, net (1,123 ) 650 Loss before income tax provision (4,455 ) (5,997 ) Income tax benefit 1,005 720 Net loss $ (3,450 ) $ (5,277 ) Loss per share: Basic $ (0.07 ) $ (0.10 ) Diluted $ (0.07 ) $ (0.10 ) Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 47,240,034 52,338,258 Diluted 47,240,034 52,338,258

AERSALE CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet

(in thousands, except share data)

(Unaudited) March 31, December 31, 2026 2025 Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 2,085 $ 4,379 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $1,098 and $1,173 as of March 31, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively 47,116 42,654 Income tax receivable 1,126 1,728 Inventory: Aircraft, airframes, engines, and parts 214,703 205,379 Advance vendor payments 4,900 5,679 Deposits, prepaid expenses, and other current assets 12,085 9,170 Total current assets 282,015 268,989 Fixed assets: Aircraft and engines held for lease, net 121,489 102,361 Property and equipment, net 31,998 32,006 Inventory: Aircraft, airframes, engines, and parts 154,783 158,385 Operating lease right-of-use assets 28,873 30,130 Deferred income taxes 9,735 8,784 Deferred financing costs, net 925 1,024 Other assets 578 586 Goodwill 19,860 19,860 Other intangible assets, net 17,810 18,347 Total assets $ 668,066 $ 640,472 Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 31,260 $ 29,645 Accrued expenses 7,198 7,233 Income tax payable 324 329 Lessee and customer purchase deposits 2,123 780 Current operating lease liabilities 4,114 4,313 Current portion of long-term debt 993 993 Deferred revenue 724 530 Deferred insurance proceeds 28,610 28,610 Total current liabilities 75,346 72,433 Revolving credit facility 137,796 110,053 Long-term debt 1,036 1,284 Long-term lease deposits 3,182 3,492 Long-term operating lease liabilities 27,150 28,190 Maintenance deposit payments and other liabilities 773 589 Total liabilities 245,283 216,041 Stockholders’ equity: Common stock, $0.0001 par value. Authorized 200,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding 47,241,615 and 47,221,513 shares as of March 31, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively 5 5 Additional paid-in capital 278,531 276,729 Retained earnings 144,247 147,697 Total stockholders' equity 422,783 424,431 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 668,066 $ 640,472





AERSALE CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(in thousands)

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2026 2025 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (3,450 ) $ (5,277 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash used in operating activities Depreciation and amortization 6,138 4,943 Amortization of debt issuance costs 99 90 Amortization of operating lease assets 18 53 Inventory reserve 2,732 829 Deferred income taxes (951 ) (403 ) Change in fair value of warrant liability - 57 Share-based compensation 1,802 1,160 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (4,462 ) (5,221 ) Income tax receivable 602 (239 ) Inventory (29,941 ) (39,709 ) Deposits, prepaid expenses, and other current assets (2,915 ) 873 Other assets 8 (35 ) Advance vendor payments 779 107 Accounts payable 1,615 (6,647 ) Income tax payable (5 ) - Accrued expenses (101 ) (18 ) Deferred revenue 194 (857 ) Lessee and customer purchase deposits 1,033 1,251 Deferred insurance proceeds - 3,700 Other liabilities 142 122 Net cash used in operating activities (26,663 ) (45,221 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Acquisition of aircraft and engines held for lease, including capitalized costs (2,074 ) (1,128 ) Purchase of property and equipment (1,052 ) (2,411 ) Net cash used in investing activities (3,126 ) (3,539 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from long-term debt - 220 Repayments of long-term debt (248 ) (151 ) Proceeds from revolving credit facility 83,043 148,943 Repayments of revolving credit facility (55,300 ) (55,100 ) Payments of debt issuance costs - (114 ) Purchase of treasury stock - (45,000 ) Taxes paid related to net share settlement of equity awards - (45 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 27,495 48,753 Decrease in cash and cash equivalents (2,294 ) (7 ) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 4,379 4,698 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 2,085 $ 4,691 Supplemental disclosure of cash activities Income tax payments (refunds), net $ 3 $ (191 ) Interest paid $ 2,030 $ 1,063 Supplemental disclosure of noncash investing activities Reclassification of inventory to equipment held for lease, net $ 21,487 $ 3,509





AERSALE CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income (Loss) and Adjusted Basic/Diluted (Loss) Earnings Per Share Reconciliation Table

(in thousands, except per and percentage share data)

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, % of Total % of Total 2026 Revenue 2025 Revenue Reported net loss $ (3,450 ) (4.9 ) % $ (5,277 ) (8.0 ) % Addbacks: Change in fair value of warrant liability - - % 57 0.1 % Share-based compensation 1,802 2.6 % 1,160 1.8 % Payroll taxes related to share-based compensation - - % 18 0.0 % Inventory write-off 1,615 2.3 % - - % Facility relocation costs 130 0.2 % 358 0.5 % Restructuring costs - - % 1,054 1.6 % Legal settlement - - % 400 0.6 % Income tax effect of adjusting items(1) (31 ) (0.0 ) % (435 ) (0.7 ) % Adjusted net income (loss) $ 66 0.1 % $ (2,665 ) (4.1 ) % Interest expense, net 2,130 3.0 % 1,181 1.8 % Income tax benefit (1,005 ) (1.4 ) % (720 ) (1.1 ) % Depreciation and amortization 6,138 8.7 % 4,943 7.5 % Reversal of income tax effect of adjusting items(1) 31 - % 435 0.7 % Adjusted EBITDA $ 7,360 10.4 % $ 3,174 4.8 % Reported basic (loss) per share $ (0.07 ) $ (0.10 ) Addbacks: Change in fair value of warrant liability - 0.00 Share-based compensation 0.04 0.02 Payroll taxes related to share-based compensation - 0.00 Inventory write-off 0.03 - Facility relocation costs 0.00 0.01 Restructuring costs - 0.02 Legal settlement - 0.01 Income tax effect of adjusting items (0.00 ) (0.01 ) Adjusted basic earnings (loss) per share $ 0.00 $ (0.05 ) Reported diluted (loss) per share $ (0.07 ) $ (0.10 ) Addbacks: Change in fair value of warrant liability - 0.00 Share-based compensation 0.04 0.02 Payroll taxes related to share-based compensation - 0.00 Inventory write-off 0.03 - Facility relocation costs 0.00 0.01 Restructuring costs - 0.02 Legal settlement - 0.01 Income tax effect of adjusting items (0.00 ) (0.01 ) Adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share $ 0.00 $ (0.05 )





(1) The income tax effect of current period adjusting items is calculated at the Company's applicable statutory rate of 24% after considering federal and state tax rates.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes “forward-looking statements”. We intend such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”). All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements, and include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our anticipated financial performance, including anticipations regarding improved financial results as a result of our recently awarded long-term CRJ maintenance contract and greater demand for AerSale’s USM business; expectations regarding feedstock and commercial demand; our growth trajectory; the expected operating capacity of our MRO facilities and demand for such services; and the sufficiency of our liquidity; AerSale’s actual results may differ from their expectations, estimates and projections and consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as “expect,” “estimate,” “project,” “budget,” “forecast,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “believes,” “predicts,” “potential,” “continue,” or the negative of these or other similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this press release are only predictions. We have based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our business, financial condition and results of operations. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties described in the Risk Factors, Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations sections of the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), and its other filings with the SEC, including its subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Moreover, we operate in an evolving environment. New risk factors and uncertainties may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for management to predict all risk factors and uncertainties.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and we qualify all of our forward-looking statements by these cautionary statements. Except as required by applicable law, we do not plan to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein, whether as a result of any new information, future events, changed circumstances or otherwise.

About AerSale

AerSale is a global provider of integrated aviation aftermarket services and solutions, serving operators of Boeing, Airbus, and legacy McDonnell Douglas aircraft. The Company helps aircraft owners and operators optimize the value, safety, and operational efficiency of their fleets across the entire aircraft lifecycle.

AerSale’s comprehensive capabilities include aircraft and engine sales and leasing, used serviceable material (USM) sales, component and airframe MRO services, and FAA-certified engineered solutions. Through internally developed products such as AerSafe®, AerTrak®, and the AerAware™ Enhanced Flight Vision System, AerSale delivers innovative technologies that enhance aircraft performance, improve safety, and reduce operating costs.

With deep technical expertise and a fully integrated business model, AerSale provides everything customers need—through a single, trusted partner.

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Source: AerSale Corporation