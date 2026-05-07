Rocket Lab’s Biggest Launch Deal Yet: Confidential Customer Books Multiple Neutron and Electron Launches

LONG BEACH, Calif., May 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rocket Lab Corporation (Nasdaq: RKLB), a global leader in launch services and space systems, today announced it has signed the largest launch contract in Company history with a confidential customer: a bulk order of dedicated Neutron and Electron launches that brings Rocket Lab’s total launch manifest to more than 70 missions and values the Company’s overall backlog at more than $2.2 billion.

The multi-launch agreement includes five dedicated Neutron launches and three dedicated Electron launches baselined to launch between 2026 and 2029. The missions will lift-off from both Rocket Lab Launch Complex 1 in New Zealand and Rocket Lab Launch Complex 3 in Virginia. Pricing for these launches aligns with Rocket Lab’s average selling price for Neutron and Electron. The remaining terms of the deal are undisclosed.

With this award, Neutron’s commercial launch manifest is rapidly filling up through to the end of the decade: a remarkable milestone achieved before the reusable medium-lift rocket’s inaugural launch, and one which highlights the continuous demand for medium-lift launch alternatives. Demand for Neutron’s early commercial launch slots speaks to the industry’s appetite for a dependable launch service to deliver next-generation constellations to space, and strong customer confidence in Rocket Lab’s ability to deliver a reliable medium-lift reusable rocket that will do just that.

Rocket Lab founder and CEO, Sir Peter Beck, says: “This record launch contract sends a clear signal: the space industry needs more launch capacity and it needs it from launch providers who know how to deliver. Operators are moving fast to establish infrastructure on orbit, government customers are modernizing their space capabilities, and new technology is being developed to test in space - and all of it needs the type of reliable, frequent access to orbit that Electron provides and Neutron will soon deliver.”

Market Leading Backlog Positions Rocket Lab for Sustained Growth

With 87 completed Electron launches and more than 70 missions for Neutron and Electron in backlog, the growth in Rocket Lab’s cadence and backlog highlights the Company's role as the world's second most active launch provider. Alongside other launch contracts secured in Q1 2026, Rocket Lab has now sold more launches in the first three months of the year than the Company sold in the full year 2025. This new award also surpasses Rocket Lab’s previous launch contract record set in Q1 2026 with a $190 million contract for a block buy of 20 hypersonic test flights with its HASTE launch vehicle for the Department of War.

This booking momentum showcases the scalability of Rocket Lab’s tri-vehicle approach to serving every launch need for the space industry: Electron continues to lead the small satellite launch market with unmatched flight rates and reliability; HASTE is at the forefront of hypersonic flight tests for national security and defense; and Neutron addresses assured access to space for commercial constellations, national security, interplanetary missions, and eventually human spaceflight.

Rocket Lab Media Contact

Murielle Baker

media@rocketlabusa.com

About Rocket Lab

Rocket Lab is a leading space company that provides launch services, spacecraft, payloads, and satellite components serving commercial, government, and national security markets. Rocket Lab’s Electron rocket is the world’s most frequently launched orbital small rocket; its HASTE rocket provides hypersonic test launch capability for the U.S. government and allied nations; and its Neutron launch vehicle in development will unlock medium launch for constellation deployment, national security and exploration missions. Rocket Lab’s spacecraft and satellite components have enabled more than 1,700 missions spanning commercial, defense and national security missions including GPS, constellations, and exploration missions to the Moon, Mars, and Venus. Rocket Lab is a publicly listed company on the Nasdaq stock exchange (RKLB). Learn more at www.rocketlabcorp.com.

About Neutron

Rocket Lab’s Neutron launch vehicle is a powerful new solution designed to deliver a cost-effective, reliable, and responsive launch service for commercial and government missions and to help solve bottlenecked launch across the global space industry. Designed for reusability, responsive launch, and orbital insertion accuracy for up to 13,000 kg of payload, Neutron will set a new standard for performance and reliability for the highest-priority defense and national security missions, commercial satellite constellations, and civil space exploration. Neutron utilizes a unique design that brings the Stage 1 and payload fairing back to Earth as a single, integrated stage that maximizes cadence in a 13-ton to orbit reusable performance capability. The advanced design of Neutron includes carbon composite for all of the rocket’s major structures and an innovative upper stage that enables high-performance for complex satellite deployments, including the deployment of satellite mega-constellations. Neutron is powered by nine Archimedes engines on Stage 1, and one vacuum-optimized Archimedes engine on Stage 2. Neutron operates from Rocket Lab Launch Complex 3 (LC-3) located at Wallops Island, Virginia from the Mid-Atlantic Regional Spaceport (MARS).

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We intend such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward looking statements contained in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”) and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”). All statements contained in this press release other than statements of historical fact, including, without limitation, statements regarding our launch and space systems operations, launch schedule and window, safe and repeatable access to space, Neutron development, operational expansion and business strategy are forward-looking statements. The words “believe,” “may,” “will,” “estimate,” “potential,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “expect,” “strategy,” “future,” “could,” “would,” “project,” “plan,” “target,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, though not all forward-looking statements use these words or expressions. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including but not limited to the factors, risks and uncertainties included in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025, as such factors may be updated from time to time in our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), accessible on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov and the Investor Relations section of our website at www.rocketlabcorp.com, which could cause our actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements made in this press release. Any such forward-looking statements represent management’s estimates as of the date of this press release. While we may elect to update such forward-looking statements at some point in the future, we disclaim any obligation to do so, even if subsequent events cause our views to change.