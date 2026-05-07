Rocket Lab and Raytheon Selected To Demonstrate Advanced Capabilities For U.S. Space Force’s Space Based Interceptor Program

LONG BEACH, Calif., May 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rocket Lab Corporation (Nasdaq: RKLB), a leading launch and space systems company, today announced that in partnership with Raytheon it has been selected to demonstrate advanced capabilities for the United States Space Force’s Space Based Interceptor program. The program is an important step in strengthening national missile defense capabilities.

“Next-generation missile defense, including the ability to counter hypersonic threats, is a national security priority – one that the joint Rocket Lab and Raytheon team stands ready to deliver on,” said Brad Clevenger, President of Rocket Lab USA. “Rocket Lab is already a trusted mission partner for national security and defense programs across our launch and space systems portfolios, and we’re proud to add the Space Based Interceptor program to that growing list. A threat as real and rapid as hypersonic and maneuverable missiles demands proven technology and a proven team that executes mission after mission, which is exactly what we’re bringing to this program.”

Together, Raytheon and Rocket Lab are contributing proven expertise to advance the development of effective solutions for this urgent security need. Raytheon and Rocket Lab stand ready to deliver.

Rocket Lab Media Contact

media@rocketlabusa.com

+ About Rocket Lab

Rocket Lab is a leading space company that provides launch services, spacecraft, payloads, and satellite components serving commercial, government, and national security markets. Rocket Lab’s Electron rocket is the world’s most frequently launched orbital small rocket; its HASTE rocket provides hypersonic test launch capability for the U.S. government and allied nations; and its Neutron launch vehicle in development will unlock medium launch for constellation deployment, national security and exploration missions. Rocket Lab’s spacecraft and satellite components have enabled more than 1,700 missions spanning commercial, defense and national security missions including GPS, constellations, and exploration missions to the Moon, Mars, and Venus. Rocket Lab is a publicly listed company on the Nasdaq stock exchange (RKLB). Learn more at www.rocketlabcorp.com.

+ Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We intend such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward looking statements contained in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”) and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”). All statements contained in this press release other than statements of historical fact, including, without limitation, statements regarding our launch and space systems operations, launch schedule and window, safe and repeatable access to space, Neutron development, operational expansion and business strategy are forward-looking statements. The words “believe,” “may,” “will,” “estimate,” “potential,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “expect,” “strategy,” “future,” “could,” “would,” “project,” “plan,” “target,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, though not all forward-looking statements use these words or expressions. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including but not limited to the factors, risks and uncertainties included in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025, as such factors may be updated from time to time in our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), accessible on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov and the Investor Relations section of our website at www.rocketlabcorp.com, which could cause our actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements made in this press release. Any such forward-looking statements represent management’s estimates as of the date of this press release. While we may elect to update such forward-looking statements at some point in the future, we disclaim any obligation to do so, even if subsequent events cause our views to change.