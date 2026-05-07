VitalHub Reports First Quarter 2026 Results

Annual Recurring Revenue (“ARR”)⁽¹⁾ up 34% YoY to $99.1 million

Total Revenue up 47% YoY to $31.9 million

Adjusted EBITDA⁽¹⁾ up 42% YoY to $8.0 million

TORONTO, May 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vitalhub Corp. (TSX:VHI) (OTCQX:VHIBF) (the “Company” or “VitalHub”) announced today it has filed its Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis report for the three months ended March 31, 2026 with the Canadian securities authorities. These documents may be viewed under the Company’s profile at www.sedarplus.com.

“We are pleased to report a strong start to the year, achieving 11% annual organic ARR⁽¹⁾ growth and 25% adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenue⁽¹⁾,” said Dan Matlow, CEO of VitalHub. “Our recent acquisitions are supporting growth, and integration work is progressing well as we drive operational efficiency. We are pleased with first quarter billings and renewals across the entire organization. We continue to strengthen our balance sheet and increase our capacity for acquisitions.”

VitalHub’s quarterly investor conference call will take place on Friday, May 8, 2026, at 9:00am EST. To register for the conference call please visit: https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_whpHyhutQhyBxYBelYnzDA#/registration

First Quarter 2026 Highlights

ARR⁽¹⁾ as at March 31, 2026 was $99,078,809 as compared to $96,149,750 at December 31, 2025, an increase of $2,929,059 or 3%.

Over the previous quarter, ARR movement in Q1 2026 from Q4 2025 was attributable to the following: Organic growth of $2,729,378 or 3%. Gain of $199,681 due to fluctuations in foreign exchange rates.

ARR⁽¹⁾ as at March 31, 2026 was $99,078,809 as compared to $73,687,666 at March 31, 2025, an increase of $25,391,143 or 34%.

Over the previous year, ARR movement in Q1 2026 from Q1 2025 was attributable to the following: Organic growth of $8,182,967 or 11%. Acquisition growth of $15,870,000 or 22%. Gain of $1,338,176 due to fluctuations in foreign exchange rates.

Revenue of $31,906,402 as compared to $21,674,966 in the equivalent prior year period, an increase of $10,231,436 or 47%.

Gross profit as a percentage of revenue was 82% in Q1 2026 as compared to 80% in the equivalent prior year period.

Net income before income taxes of $3,602,054 as compared to $1,487,413 in the equivalent prior year period.

Net income of $2,355,117 as compared to $1,161,472 in the equivalent prior year period.

EBITDA⁽¹⁾ of $6,528,302 as compared to $3,150,374 in the equivalent prior year period.

Adjusted EBITDA⁽¹⁾ of $7,989,761 or 25% of revenue as compared to $5,614,686 or 26% of revenue in the equivalent prior year period, an increase of $2,375,075 or 42%.

Cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments as at March 31, 2026 was $121,266,957 compared to $119,180,625 as at December 31, 2025.



(1) Non-IFRS or supplementary financial measure.

Selected Financial Information Three months ended March 31, 2026

% Revenue March 31, 2025

% Revenue Change $

$

% Revenue 31,906,402 100% 21,674,966 100% 47% Cost of sales 5,861,731 18% 4,230,673 20% (39%) Gross profit 26,044,671 82% 17,444,293 80% 49% Operating expenses General and administrative 5,764,464 18% 5,270,749 24% (9%) Sales and marketing 3,015,286 9% 2,029,012 9% (49%) Research and development 9,037,069 28% 5,220,183 24% (73%) Depreciation of property and equipment 138,842 0% 142,077 1% 2% Depreciation of right-of-use assets 168,579 1% 119,896 1% (41%) Share-based compensation 424,957 1% 765,400 4% 44% Deferred share-based compensation 44,800 0% - 0% (100%) Foreign currency gain (loss) 238,091 1% (694,407 ) (3%) 134% Other expenses (income) Amortization of intangible assets 3,272,461 10% 1,921,394 9% (70%) Business acquisition, restructuring and integration costs 991,702 3% 1,463,414 7% 32% Loss on change in fair value of contingent consideration - 0% 235,498 1% 100% Interest income (net of interest expense) (691,666 ) (2%) (535,309 ) (2%) 29% Interest expense from lease liabilities 38,032 0% 14,903 0% (155%) Loss on disposal of property and equipment - 0% 4,070 0% 100% Current and deferred income taxes (recoverable) 1,246,937 4% 325,941 2% (283%) Net income (loss) 2,355,117 7% 1,161,472 5% 103% EBITDA 6,528,302 20% 3,150,374 15% 107% Adjusted EBITDA 7,989,761 25% 5,614,686 26% 42% Annual recurring revenue 99,078,809 73,687,666 34% Term licences, maintenance and support revenue 23,927,139 75% 18,343,566 85% 30% As at March 31, 2026 December 31, 2025 $ $ Cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments 121,266,957 119,180,625 Deferred revenue 53,319,927 45,434,654



About VitalHub

VitalHub is a leading software company dedicated to empowering health and human services providers globally. VitalHub's comprehensive product suite includes electronic health records, operational intelligence, and workforce automation solutions that serve over 1,300 clients across the UK, Canada, and other geographies. The Company has a robust two-pronged growth strategy, targeting organic opportunities within its product suite and pursuing an aggressive M&A plan. VitalHub is headquartered in Toronto with over 700 employees globally, across key regions and the VitalHub Innovations Lab in Sri Lanka. For more information about VitalHub (TSX:VHI) (OTCQX:VHIBF), please visit www.vitalhub.com and LinkedIn.

Contact Information

Christian Sgro, CPA, CA, CFA

Head of IR and M&A Specialist

(365) 363-6433

christian.sgro@vitalhub.com

Dan Matlow

Chief Executive Officer, Director

(416) 727-9061

dan.matlow@vitalhub.com

Cautionary Statement

Certain statements contained in this news release may constitute "forward-looking information" or "financial outlook" within the meaning of applicable securities laws that involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking information or financial outlook. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "is expected", "expects", "scheduled", "intends", "contemplates", "anticipates", "believes", "proposes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Such statements are based on the current expectations of the management of each entity and are based on assumptions and subject to risks and uncertainties. Although the management of each entity believes that the assumptions underlying these statements are reasonable, they may prove to be incorrect. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Except as required by applicable securities laws, forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Non-IFRS and Other Measures

VitalHub uses certain financial and operating performance measures that management believes provide meaningful information in assessing the Company's underlying performance. Readers are cautioned that these measures may not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and therefore may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. Accordingly, non-IFRS and supplementary financial measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS. Definitions, reconciliations, and an explanation of how the Company's non-IFRS and supplementary financial measures provide useful information to an investor are included below.

Annual recurring revenue (“ARR”)

Annual recurring revenue is a supplementary financial measure defined as annual renewable software licence fees and maintenance services. The Company defines ARR as the recurring revenue that is expected based on yearly subscriptions of the renewable software licence fees and maintenance services.

Earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation, and amortization (“EBITDA”)

EBITDA is a non-IFRS measure used by management to evaluate operational performance. It is also a common measure that is reported on and used by investors in determining a company’s ability to incur and service debt, as well as a valuation methodology. EBITDA is a non-IFRS measure and should not be considered an alternative to operating income or net income (loss) in measuring the Company’s performance. The following chart reflects the calculation of the Company’s EBITDA:

Three months ended March 31, 2026 March 31, 2025 $ $ Net income 2,355,117 1,161,472 Add: Interest (653,634 ) (520,406 ) Add: Depreciation and amortization 3,579,882 2,183,367 Add: Current and deferred tax expense 1,246,937 325,941 EBITDA 6,528,302 3,150,374



Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenue

Adjusted EBITDA is a non-IFRS measure used by management to evaluate cash flows and the Company’s ability to service debt. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-IFRS measure and should not be considered an alternative to operating income or net income (loss) in measuring the Company’s performance. Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenue expresses Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of total revenue. The following chart reflects the Company’s calculation of Adjusted EBITDA:

Three months ended March 31, 2026

March 31, 2025

$

$

EBITDA 6,528,302 3,150,374 Add: Share and deferred-based compensation expense 469,757 765,400 Add: Business acquisition, restructuring and integration costs 991,702 1,463,414 Add: Loss on change in fair value of contingent consideration - 235,498 Adjusted EBITDA 7,989,761 5,614,686



