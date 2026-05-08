TransGlobal Insurance Agency Data Breach: Edelson Lechtzin LLP Launches Investigation Into Exposure of Personal Information

MONROVIA, Calif., May 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Edelson Lechtzin LLP, a highly rated national class action law firm, is investigating data privacy claims related to a data breach involving TransGlobal Insurance Agency. The company learned of the cybersecurity incident on February 24, 2026.

What Happened

On or about February 24, 2026, TransGlobal Insurance Agency discovered unauthorized access to its computer network, during which an unauthorized third party may have accessed and obtained certain personal information.

Information Exposed

Affected personal data includes names, addresses, Social Security numbers, driver’s license numbers, and dates of birth.

Who May Be Impacted

Individuals who received a data breach notification from TransGlobal Insurance Agency may face an elevated risk of identity theft and fraud.

YourLegalOptions

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is investigating a potential class action to pursue legal remedies on behalf of individuals whose sensitive personal data may have been compromised in the TransGlobal Insurance Agency breach, and the firm will evaluate your rights and potential claims at no cost.

Recommended Protective Steps

Review account statements and credit reports regularly, remain vigilant for suspicious activity, and confirm whether your information was involved in the TransGlobal Insurance Agency incident. Preserve any letters or emails you received about the breach, and consider placing fraud alerts and credit monitoring.

Contact Us for a Free Case Evaluation

Speak confidentially with a data privacy attorney today: Marc Edelson, Esq., Edelson Lechtzin LLP, 411 S. State Street, Suite N-300, Newtown, PA 18940; Phone: 844-696-7492 ext. 2; Email: medelson@edelson-law.com; Web: www.edelson-law.com. Or click HERE to request a free consultation.

AboutTransGlobal Insurance Agency

TransGlobal Insurance Agency, d/b/a TransGlobal Holding Company, provides insurance, mortgage, real estate, and tax services across 15 states.

About Edelson Lechtzin LLP

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is a national class action law firm with offices in Pennsylvania and California. In addition to data breach litigation, the firm handles class and collective actions involving securities and investment fraud, federal antitrust violations, ERISA employee benefit plans, wage theft, and consumer fraud

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