Dividend payment ex-date of AS Merko Ehitus is 12 May 2026

AS Merko Ehitus (trading code MRK1T, ISIN code EE3100098328) will fix the list of shareholders for dividend payment as of the close of the business of the settlement system on 13 May 2026.
Proceeding from the above, the ex-date is 12 May 2026. From that date onwards, the person acquiring the shares is not entitled to receive dividends for the financial year 2025.
AS Merko Ehitus will pay dividend 1.25 euro per share on 14 May 2026.
Urmas Somelar
Head of Finance
AS Merko Ehitus
+372 650 1250
urmas.somelar@merko.ee
AS Merko Ehitus (group.merko.ee) group companies construct buildings and infrastructure and develop real estate. We create a better living environment and build the future. We operate in Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania. As at the end of 2025, the group employed 613 people, and the group’s revenue for 2025 was EUR 311 million.