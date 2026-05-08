Tallinna Vesi´s first-quarter sales amounted to €17.99 million

AS Tallinna Vesi's sales in the first quarter of 2026 were €17.99 million, which is an increase of 12.4% compared to the same period last year. Growth in sales was mostly driven by sales of construction services and changes in the price for water service related to increased investment.

In the first quarter, investments totalling €7.86 million were made, which is 16% more than in the same period of 2025. Aleksandr Timofejev, the CEO of Tallinna Vesi, said that in the first quarter, the company focused on strengthening operational continuity and preparing for the busy construction and renovation season in the upcoming summer. “Investments are crucial for ensuring the sustainability of the water infrastructure and for coping with changing climatic conditions – for example, the Kolde-Lahepea detention pond in North Tallinn is due to be completed this summer, which will help to reduce flooding in the area,” Timofejev explained. He said the construction and reconstruction of water, sewer and stormwater systems will peak during the summer months, and the company aims to carry out all the work with as little disruption to traffic and people's lives as possible.

“Important projects are also underway at the water and wastewater treatment plants. At the water treatment plant, we are progressing with an ozonation project aimed at ensuring high-quality water treatment, improving operational reliability and reducing the plant’s energy consumption. At the wastewater treatment plant, work is continuing on the renovation of the secondary clarifiers and on the implementation of AI to optimise treatment processes,” explained Aleksandr Timofejev. To improve the reliability of the water network, the company is constructing more borehole pumping stations in the Lasnamäe area. The total investment planned for this year amounts to €60 million.

Preparations were also made during the quarter for upgrades aimed at improving customer communications. These included a new self-service portal and website, as well as a new corporate identity. The upgrades were launched in the second half of April. Preparations were also made for the start of the public tap season. This time, a significantly larger number of taps was opened than before – 78 in total. In addition to Tallinn, taps were also turned on for the first time in Saue and Maardu.

The quality of drinking water remained high throughout the first quarter, meeting all quality standards 100%. During the quarter, the company took 761 water samples. Clean tap water is ensured through an efficient water treatment process and regular monitoring of the water distribution network, along with the ongoing preventive maintenance activities and timely investments. Revenue from the sale of water services increased by 8.7% year-on-year, or €1.29 million, reaching €16.14 million. Revenue from water services sold to business customers decreased, while revenue from water services sold to private customers increased. The change in the sales of water services was mainly due to the new prices for water services introduced on 1 May 2025. These prices took into account both the legal obligation to harmonise prices for private and business customers by 1 July 2026, and the need for investment to ensure the sustainability of water services.

Tallinna Vesi’s return on assets over the last 12 months was 4.4%. The company’s net profit for the first quarter of 2026 was €4.28 million, which is €0.82 million higher than in the same period of the previous year. The growth in net profit has been driven by operational efficiency and the justified profitability of investments made to ensure a clean environment and service continuity.

“The services provided by our subsidiary Watercom and the successful operation of the combined heat and power plant — which generated 100% of the heat energy and 57% of the electricity required for the wastewater treatment process — have made a significant contribution to the company’s financial performance,” explained Aleksandr Timofejev. The effective operation of treatment processes also had a positive effect on this result.

Tallinna Vesi aims to provide an excellent customer experience, future-proof its infrastructure and ensure the continuity of the vital service it provides, all the while keeping the price for the service affordable for consumers.

Construction work on a new building has begun at the water treatment plant, while the Paljassaare building is still in the design phase. Another major project is the ongoing construction of the energy complex in Paljassaare by Utilitas. The energy complex will start producing heat for Tallinn's district heating network using wastewater and seawater in early winter 2026.

By the end of the first quarter, we had rehabilitated and constructed 5 kilometres of pipelines, of which 0.5 kilometres were built using environmentally friendly no-dig techniques. We are working closely with the City of Tallinn and other partners so that we can complete as much work as possible at the same time.

Work continued on several major construction projects in the first quarter, including the construction of a stormwater detention pond near the junction of Lahepea Street and Kolde Avenue in North Tallinn, which will help reduce flooding in the area. Pipes are also being replaced at Paljassaare Street and Paljassaare Lane. Construction work on Peterburi Road is being carried out in cooperation with the City of Tallinn and Rail Baltic. Work has begun on the reconstruction of A. Lauteri Street in the City Centre, as well as on the construction of a new stormwater detention tank in the area around A. Laikmaa Street, Maakri Street and Rävala Avenue.

A stormwater management scheme has been developed for the Mustamäe area. This scheme uses nature-based solutions to increase the retention time of stormwater and create a greener urban environment. These stormwater solutions help to reduce the risk of flooding during periods of heavy rainfall.

In the first quarter, the quality of the effluent treated at the Paljassaare Wastewater Treatment Plant outperformed the effluent standards. To keep the Baltic Sea clean, the company uses efficient treatment processes that helped to remove around 286 tonnes of solid waste, 36 tonnes of grit, 527 tonnes of nitrogen and 63 tonnes of phosphorus from wastewater during the first quarter of 2026.

The rate of water loss in the water distribution network remained at roughly the same level in the first quarter as a year ago, standing at 15.99 per cent. In order to keep water loss rates low, the company carries out continuous online monitoring of the water distribution network and continues with its planned water network rehabilitation programme.

By the end of the first quarter of 2026, Tallinna Vesi had installed smart meters for around 85 per cent of its customers, and the project will be completed during 2026. The new meters provide information on water consumption, allowing leaks in customers' pipes to be detected as early as possible. This will help to protect the environment and minimise the risk of property damage caused by water accidents. The switch to smart meters has received very positive feedback from customers, and the meters provide the water company with a clear picture of water consumption in the service area.

In the first quarter, we set up ice rinks in Haabersti, Nõmme, North Tallinn and Saue, and helped build snow castles in Mustamäe and Lasnamäe with the support of Tallinna Vesi and volunteers from the rescue services. To raise awareness of the work involved in providing vital water services, the company took part in the family day at the Nõmme Snow Park to spark young people’s interest and raise their awareness of water and environmental care.

As a long-standing supporter of para-athletes, Tallinna Vesi has renewed its cooperation agreement with the Estonian Paralympic Committee for this year to support the preparation of para-athletes for the Winter Paralympics and to advance sporting opportunities and the overall quality of life for people with disabilities in Estonia.

We made donations to the Estonian Agrenska Foundation, the Autismikool Charity Fund, The Gift of Life cancer treatment fund, the Tallinn Women’s Crisis Centre, the Food Bank and the Tallinn Children’s Hospital Foundation after achieving the target for the annual campaign inviting our staff to move.

AS Tallinna Vesi is the largest water utility in Estonia, providing services to around 25,000 private and business customers and about 500,000 end consumers in Tallinn and its surrounding municipalities. Tallinna Vesi is listed on the main list of the Nasdaq Tallinn Stock Exchange. The largest shareholdings in the company are held by the City of Tallinn (55.06%) and the energy group Utilitas (20.36%). 24.58% of the company's shares are freely floating on the Nasdaq Tallinn Stock Exchange.

Additional information:

Taavi Gröön

Chief Financial Officer

AS Tallinna Vesi

(372) 626 2200

taavi.groon@tvesi.ee





MAIN FINANCIAL INDICATORS

€ million

except key ratios



Quarter 1 2026/2025



2026 2025 2024 Sales 17.99 16.00 15.11 12.4% Gross profit 7.63 6.59 6.08 15.7% Gross profit margin % 42.38 41.18 40.23 2.9% Operating profit before depreciation and amortisation 8.12 6.96 6.39 16.8% Operating profit before depreciation and amortisation margin % 45.15 43.48 42.29 3.9% Operating profit 5.45 4.48 4.13 21.6% Operating profit margin % 30.27 27.99 27.37 8.1% Profit before taxes 4.32 3.49 3.04 23.8% Profit before taxes margin % 24.02 21.81 20.09 10.1% Net profit 4.28 3.44 3.02 24.3% Net profit margin % 23.77 21.49 19.97 10.6% ROA % 1.17 1.08 1.38 8.0% Debt to total capital employed % 64.95 61.42 58.10 5.7% ROE % 3.40 2.82 3.11 20.3% Current ratio 1.34 1.08 1.44 24.1% Quick ratio 1.29 1.01 1.37 27.7% Investments into fixed assets 7.86 6.76 6.65 16.3% Payout ratio % na na na

Gross profit margin – Gross profit / Net sales

Operating profit margin – Operating profit / Net sales

Operating profit before depreciation and amortisation – Operating profit + depreciation and amortisation

Operating profit before depreciation and amortisation margin – Operating profit before depreciation and amortisation / Net sales

Net profit margin – Net profit / Net sales

ROA – Net profit / Average Total assets for the period

Debt to Total capital employed – Total liabilities / Total capital employed

ROE – Net profit / Average Total equity for the period

Current ratio – Current assets / Current liabilities

Quick ratio – (Current assets – Stocks) / Current liabilities

Payout ratio – Total Dividends per annum/ Total Net Income per annum

Main business – Water services related activities, excl. connections profit and government grants, construction services, doubtful receivables

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

as of as of € thousand 31 March 31 December ASSETS Note 2026 2025 CURRENT ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents 3 14,996 11,294 Trade receivables, accrued income and prepaid expenses 11,358 10,762 Inventories 1,104 1,163 TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS 27,458 23,219 NON-CURRENT ASSETS Property, plant, and equipment 4 334,646 338,654 Intangible assets 5 3,284 2,699 TOTAL NON-CURRENT ASSETS 337,930 341,353 TOTAL ASSETS 365,388 364,572 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES Current portion of long-term lease liabilities 743 765 Current portion of long-term loans 3,735 3,742 Trade and other payables 13,818 17,604 Prepayments 2,204 2,781 TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES 20,500 24,892 NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES Deferred income from connection fees 53,205 52,112 Leases 1,355 1,502 Loans 155,427 155,391 Provision for possible third-party claims 6 6,018 6,018 Deferred tax liability 742 697 Other payables 69 165 TOTAL NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES 216,816 215,885 TOTAL LIABILITIES 237,316 240,777 EQUITY Share capital 12,000 12,000 Share premium 24,734 24,734 Statutory legal reserve 1,278 1,278 Retained earnings 90,060 85,783 TOTAL EQUITY 128,072 123,795 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY 365,388 364,572

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

for the 3 months ended on 31 March € thousand Note 2026 2025 Revenue 7 17,993 16,004 Cost of goods and services sold 9 -10,366 -9,413 GROSS PROFIT 7,627 6,591 Marketing expenses 9 -267 -255 General administration expenses 9 -1,865 -1,787 Other income and expenses 10 -49 -61 OPERATING PROFIT 5,446 4,488 Financial income 11 24 33 Financial expenses 11 -1,148 -1,032 PROFIT BEFORE TAXES 4,322 3,489 Income tax -45 -53 NET PROFIT FOR THE PERIOD 4,277 3,436 COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE PERIOD 4,277 3,436 Attributable profit to shareholders 4,277 3,436 Earnings per share (in euros) 12 0.21 0.17

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS

for the 3 months ended 31 March € thousand Note 2026 2025 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES Operating profit 5,446 4,488 Adjustment for depreciation/amortisation 9 2,496 2,281 Adjustment for revenues from connection fees 7 -193 -182 Other non-cash adjustments -36 0 Profit (-) / loss (+) from sale of property, plant and equipment, and intangible assets 0 -46 Change in current assets involved in operating activities -538 1,204 Change in liabilities involved in operating activities -82 -343 TOTAL CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES 7,093 7,402 CASH FLOWS USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES Acquisition of property, plant, and equipment,

and intangible assets -12,648 -12,547 Proceeds from targeted funding of property, plant, and equipment. 8,827 5,454 Compensations received for construction of pipelines, incl connection fees 654 207 Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment,

and intangible assets 0 46 Interest received 24 33 TOTAL CASH FLOWS USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES -3,143 -6,807 CASH FLOWS USED IN FINANCING ACTIVITIES Interest and loan financing costs paid -33 -32 Lease payments -215 -230 Loans received 0 5,000 TOTAL CASH FLOWS USED IN FINANCING ACTIVITIES -248 4,738 CHANGE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS 3,702 5,333 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT THE

BEGINNING OF THE PERIOD 3 11,294 3,589 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT THE END

OF THE PERIOD 3 14,996 8,922





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