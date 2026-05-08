Borregaard ASA: Initiation of share repurchase programme

8 May 2026: Borregaard ASA ("Borregaard", OSE ticker: BRG)

Borregaard intends to repurchase up to 300,000 shares of its outstanding common stock. The shares will be used for employee incentive programmes. Borregaard’s Board of Directors was given authority by the shareholders at the Ordinary General Meeting held on 16 April 2026 to repurchase up to ten percent of the outstanding shares. According to the proxy, the highest price to be paid is NOK 400.00 per share.

The repurchase of shares will be conducted in a period from 11th May up to and including 18th June 2026 at the latest. The maximum daily volume to be purchased during the above-mentioned period is 35,198 shares. This limit corresponds to 25% of the average daily turnover in April 2026. All shares will be purchased in a regulated market.

Borregaard has appointed Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB ("SEB") to carry out the repurchase programme according to the rules and regulations of Euronext Oslo Børs (cfr. Guidelines February 2021).

Contact:

Lotte Kvinlaug, Investor Relations Officer, +47 922 86 909

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act and requirements under the EU Market Abuse Regulation.