Geekplus & OMLOG Revolutionize Luxury Fashion Logistics, Doubling Productivity in Hong Kong

HONG KONG, May 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Geekplus , a global leader in autonomous mobile robots (AMR), and OMLOG , a premier fashion logistics provider, today announced the successful deployment of a customized automation solution in OMLOG’s Hong Kong facility.

Solving the “Hong Kong Challenge”

This collaboration was designed for a facility with 3-meter ceiling heights and an irregular layout. The tailored Geekplus Shelf-to-Person system now manages over 1,000 shelves within a 70,000-square-foot powerhouse.

“This project shows how our standard solution can be tailored to Hong Kong’s warehouse realities,” said Billy Siu, VP of Sales, Hong Kong & Taiwan, at Geekplus. “By optimizing storage and deploying projector-guided picking, we have enabled OMLOG to achieve higher accuracy and efficiency.”

The Digital Conductor: System Synergy

The project’s success stems from the synergy between OMLOG’s WMS and the Geekplus Robot Management System (RMS). As a digital conductor, the RMS delivers dynamic path planning, seamless WMS integration for precise task execution, and real-time fleet visibility—eliminating bottlenecks across the operation.

Giacomo Borciani, CTO at OMLOG, noted that integration was simple and fast, allowing the WMS to orchestrate tasks with precision using real-time data.

Key Performance Results

2x Productivity: Overall output more than doubled, driving higher scalability.

Overall output more than doubled, driving higher scalability. Urban Agility: High-performance automation designed for a 3-meter-high warehouse.

High-performance automation designed for a 3-meter-high warehouse. Accuracy: "Near error-free" performance via Vision Check double-verification.

"Near error-free" performance via Vision Check double-verification. Strategic Service Elevation: Operations Manager Sara Salvi emphasized that robotic reliability shifts focus to premium services like printing customization, precision e-commerce, and personalized packaging.

“This is a smarter, more sustainable way to handle luxury fashion logistics,” said Leonardo Fontana, Logistics Manager at OMLOG. Partners are already planning Phase 2 to further boost vertical capacity.

About OMLOG

OMLOG is a fashion logistics specialist delivering integrated supply chain solutions for premium and luxury brands worldwide. With regional headquarters in Hong Kong and a global network of operations, OMLOG combines industry expertise with advanced technology to provide flexible, reliable, and efficient logistics services tailored to the evolving needs of the fashion industry.

About Geekplus

Geekplus is a global leader in mobile robotics technologies, developing innovative robotics solutions for order fulfillment. More than 950 global industry leaders use Geekplus solutions to realize flexible, reliable, and highly efficient automation for warehouses and supply chain management.