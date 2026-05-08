Essent Group Ltd. Announces First Quarter 2026 Results and Declares Quarterly Dividend

 | Source: Essent Group Essent Group

HAMILTON, Bermuda, May 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE: ESNT) today reported net income for the quarter ended March 31, 2026 of $171.8 million or $1.82 per diluted share, compared to $175.4 million or $1.69 per diluted share for the quarter ended March 31, 2025.

Essent also announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.35 per common share. The dividend is payable on June 10, 2026 to shareholders of record on June 1, 2026.

“We are pleased with our first quarter 2026 financial results, which continued to benefit from favorable credit trends and the impact of interest rates on both persistency and investment income,” said Mark A. Casale, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “The strong cash flow generation from our core mortgage insurance business and the strength of our buy, manage and distribute operating model have enabled us to take a balanced approach to capital management.”

Financial Highlights:

  • Mortgage new insurance written for the first quarter of 2026 was $11.1 billion, compared to $11.8 billion in the fourth quarter of 2025 and $9.9 billion in the first quarter of 2025.

  • Mortgage insurance in force as of March 31, 2026 was $247.9 billion, compared to $248.4 billion as of December 31, 2025 and $244.7 billion as of March 31, 2025.

  • Net investment income for the first quarter of 2026 was $59.3 million, compared to $58.2 million in the first quarter of 2025.

  • During the first quarter of 2026, Essent Guaranty entered into an excess of loss reinsurance transaction with a panel of highly rated third-party reinsurers providing forward protection, effective July 1, 2027, for business written in calendar year 2027.

  • Year-to-date through April 30, 2026, Essent repurchased approximately 3.5 million common shares for over $214 million.

Conference Call:

Essent management will hold a conference call at 10:00 AM Eastern time today to discuss its results. The conference call will be broadcast live over the Internet at http://ir.essentgroup.com/events-and-presentations/events/default.aspx. The call may also be accessed by dialing 888-330-2384 inside the U.S., or 240-789-2701 for international callers, using passcode 9824537 or by referencing Essent.

A replay of the webcast will be available on the Essent website approximately two hours after the live broadcast ends for a period of one year. A replay of the conference call will be available approximately two hours after the call ends for a period of two weeks, using the following dial-in numbers and passcode: 800-770-2030 inside the U.S., or 647-362-9199 for international callers, passcode 9824537.

In addition to the information provided in the Company's earnings news release, other statistical and financial information, which may be referred to during the conference call, will be available on Essent's website at http://ir.essentgroup.com/financials/quarterly-results/default.aspx.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release may include “forward-looking statements” which are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which may be beyond our control. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may," "will," “should,” “expect,” "plan," "anticipate," "believe," “estimate,” “predict,” or "potential" or the negative thereof or variations thereon or similar terminology. Actual events, results and outcomes may differ materially from our expectations due to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. Although it is not possible to identify all of these risks and factors, they include, among others, the following: changes in or to Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac (the “GSEs”), whether through Federal legislation, restructurings or a shift in business practices; failure to continue to meet the mortgage insurer eligibility requirements of the GSEs; competition for customers or the loss of a significant customer; lenders or investors seeking alternatives to private mortgage insurance; an increase in the number of loans insured through Federal government mortgage insurance programs; decline in the volume of low down payment mortgage originations; uncertainty of loss reserve estimates; decrease in the length of time our insurance policies are in force; deteriorating economic conditions; and other risks and factors described in Part I, Item 1A “Risk Factors” of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 18, 2026, as subsequently updated through other reports we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking information presented herein is made only as of the date of this press release, and we do not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information to reflect changes in assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events, or otherwise.

About the Company:

Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE: ESNT) is a Bermuda-based holding company (collectively with its subsidiaries, “Essent”) offering private mortgage insurance, reinsurance, and title insurance and settlement services to serve the housing finance industry. Additional information regarding Essent may be found at www.essentgroup.com.

Source: Essent Group Ltd.

Media Contact

610.230.0556
media@essentgroup.com 

Investor Relations Contact
Philip Stefano
Vice President, Investor Relations
855-809-ESNT
ir@essentgroup.com 

   
   
Essent Group Ltd. and Subsidiaries
Financial Results and Supplemental Information (Unaudited)
Quarter Ended March 31, 2026
   
   
Exhibit A Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Unaudited)
Exhibit B Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)
Exhibit C Consolidated Historical Quarterly Data (Unaudited)
Exhibit D Year to Date Segment Results (Unaudited)
Exhibit E Historical Quarterly Segment Information (Unaudited)
Exhibit F Mortgage Insurance - Historical Quarterly Data
Exhibit G Mortgage Insurance - New Insurance Written
Exhibit H Mortgage Insurance - Insurance in Force and Risk in Force
Exhibit I Mortgage Insurance - Vintage Data
Exhibit J Mortgage Insurance - Outward Reinsurance Vintage Data
Exhibit K Mortgage Insurance - Geographic Data
Exhibit L Mortgage Insurance - Rollforward of Defaults and Reserve for Losses and LAE
Exhibit M Mortgage Insurance - Detail of Reserves by Default Delinquency
Exhibit N U.S. Mortgage Insurance Company Capital
Exhibit O Reinsurance
Exhibit P Cash & Investments


    
 Exhibit A
    
Essent Group Ltd. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Unaudited)
    
 Three Months Ended March 31,
(In thousands, except per share amounts) 2026   2025 
Revenues:   
Gross premiums written$431,232  $272,394 
Ceded premiums (36,563)  (34,123)
Net premiums written 394,669   238,271 
(Increase) decrease in unearned premiums (134,576)  7,577 
Net premiums earned 260,093   245,848 
Net investment income 59,255   58,210 
Realized investment gains (losses), net (147)  (181)
Income from other invested assets 10,179   7,408 
Other income 6,692   6,273 
Total revenues 336,072   317,558 
    
Losses and expenses:   
Provision for losses and LAE 48,216   31,287 
Other underwriting and operating expenses 72,983   71,124 
Interest expense 8,148   8,148 
Total losses and expenses 129,347   110,559 
    
Income before income taxes 206,725   206,999 
Income tax expense 34,926   31,566 
Net income$171,799  $175,433 
    
    
Earnings per share:   
Basic$1.83  $1.71 
Diluted 1.82   1.69 
    
Weighted average shares outstanding:   
Basic 93,818   102,881 
Diluted 94,572   103,946 
    
Net income$171,799  $175,433 
    
Other comprehensive income:   
Unrealized appreciation (depreciation) of investments (35,951)  71,738 
Comprehensive income$135,848  $247,171 
    


   Exhibit B
    
Essent Group Ltd. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)
 
 March 31, December 31,
(In thousands, except per share amounts) 2026   2025 
Assets   
Investments   
Fixed maturities available for sale, at fair value$5,425,210  $5,455,593 
Short-term investments available for sale, at fair value 623,034   648,492 
Total investments available for sale 6,048,244   6,104,085 
Other invested assets 394,290   382,513 
Total investments 6,442,534   6,486,598 
Cash 128,262   123,049 
Accrued investment income 44,875   47,371 
Accounts receivable 144,121   51,267 
Deferred policy acquisition costs 56,901   9,547 
Property, equipment and software, net 48,297   49,189 
Prepaid federal income tax 513,425   513,425 
Goodwill and acquired intangible assets, net 77,802   78,153 
Other assets 113,551   82,404 
Total assets$7,569,768  $7,441,003 
    
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity   
Liabilities   
Reserve for losses and LAE$485,666  $446,822 
Unearned premium reserve 226,306   91,730 
Net deferred tax liability 452,552   465,351 
Senior notes due 2029, net 495,637   495,301 
Other accrued liabilities 213,105   185,072 
Total liabilities 1,873,266   1,684,276 
    
Commitments and contingencies   
    
Stockholders' Equity   
Common shares, $0.015 par value:   
Authorized - 233,333; issued and outstanding - 93,073 shares in 2026 and 95,456 shares in 2025 1,396   1,432 
Additional paid-in capital 486,672   649,895 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss (187,936)  (151,985)
Retained earnings 5,396,370   5,257,385 
Total stockholders' equity 5,696,502   5,756,727 
    
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity$7,569,768  $7,441,003 
    
Return on average equity (1) 12.0%  12.1%
    
(1) The 2026 return on average equity is calculated by dividing annualized year-to-date 2026 net income by average equity. The 2025 return on average equity is calculated by dividing full year 2025 net income by average equity.


           
        Exhibit C
Essent Group Ltd. and Subsidiaries
Supplemental Information
Consolidated Historical Quarterly Data (Unaudited)
           
  2026
  2025 
  March 31 December 31 September 30 June 30 March 31
(In thousands, except per share amounts)          
Revenues:          
Net premiums earned $260,093  $242,729  $246,332  $248,809  $245,848 
Net investment income  59,255   59,223   59,795   59,289   58,210 
Realized investment gains (losses), net  (147)  (188)  (425)  (129)  (181)
Income from other invested assets  10,179   3,942   1,770   4,466   7,408 
Other income (1)  6,692   6,698   4,358   6,708   6,273 
Total revenues  336,072   312,404   311,830   319,143   317,558 
           
Losses and expenses:          
Provision for losses and LAE  48,216   56,073   44,922   17,055   31,287 
Other underwriting and operating expenses  72,983   63,653   59,498   62,765   71,124 
Interest expense  8,148   8,149   8,251   8,148   8,148 
Total losses and expenses  129,347   127,875   112,671   87,968   110,559 
           
Income before income taxes  206,725   184,529   199,159   231,175   206,999 
Income tax expense (2)  34,926   29,547   34,944   35,836   31,566 
Net income $171,799  $154,982  $164,215  $195,339  $175,433 
           
Earnings per share:          
Basic $1.83  $1.62  $1.69  $1.95  $1.71 
Diluted  1.82   1.60   1.67   1.93   1.69 
           
Weighted average shares outstanding:          
Basic  93,818   95,772   97,400   100,037   102,881 
Diluted  94,572   96,664   98,519   101,059   103,946 
           
Book value per share $61.20  $60.31  $58.86  $56.98  $55.22 
Return on average equity (annualized)  12.0%  10.8%  11.5%  13.8%  12.5%
           
Senior debt & credit facility:          
Borrowings outstanding $500,000  $500,000  $500,000  $500,000  $500,000 
Undrawn committed capacity $500,000  $500,000  $500,000  $500,000  $500,000 
Weighted average interest rate (end of period)  6.25%  6.25%  6.25%  6.25%  6.25%
Debt-to-capital  8.07%  7.99%  8.01%  8.10%  8.12%
           
Cash and investments available for sale at the holding companies $1,144,112  $1,268,579  $1,038,747  $995,032  $1,016,368 
           
(1) Other income includes net favorable (unfavorable) changes in the fair value of embedded derivatives associated with certain of our third-party reinsurance agreements, which for the quarters ended March 31, 2026, December 31, 2025, September 30, 2025, June 30, 2025, and March 31, 2025, were $37, ($526), ($858), ($29) and ($150), respectively.
(2) Income tax expense for the quarters ended March 31, 2026, December 31, 2025, September 30, 2025, June 30, 2025, and March 31, 2025 includes $2,407, $366, $493, $1,112, and $1,561, respectively, of discrete tax expense associated with realized and unrealized gains. Income tax expense for the quarters ended December 31, 2025 and September 30, 2025 also include ($396) and ($828), respectively, of discrete tax benefits associated with prior year tax returns. Income tax expense for the quarters ended March 31, 2026 and March 31, 2025 also include ($1,067) and ($742), respectively, of excess tax benefits associated with the vesting of common shares and common share units.


                
Exhibit D
Essent Group Ltd. and Subsidiaries
Supplemental Information
Year to Date Segment Results (Unaudited)
 
The following tables set forth comparative annual financial information for our two reportable business segments, Mortgage Insurance and Reinsurance, our Corporate & Other category and our consolidated results for the three months ended March 31, 2026 and 2025 (unaudited). Our Corporate & Other category is used to reconcile our reportable business segments to consolidated results and includes business activities associated with our title insurance operations, income and losses from holding company treasury operations, and general corporate operating expenses not attributable to our operating segments.
 
  Three Months Ended March 31, 2026 Three Months Ended March 31, 2025
(In thousands) Mortgage Insurance Reinsurance Corporate & Other Consolidated Mortgage Insurance Reinsurance Corporate & Other Consolidated
Revenues:                
Net premiums earned $215,663  $29,310  $15,120  $260,093  $218,124  $15,734  $11,990  $245,848 
Net investment income  42,357   4,670   12,228   59,255   42,790   4,840   10,580   58,210 
Realized investment gains (losses), net  (188)     41   (147)  (101)     (80)  (181)
Income from other invested assets  5,762      4,417   10,179   3,209      4,199   7,408 
Other income  1,743   1,971   2,978   6,692   1,548   2,953   1,772   6,273 
Total revenues  265,337   35,951   34,784   336,072   265,570   23,527   28,461   317,558 
                 
Losses and expenses:                
Provision for losses and LAE  37,620   9,929   667   48,216   30,720   3   564   31,287 
                 
Compensation and benefits  16,617   2,185   17,853   36,655   18,610   1,280   19,802   39,692 
Premium and other taxes  5,992   18   436   6,446   5,564   11   1,328   6,903 
Acquisition costs, net (3)  (7,378)  6,742      (636)  (6,430)  357      (6,073)
Other underwriting and operating expenses  10,834   980   18,704   30,518   10,390   809   19,403   30,602 
Net operating expenses before allocations  26,065   9,925   36,993   72,983   28,134   2,457   40,533   71,124 
Corporate expense allocations  11,542   551   (12,093)     12,804   210   (13,014)   
Operating expenses after allocations  37,607   10,476   24,900   72,983   40,938   2,667   27,519   71,124 
Interest expense        8,148   8,148         8,148   8,148 
Income (loss) before income taxes $190,110  $15,546  $1,069  $206,725  $193,912  $20,857  $(7,770) $206,999 
                 
Loss ratio (1)  17.4%  33.9%      14.1%  %    
Expense ratio (2)  17.4%  35.7%      18.8%  17.0%    
Combined ratio  34.8%  69.6%      32.9%  17.0%    
                 
(1) Loss ratio is calculated by dividing the provision for losses and LAE by net premiums earned.
(2) Expense ratio is calculated by dividing operating expenses after allocations by net premiums earned.
(3) Acquisition costs are net of ceding commissions earned on outward reinsurance and include ceding commissions incurred on reinsurance assumed.


          
Exhibit E
Essent Group Ltd. and Subsidiaries
Supplemental Information
Historical Quarterly Segment Information
(Unaudited)
           
  Mortgage Insurance
   2026   2025 
  March 31 December 31 September 30 June 30 March 31
($ in thousands)          
Revenues:          
Net premiums earned $215,663  $212,674  $215,683  $220,262  $218,124 
Net investment income  42,357   43,627   44,265   43,676   42,790 
Realized investment gains (losses), net  (188)  (218)  (427)  (124)  (101)
Income (loss) from other invested assets  5,762   2,044   (605)  3,619   3,209 
Other income  1,743   1,149   800   1,614   1,548 
Total revenues  265,337   259,276   259,716   269,047   265,570 
           
Losses and expenses:          
Provision for losses and LAE  37,620   55,160   44,170   15,323   30,720 
           
Compensation and benefits  16,617   14,727   15,388   15,667   18,610 
Premium and other taxes  5,992   6,038   6,010   5,984   5,564 
Acquisition costs, net (3)  (7,378)  (7,234)  (7,057)  (6,770)  (6,430)
Other underwriting and operating expenses  10,834   11,523   9,735   9,744   10,390 
Net operating expenses before allocations  26,065   25,054   24,076   24,625   28,134 
Corporate expense allocations  11,542   9,213   7,081   8,979   12,804 
Operating expenses after allocations  37,607   34,267   31,157   33,604   40,938 
Income before income taxes $190,110  $169,849  $184,389  $220,120  $193,912 
           
Loss ratio (1)  17.4%  25.9%  20.5%  7.0%  14.1%
Expense ratio (2)  17.4%  16.1%  14.4%  15.3%  18.8%
Combined ratio  34.8%  42.0%  34.9%  22.3%  32.9%
           
(1) Loss ratio is calculated by dividing the provision for losses and LAE by net premiums earned.
(2) Expense ratio is calculated by dividing operating expenses after allocations by net premiums earned.
(3) Acquisition costs are net of ceding commissions earned on outward reinsurance and include ceding commissions incurred on reinsurance assumed.


         
        Exhibit E, continued
Essent Group Ltd. and Subsidiaries
Supplemental Information
Historical Quarterly Segment Information (Unaudited)
           
  Reinsurance
   2026   2025 
  March 31 December 31 September 30 June 30 March 31
($ in thousands)          
Revenues:          
Net premiums earned $29,310  $14,696  $16,304  $13,875  $15,734 
Net investment income  4,670   4,913   5,302   5,216   4,840 
Realized investment gains, net     6          
Other income  1,971   2,255   1,591   1,909   2,953 
Total revenues  35,951   21,870   23,197   21,000   23,527 
           
Losses and expenses:          
Provision for losses and LAE  9,929   206   65   36   3 
           
Compensation and benefits  2,185   961   1,180   1,126   1,280 
Premium and other taxes  18   17   8   16   11 
Acquisition costs, net (3)  6,742   763   487   285   357 
Other underwriting and operating expenses  980   996   890   959   809 
Net operating expenses before allocations  9,925   2,737   2,565   2,386   2,457 
Corporate expense allocations  551   516   502   263   210 
Operating expenses after allocations  10,476   3,253   3,067   2,649   2,667 
Income before income taxes $15,546  $18,411  $20,065  $18,315  $20,857 
           
Loss ratio (1)  33.9%  1.4%  0.4%  0.3%  %
Expense ratio (2)  35.7%  22.1%  18.8%  19.1%  17.0%
Combined ratio  69.6%  23.5%  19.2%  19.4%  17.0%
           
(1) Loss ratio is calculated by dividing the provision for losses and LAE by net premiums earned.
(2) Expense ratio is calculated by dividing operating expenses after allocations by net premiums earned.
(3) Acquisition costs are net of ceding commissions earned on outward reinsurance and include ceding commissions incurred on reinsurance assumed.


     
    Exhibit E, continued
Essent Group Ltd. and Subsidiaries
Supplemental Information
Historical Quarterly Segment Information
(Unaudited)
           
  Corporate & Other
   2026   2025 
  March 31 December 31 September 30 June 30 March 31
($ in thousands)          
Revenues:          
Net premiums earned $15,120  $15,359  $14,345  $14,672  $11,990 
Net investment income  12,228   10,683   10,228   10,397   10,580 
Realized investment gains (losses), net  41   24   2   (5)  (80)
Income from other invested assets  4,417   1,898   2,375   847   4,199 
Other income  2,978   3,294   1,967   3,185   1,772 
Total revenues  34,784   31,258   28,917   29,096   28,461 
           
Losses and expenses:          
Provision for losses and LAE  667   707   687   1,696   564 
           
Compensation and benefits  17,853   14,675   12,608   13,926   19,802 
Premium and other taxes  436   446   (88)  495   1,328 
Other underwriting and operating expenses  18,704   20,741   20,337   21,333   19,403 
Net operating expenses before allocations  36,993   35,862   32,857   35,754   40,533 
Corporate expense allocations  (12,093)  (9,729)  (7,583)  (9,242)  (13,014)
Operating expenses after allocations  24,900   26,133   25,274   26,512   27,519 
Interest expense  8,148   8,149   8,251   8,148   8,148 
Income (loss) before income taxes $1,069  $(3,731) $(5,295) $(7,260) $(7,770)


           
  Consolidated
   2026   2025 
  March 31 December 31 September 30 June 30 March 31
($ in thousands)          
Revenues:          
Net premiums earned $260,093  $242,729  $246,332  $248,809  $245,848 
Net investment income  59,255   59,223   59,795   59,289   58,210 
Realized investment gains (losses), net  (147)  (188)  (425)  (129)  (181)
Income from other invested assets  10,179   3,942   1,770   4,466   7,408 
Other income  6,692   6,698   4,358   6,708   6,273 
Total revenues  336,072   312,404   311,830   319,143   317,558 
           
Losses and expenses:          
Provision for losses and LAE  48,216   56,073   44,922   17,055   31,287 
           
Compensation and benefits  36,655   30,363   29,176   30,719   39,692 
Premium and other taxes  6,446   6,501   5,930   6,495   6,903 
Acquisition costs, net (1)  (636)  (6,471)  (6,570)  (6,485)  (6,073)
Other underwriting and operating expenses  30,518   33,260   30,962   32,036   30,602 
Total other underwriting and operating expenses  72,983   63,653   59,498   62,765   71,124 
Interest expense  8,148   8,149   8,251   8,148   8,148 
Income before income taxes $206,725  $184,529  $199,159  $231,175  $206,999 
           
(1) Acquisition costs are net of ceding commissions earned on outward reinsurance and include ceding commissions incurred on reinsurance assumed.


      
Exhibit F
Essent Group Ltd. and Subsidiaries
Supplemental Information
Mortgage Insurance - Historical Quarterly Data
           
   2026   2025 
  March 31 December 31 September 30 June 30 March 31
($ in thousands)          
New insurance written $11,076,190  $11,840,227  $12,233,252  $12,544,731  $9,945,336 
New risk written $2,893,697  $3,030,169  $3,239,497  $3,357,820  $2,698,639 
           
Average insurance in force $247,838,392  $248,695,560  $247,821,046  $245,747,813  $244,005,459 
Insurance in force (end of period) $247,909,417  $248,356,397  $248,808,341  $246,797,619  $244,692,492 
Gross risk in force (end of period) (1) $67,916,263  $68,053,447  $68,262,577  $67,683,239  $67,026,626 
Risk in force (end of period) $56,271,605  $56,519,839  $56,940,929  $56,811,096  $56,565,811 
Policies in force  801,394   807,230   812,856   812,182   811,342 
Weighted average coverage (2)  27.4%  27.4%  27.4%  27.4%  27.4%
Annual persistency  84.7%  85.7%  86.0%  85.8%  85.7%
           
Loans in default (count)  20,332   20,210   18,583   17,255   17,759 
Percentage of loans in default  2.54%  2.50%  2.29%  2.12%  2.19%
           
Base average premium rate (3)  0.41%  0.41%  0.41%  0.41%  0.41%
Single premium cancellations (4)  %  %  %  %  %
Gross average premium rate  0.41%  0.41%  0.41%  0.41%  0.41%
Ceded premiums  (0.06%)  (0.07%)  (0.06%)  (0.05%)  (0.05%)
Net average premium rate  0.35%  0.34%  0.35%  0.36%  0.36%
           
(1) Gross risk in force includes risk ceded under third-party reinsurance.
(2) Weighted average coverage is calculated by dividing end of period gross risk in force by end of period insurance in force.
(3) Base average premium rate is calculated by dividing annualized base premiums earned by average insurance in force for the period.
(4) Single premium cancellations is calculated by dividing annualized premiums on the cancellation of non-refundable single premium policies by average insurance in force for the period.


        
       Exhibit G
         
Essent Group Ltd. and Subsidiaries
Supplemental Information
Mortgage Insurance - New Insurance Written
         
NIW by Credit Score
 Three Months Ended
 March 31, 2026 December 31, 2025 March 31, 2025
($ in thousands)        
>=760$6,118,987 55.2% $6,608,095 55.8% $4,742,099 47.7%
740-759 1,650,631 14.9   1,905,196 16.1   1,726,055 17.4 
720-739 1,252,802 11.4   1,257,994 10.6   1,299,999 13.0 
700-719 1,031,226 9.3   1,039,547 8.8   1,164,983 11.7 
680-699 567,778 5.1   554,647 4.7   574,657 5.8 
<=679 454,766 4.1   474,748 4.0   437,543 4.4 
Total$11,076,190 100.0% $11,840,227 100.0% $9,945,336 100.0%
         
Weighted average credit score 756    757    751  
         
         
         
NIW by LTV
 Three Months Ended
 March 31, 2026 December 31, 2025 March 31, 2025
($ in thousands)        
85.00% and below$1,217,706 11.0% $1,437,750 12.1% $738,619 7.4%
85.01% to 90.00% 3,199,049 28.9   3,509,133 29.7   2,278,290 22.9 
90.01% to 95.00% 5,296,531 47.8   5,663,293 47.8   5,276,018 53.1 
95.01% and above 1,362,904 12.3   1,230,051 10.4   1,652,409 16.6 
Total$11,076,190 100.0% $11,840,227 100.0% $9,945,336 100.0%
         
Weighted average LTV 92%   92%   93% 
         
         
         
NIW by Product
 Three Months Ended
 March 31, 2026 December 31, 2025 March 31, 2025
Single premium policies 1.6%  1.6%  1.4%
Monthly premium policies 98.4   98.4   98.6 
  100.0%  100.0%  100.0%
         
         
         
NIW by Purchase vs. Refinance
 Three Months Ended
 March 31, 2026 December 31, 2025 March 31, 2025
Purchase 72.4%  72.3%  94.3%
Refinance 27.6   27.7   5.7 
  100.0%  100.0%  100.0%


          
        Exhibit H
          
Essent Group Ltd. and Subsidiaries
Supplemental Information
Mortgage Insurance - Insurance in Force and Risk in Force
          
Portfolio by Credit Score
IIF by FICO scoreMarch 31, 2026 December 31, 2025 March 31, 2025
($ in thousands)        
>=760 $104,715,580 42.2% $104,062,334 41.9% $100,017,207 40.9%
740-759  42,906,709 17.3   43,225,016 17.4   42,848,390 17.5 
720-739  37,323,783 15.1   37,671,181 15.2   37,970,066 15.5 
700-719  32,210,355 13.0   32,473,548 13.1   32,765,594 13.4 
680-699  19,194,941 7.7   19,357,527 7.8   19,667,828 8.0 
<=679  11,558,049 4.7   11,566,791 4.6   11,423,407 4.7 
Total$247,909,417 100.0% $248,356,397 100.0% $244,692,492 100.0%
          
Weighted average credit score 747    747    746  
          
Gross RIF by FICO scoreMarch 31, 2026 December 31, 2025 March 31, 2025
($ in thousands)        
>=760 $28,401,453 41.9% $28,228,907 41.4% $27,126,072 40.5%
740-759  11,899,312 17.5   11,997,094 17.6   11,894,259 17.7 
720-739  10,356,369 15.2   10,452,268 15.4   10,535,428 15.7 
700-719  8,977,150 13.2   9,049,840 13.3   9,113,238 13.6 
680-699  5,316,639 7.8   5,357,151 7.9   5,425,408 8.1 
<=679  2,965,340 4.4   2,968,187 4.4   2,932,221 4.4 
Total$67,916,263 100.0% $68,053,447 100.0% $67,026,626 100.0%
          
Portfolio by LTV
IIF by LTVMarch 31, 2026 December 31, 2025 March 31, 2025
($ in thousands)        
85.00% and below $14,976,850 6.0% $14,736,797 5.9% $14,375,166 5.9%
85.01% to 90.00%  57,370,862 23.1   58,288,674 23.5   59,985,533 24.5 
90.01% to 95.00%  132,048,705 53.3   131,950,396 53.1   128,443,227 52.5 
95.01% and above  43,513,000 17.6   43,380,530 17.5   41,888,566 17.1 
Total$247,909,417 100.0% $248,356,397 100.0% $244,692,492 100.0%
          
Weighted average LTV 93%   93%   93% 
       
Gross RIF by LTVMarch 31, 2026 December 31, 2025 March 31, 2025
($ in thousands)        
85.00% and below $1,752,508 2.6% $1,727,701 2.5% $1,701,075 2.5%
85.01% to 90.00%  14,061,350 20.7   14,312,312 21.0   14,799,254 22.1 
90.01% to 95.00%  38,936,750 57.3   38,906,277 57.2   37,888,529 56.5 
95.01% and above  13,165,655 19.4   13,107,157 19.3   12,637,768 18.9 
Total$67,916,263 100.0% $68,053,447 100.0% $67,026,626 100.0%
          
Portfolio by Loan Amortization Period
IIF by Loan Amortization PeriodMarch 31, 2026 December 31, 2025 March 31, 2025
($ in thousands)        
FRM 30 years and higher $240,268,121 96.9% $241,353,234 97.2% $239,398,817 97.8%
FRM 20-25 years  1,631,244 0.7   1,449,192 0.6   1,042,318 0.4 
FRM 15 years  2,214,086 0.9   2,009,940 0.8   1,285,597 0.5 
ARM 5 years and higher  3,795,966 1.5   3,544,031 1.4   2,965,760 1.3 
Total$247,909,417 100.0% $248,356,397 100.0% $244,692,492 100.0%


           
Exhibit I
              
Essent Group Ltd. and Subsidiaries
Supplemental Information
Mortgage Insurance - Vintage Data
March 31, 2026
              
     Insurance in Force   
YearOriginal
Insurance
Written
($ in thousands)		Remaining
Insurance
in Force
($ in thousands)		% Remaining of Original
Insurance		Number of Policies in ForceWeighted Average Coupon% Purchase>90% LTV>95% LTVFICO < 700FICO >= 760Incurred Loss Ratio (Inception to Date) (1)Number of Loans in DefaultPercentage of Loans in Default
              
2010 - 2016$121,811,826$2,488,0612.0%13,7634.19%71.8%53.4%4.7%13.2%45.2%2.2%6004.36%
2017 43,858,322 2,536,4135.8 16,3204.34 89.9 80.8 27.8 22.1 35.7 2.9 7844.80 
2018 47,508,525 3,531,3057.4 21,0524.84 95.2 82.6 31.3 23.1 30.5 3.8 1,0504.99 
2019 63,569,183 8,047,90212.7 41,3674.27 90.8 77.7 28.2 19.8 33.7 3.5 1,5163.66 
2020 107,944,065 25,840,28023.9 108,5683.22 78.4 72.6 17.2 11.2 44.4 2.7 2,3062.12 
2021 84,218,250 39,109,05546.4 137,0113.11 93.0 73.9 19.1 13.7 39.9 6.5 3,6492.66 
2022 63,061,262 43,970,63869.7 130,5085.09 98.5 68.2 12.1 12.5 39.4 20.3 3,8822.97 
2023 47,666,852 33,537,69270.4 98,4936.57 98.9 73.9 19.8 11.2 37.9 25.0 3,4303.48 
2024 45,561,332 36,126,34479.3 99,8206.67 95.1 73.9 21.1 12.7 41.5 23.9 2,3672.37 
2025 46,563,546 41,706,35789.6 107,8846.55 87.0 65.4 15.5 10.4 49.7 15.7 7400.69 
2026 (through March 31) 11,076,190 11,015,37099.5 26,6086.03 72.3 60.1 12.3 9.3 55.1 3.5 80.03 
Total$682,839,353$247,909,41736.3 801,3945.25 91.3 70.8 17.6 12.4 42.2 6.6 20,3322.54 
              
(1) Incurred loss ratio is calculated by dividing the sum of case reserves and cumulative amount paid for claims by cumulative net premiums earned.


   
 Essent Group Ltd. and SubsidiariesExhibit J
 Supplemental Information 
 Mortgage Insurance - Outward Reinsurance Vintage Data 
 March 31, 2026 


($ in thousands)
             
Insurance Linked Notes (1)             
Deal NameVintageRemaining
Insurance
in Force		Remaining
Risk
in Force		 Original
Reinsurance in Force		 Remaining
Reinsurance in Force		 Losses
Ceded
to Date		 Original
First Layer
Retention		Remaining
First Layer
Retention		 Earned Premiums Ceded Year-to-Date Reduction in PMIERs Minimum Required Assets (3)
Radnor Re 2021-1Aug. 2020 - Mar. 2021$17,192,389$4,799,485 $557,911 $74,611 $ $278,956$275,746 $784 $38,306
Radnor Re 2021-2Apr. 2021 - Sep. 2021 23,399,809 6,664,825  439,407  178,351    279,415 269,613  2,390  162,633
Radnor Re 2022-1Oct. 2021 - Jul. 2022 23,407,727 6,529,964  237,868  121,243    303,761 288,498  2,565  121,243
Radnor Re 2023-1Aug. 2022 - Jun. 2023 23,806,743 6,559,432  281,462  196,750    281,463 268,187  2,682  196,750
Radnor Re 2024-1Jul. 2023 - Jul. 2024 23,066,718 6,394,625  363,366  220,773    256,495 253,795  2,386  163,372
Total $110,873,386$30,948,331 $1,880,014 $791,728 $ $1,400,090$1,355,839 $10,807 $682,304


                 
Excess of Loss Reinsurance (2)             
Deal NameVintageRemaining
Insurance
in Force		Remaining
Risk
in Force		 Original
Reinsurance in Force		 Remaining
Reinsurance in Force		 Losses
Ceded
to Date		 Original
First Layer
Retention		Remaining
First Layer
Retention		 Earned Premiums Ceded Year-to-Date Reduction in PMIERs Minimum Required Assets (3)
(4) XOL 2019-1Jan. 2018 - Dec. 2018$$ $ $ $ $$ $374 $
XOL 2020-1Jan. 2019 - Aug. 2019 4,621,398 1,226,788  55,102  29,152    215,605 210,230  246  
XOL 2022-1Oct. 2021 - Dec. 2022 53,242,769 14,741,381  141,992  133,426    507,114 465,688  1,486  128,755
XOL 2023-1Jan. 2023 - Dec. 2023 30,307,586 8,428,861  36,627  34,676    366,270 355,763  406  33,339
XOL 2024-1Jan. 2024 - Dec. 2024 33,498,856 9,232,623  58,005  58,005    331,456 329,277  644  55,894
XOL 2025-1Jan. 2025 - Dec. 2025 41,645,386 11,037,984  80,821  80,821    343,234 343,234  717  77,847
Total $163,315,995$44,667,637 $372,547 $336,080 $ $1,763,679$1,704,192 $3,873 $295,835


                
Quota Share Reinsurance (2)            
YearCeding PercentageRemaining Insurance in ForceRemaining Risk in Force Remaining Ceded Insurance in Force Remaining Ceded Risk in Force Losses Ceded Year-to-Date Ceding Commission Year-to-Date Earned Premiums Ceded Year-to-Date Reduction in PMIERs Minimum Required Assets (3)
Sep. 2019 - Dec. 2020(5) $29,235,185$8,112,049 $6,080,065 $1,662,242 $11 $1,792 $2,596 $103,959
Jan. 2022 - Dec. 202220%  43,925,225 12,103,933  8,785,045  2,420,787  2,100  1,588  4,880  180,735
Jan. 2023 - Dec. 202317.5%  30,220,125 8,407,273  5,288,522  1,471,273  2,603  1,110  4,934  120,620
Jan. 2024 - Dec. 202415%  35,919,887 9,883,294  5,387,983  1,482,494  1,469  1,155  3,953  122,999
Jan. 2025 - Dec. 202525%  41,672,274 11,045,436  10,418,068  2,761,359  1,837  1,833  5,227  186,064
Jan. 2026 - Dec. 202625%  11,002,696 2,874,779  2,750,674  718,695  28  159  293  43,021
Total $191,975,392$52,426,764 $38,710,357 $10,516,850 $8,048 $7,637 $21,883 $757,398


(1) Reinsurance provided by unaffiliated special purpose insurers through the issuance of mortgage insurance-linked notes ("ILNs").
(2) Reinsurance provided by panels of reinsurers.
(3) Represents the reduction in Essent Guaranty, Inc.'s Minimum Required Assets based on our interpretation of the PMIERs.
(4) XOL 2019-1 terminated as of February 2026.
(5) Under QSR-2019, Essent Guaranty cedes 36% of premiums on singles policies and 18% on all other policies.


      
    Exhibit K
      
Essent Group Ltd. and Subsidiaries
Supplemental Information
Mortgage Insurance - Geographic Data
      
IIF by State
 March 31, 2026 December 31, 2025 March 31, 2025
CA12.1% 12.1% 12.4%
FL12.0  12.0  11.9 
TX11.5  11.4  11.2 
AZ4.1  4.0  3.9 
CO4.0  4.0  4.0 
GA3.9  3.9  3.8 
WA3.4  3.4  3.4 
NC3.2  3.2  3.1 
NY2.6  2.6  2.6 
MI2.6  2.6  2.5 
All Others40.6  40.8  41.2 
Total100.0% 100.0% 100.0%
      
      
      
Gross RIF by State
 March 31, 2026 December 31, 2025 March 31, 2025
FL12.3% 12.3% 12.1%
CA12.1  12.1  12.4 
TX11.7  11.6  11.5 
AZ4.2  4.1  3.9 
GA3.9  3.9  3.8 
CO3.9  3.9  4.0 
WA3.4  3.4  3.4 
NC3.2  3.2  3.1 
MI2.6  2.6  2.6 
UT2.6  2.6  2.5 
All Others40.1  40.3  40.7 
Total100.0% 100.0% 100.0%
      


        Exhibit L
Essent Group Ltd. and Subsidiaries
Supplemental Information
Mortgage Insurance
Rollforward of Defaults and Reserve for Losses and LAE
           
Rollforward of Insured Loans in Default
  Three Months Ended
   2026   2025 
  March 31 December 31 September 30 June 30 March 31
Beginning default inventory  20,210   18,583   17,255   17,759   18,439 
Plus: new defaults (A)  11,100   11,245   10,357   8,810   9,664 
Less: cures  (10,708)  (9,357)  (8,713)  (9,078)  (10,173)
Less: claims paid  (239)  (235)  (296)  (215)  (153)
Less: rescissions and denials, net  (31)  (26)  (20)  (21)  (18)
Ending default inventory  20,332   20,210   18,583   17,255   17,759 
           
(A) New defaults remaining as of March 31, 2026  7,785   4,323   2,750   1,640   1,031 
Cure rate (1)  30%  62%  73%  81%  89%
           
Total amount paid for claims (in thousands) $13,671  $13,171  $16,456  $9,007  $6,330 
Average amount paid per claim (in thousands) $57  $56  $56  $42  $41 
Severity  84%  80%  78%  67%  70%
           
Rollforward of Reserve for Losses and LAE
  Three Months Ended
   2026   2025 
($ in thousands) March 31 December 31 September 30 June 30 March 31
Reserve for losses and LAE at beginning of period $429,610  $379,548  $345,952  $338,128  $310,156 
Less: Reinsurance recoverables  56,120   47,957   41,966   40,351   36,655 
Net reserve for losses and LAE at beginning of period  373,490   331,591   303,986   297,777   273,501 
Add provision for losses and LAE occurring in:          
Current period  62,792   67,865   62,349   45,119   48,928 
Prior years  (25,172)  (12,705)  (18,179)  (29,796)  (18,208)
Incurred losses and LAE during the period  37,620   55,160   44,170   15,323   30,720 
Deduct payments for losses and LAE occurring in:          
Current period  88   2,649   552   315   51 
Prior years  13,712   10,612   16,013   8,799   6,393 
Loss and LAE payments during the period  13,800   13,261   16,565   9,114   6,444 
Net reserve for losses and LAE at end of period  397,310   373,490   331,591   303,986   297,777 
Plus: Reinsurance recoverables  61,591   56,120   47,957   41,966   40,351 
Reserve for losses and LAE at end of period $458,901  $429,610  $379,548  $345,952  $338,128 
           
(1) The cure rate is calculated by dividing new defaults remaining as of the reporting date by the original number of new defaults reported in the quarterly period and subtracting that percentage from 100%.


       
      Exhibit M
Essent Group Ltd. and Subsidiaries
Supplemental Information
Mortgage Insurance
Detail of Reserves by Default Delinquency
        
  March 31, 2026
  Number of
Policies in
Default		Percentage of
Policies in
Default		Amount of ReservesPercentage of ReservesDefaulted RIFReserves as a Percentage of
Defaulted RIF
($ in thousands)      
Missed Payments:      
Two payments 6,564 32%$38,3989%$533,4287%
Three payments 2,797 14  29,0407  231,32913 
Four to eleven payments 7,802 38  181,13443  675,55327 
Twelve or more payments 2,761 14  148,38435  231,64064 
Pending claims 408 2  27,0916  30,35789 
Total case reserves 20,332 100% 424,047100%$1,702,30725%
IBNR    31,804   
LAE    3,050   
Total reserves for losses and LAE   $458,901   
        
Average reserve per default:      
Case   $20.9   
Total   $22.6   
        
Default Rate2.54%     
3+ Month Default Rate 1.72%     
        
  December 31, 2025
  Number of
Policies in
Default		Percentage of
Policies in
Default		Amount of ReservesPercentage of ReservesDefaulted RIFReserves as a Percentage of
Defaulted RIF
($ in thousands)      
Missed Payments:      
Two payments 6,892 34%$40,87610%$545,1987%
Three payments 3,002 15  32,4588  246,19413 
Four to eleven payments 7,261 36  163,08741  615,44926 
Twelve or more payments 2,742 13  139,03635  224,24862 
Pending claims 313 2  21,3606  23,79790 
Total case reserves 20,210 100% 396,817100%$1,654,88624%
IBNR    29,761   
LAE    3,032   
Total reserves for losses and LAE   $429,610   
        
Average reserve per default:      
Case   $19.6   
Total   $21.3   
        
Default Rate2.50%     
3+ Month Default Rate 1.65%     
        
  March 31, 2025
  Number of
Policies in
Default		Percentage of
Policies in
Default		Amount of ReservesPercentage of ReservesDefaulted RIFReserves as a Percentage of
Defaulted RIF
($ in thousands)      
Missed Payments:      
Two payments 5,430 31%$29,2269%$426,1957%
Three payments 2,445 14  23,0467  194,64212 
Four to eleven payments 7,472 42  139,81045  620,53823 
Twelve or more payments 2,198 12  105,78334  172,12961 
Pending claims 214 1  14,1955  15,78990 
Total case reserves 17,759 100% 312,060100%$1,429,29322%
IBNR    23,404   
LAE    2,664   
Total reserves for losses and LAE   $338,128   
        
Average reserve per default:      
Case   $17.6   
Total   $19.0   
        
Default Rate2.19%     
3+ Month Default Rate 1.52%     


        Exhibit N
           
Essent Group Ltd. and Subsidiaries
Supplemental Information
U.S. Mortgage Insurance Company Capital
           
   2026   2025 
  March 31 December 31 September 30 June 30 March 31
($ in thousands)         
Essent Guaranty, Inc:          
Statutory capital $3,682,476  $3,572,887  $3,732,465  $3,714,146  $3,642,374 
Net risk in force (1) $31,785,517  $32,486,788  $33,367,706  $33,986,508  $34,968,089 
           
Risk-to-capital ratio (2)  8.6:1   9.1:1   8.9:1   9.2:1   9.6:1 
           
Essent Guaranty, Inc. PMIERs Data (3):          
Available Assets $3,635,459  $3,520,454  $3,666,883  $3,654,460  $3,628,675 
Minimum Required Assets  2,084,042   2,087,473   2,065,890   2,075,409   2,107,620 
PMIERs excess Available Assets $1,551,417  $1,432,981  $1,600,993  $1,579,051  $1,521,055 
PMIERs sufficiency ratio (4)  174%  169%  177%  176%  172%
           
(1) Net risk in force represents total risk in force, net of reinsurance ceded and net of exposures on policies for which loss reserves have been established.
(2) The risk-to-capital ratio is calculated as the ratio of net risk in force to statutory capital.
(3) Data is based on our interpretation of the PMIERs as of the dates indicated.
(4) PMIERs sufficiency ratio is calculated by dividing Available Assets by Minimum Required Assets.
 


        Exhibit O
           
Essent Group Ltd. and Subsidiaries
Supplemental Information
Reinsurance
           
   2026   2025 
($ in thousands) March 31 December 31 September 30 June 30 March 31
           
Net Premiums Written:          
Mortgage $13,236  $15,117  $18,338  $13,181  $16,921 
Non-mortgage  156,365   633   359   229   229 
Total $169,601  $15,750  $18,697  $13,410  $17,150 
           
Net Premiums Earned:          
Mortgage $12,264  $14,063  $15,945  $13,646  $15,505 
Non-mortgage  17,046   633   359   229   229 
Total $29,310  $14,696  $16,304  $13,875  $15,734 
           
Reserve for losses and LAE $10,076  $359  $153  $88  $52 
           
Mortgage Reinsurance Statistics:          
Reinsured risk in force $2,084,380  $2,166,605  $2,184,981  $2,290,008  $2,189,477 
Weighted average credit score  751   751   751   751   751 
Weighted average LTV  83%  83%  83%  83%  82%
           
Essent Reinsurance Ltd. Capital:          
Stockholder's equity (GAAP basis) $1,660,416  $1,695,390  $1,722,135  $1,751,720  $1,780,924 
           


      Exhibit P
Essent Group Ltd. and Subsidiaries
Supplemental Information
Cash & Investments
         
Cash & Investments by Asset Class
Asset Class March 31, 2026 December 31, 2025
($ in thousands) Fair Value Percent Fair Value Percent
U.S. Treasury securities $332,065  5.1% $369,712 5.6%
U.S. agency mortgage-backed securities  1,143,120  17.4   1,174,895 17.8 
Municipal debt securities  608,683  9.3   610,411 9.2 
Non-U.S. government securities  54,720  0.8   56,024 0.8 
Corporate debt securities  1,936,708  29.4   1,980,080 30.0 
Residential and commercial mortgage securities  462,048  7.0   464,105 7.0 
Asset-backed securities  887,866  13.5   800,366 12.1 
Money market funds  623,034  9.5   648,492 9.8 
Total investments available for sale $6,048,244  92.0% $6,104,085 92.3%
Other invested assets  394,290  6.0   382,513 5.8 
Cash  128,262  2.0   123,049 1.9 
Total cash and investments $6,570,796  100.0% $6,609,647 100.0%
         
Investments Available for Sale by Credit Rating
Ra