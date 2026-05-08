Sagtec Global Limited Strengthens Smart Property Development Collaboration Following Stateight Sdn Bhd’s Industry Recognition

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, May 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sagtec Global Limited (“Sagtec” or the “Company”), a leading provider of digital transformation and AI-powered solutions, is pleased to announce that its strategic partner, Stateight Sdn Bhd (“Stateight”), has been recognised at the prestigious Asia Pacific Property Awards 2026–2027.

Stateight received the Award Winner – Residential Development (20+ Units) Malaysia accolade from the Asia Pacific Property Awards 2026–2027 for its Villa Permai development project, in recognition of excellence in residential property development, project quality, and innovation.





The recognition further reinforces confidence in Sagtec’s previously announced participation in the funding of an 84-unit townhouse development project, where the Company is also expected to provide AI Smart Home technology solutions for the development.

The award demonstrates Stateight’s proven capability and experience in delivering quality residential developments, aligning with Sagtec’s vision of integrating intelligent smart living technologies into modern housing communities.

Strengthening Smart Property Development Collaboration

As part of the collaboration, Sagtec intends to integrate its AI-powered smart home ecosystem into the upcoming townhouse development, potentially including:

AI-enabled home automation systems

Smart security and access management

Energy optimisation technologies

Digital lifestyle and connectivity solutions



The collaboration reflects Sagtec’s continued expansion into the smart property development sector, combining real estate opportunities with scalable AI and digital infrastructure solutions.

Management Commentary

Kevin Ng, Chief Executive Officer of Sagtec Global Limited, commented:

“We congratulate Stateight Sdn Bhd on receiving this prestigious industry recognition from the Asia Pacific Property Awards. This achievement reinforces our confidence in the partnership and highlights the quality and credibility of the development team behind the project. We believe the combination of Stateight’s property development expertise and Sagtec’s AI Smart Home technology solutions will create meaningful value for future homeowners and stakeholders.”

About the Asia Pacific Property Awards

The Asia Pacific Property Awards 2026–2027 is one of the region’s most recognised and respected property industry award programmes, celebrating excellence in architecture, real estate development, interior design, and property innovation across the Asia Pacific region.

The awards are judged by an independent panel of industry experts and recognise companies that demonstrate outstanding achievement in areas such as project quality, design, innovation, sustainability, and overall development standards. Winning developers are selected based on rigorous evaluation criteria and industry benchmarking.

Stateight Sdn Bhd’s recognition under the Residential Development (20+ Units) Malaysia category reflects the company’s capability and track record in delivering quality residential developments that meet evolving market expectations.

About Sagtec Global Limited

Sagtec Global Limited (NASDAQ: SAGT) is a leading provider of digital transformation and SaaS solutions, empowering over 12,000 businesses across Southeast Asia with the tools to enhance efficiency, automation, and market competitiveness. For more information on the Company, please log on to https://www.sagtec-global.com/.

About Stateight Sdn Bhd

Stateight Sdn Bhd is a Malaysian property development company focused on residential real estate projects, including the planning, construction, and delivery of contemporary housing solutions. With a track record in developing quality township and landed housing developments, Stateight partners with stakeholders to create sustainable communities that meet modern living standards. For more information on the company and its projects, visit its official channels and corporate profiles.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on the Company’s current expectations, estimates and projections about its business, industry and future results, and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the expected scope, performance, timing and benefits of the Platform, the Company’s ability to deliver the project as contemplated, and the anticipated impact of the agreement on the Company’s business and financial condition. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Contact Information:

Sagtec Global Limited Contact:

Zainab Fateema binti Mustafa

Head of Public Relations & Corporate Affairs

Telephone +6011-6217 3661

Email: info.pr@sagtec-global.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/35fcec1b-cd6e-4ad2-8725-eda15d0a5f31

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/03b5e8a2-8b9c-4580-90b1-82629781bbea

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A video accompanying this announcement is available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/cf8bca1f-492c-417c-a6d7-a4fa9934a310