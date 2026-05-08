Exodus Launches XO Cash as the First Stablecoin Built for AI Agents

Live today at XOCash.com , XO Cash is a stablecoin for AI agents; its SDK lets users grant any agent its own wallet, funded from their Exodus Pay balance, while keeping the keys

OMAHA, Neb., May 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exodus Movement, Inc. (NYSE American: EXOD) ("Exodus" or the "Company") today launched XO Cash, the first stablecoin purpose-built for AI agents and the agentic economy. Built on Solana and developed in partnership with MoonPay, XO Cash comes with AgentKit, an agent SDK so developers can issue any agent its own wallet with a single API call.

Agents spend directly from their Exodus Pay balance, so an agent can spend with the same speed and convenience as Exodus Pay itself, and the agent never holds or manages a key. Users set the rules for each agent, including daily limits, per-transaction caps, allowed merchants, rate limits, and can update them at any time.

“Agents need to spend, and they shouldn't have to manage keys to do it,” said JP Richardson, CEO and Co-founder of Exodus. “XO Cash sits on the same Exodus Pay rails our users already trust, and it lets a user hand an agent a wallet without handing over the keys.”

Market data shows AI agents could mediate $3 trillion to $5 trillion of global consumer commerce by 2030. Exodus built XO Cash around the properties agents need to operate at that scale:

Built for self-custody. Users keep the keys; agents operate without ever holding one.

Users keep the keys; agents operate without ever holding one. Free transactions. No fees, built for agents running high-frequency workflows.

No fees, built for agents running high-frequency workflows. Every agent gets a card. Powered by Monavate, usable at any Visa-accepting merchant, including every merchant on the MoonAgents Card network.

Powered by Monavate, usable at any Visa-accepting merchant, including every merchant on the MoonAgents Card network. Auto-convert at payment. Agents hold XO Cash and pay for services that need USDC or USDT in a single transaction.

“Agents need to spend money, but they haven't had a clean way to do it without someone handing over keys,” said Matias Olivera, Chief Technology Officer at Exodus. “That's what XO Cash and AgentKit are for. Now, the agent has a wallet and the user doesn’t sacrifice self-custody.”

Every XO Cash agent wallet can issue its own debit card with a single API call, built on the same card infrastructure Exodus deployed with MoonPay and Monavate for Exodus Pay. Agents can transact at any Visa-accepting merchant, with the same spending rules set on the wallet applied automatically to card payments.

XO Cash and developer documentation are live now at XOCash.com .

About Exodus Movement, Inc.

Founded in 2015, Exodus Movement, Inc. (NYSE American: EXOD) is a financial technology company pioneering self-custodial finance by giving people the tools to spend, manage, and swap digital assets globally, all without giving up control. Exodus serves millions of people through its payments platform built on a simple principle: your money should be yours.

Exodus also powers crypto infrastructure for enterprise platforms serving millions of users through its business product suite. Headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, Exodus builds financial software where individuals keep control of their assets by default. For more information, visit exodus.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the launch, capabilities, and future development of XO Cash; the company's partnership with MoonPay; the integration of Monavate and Baanx; and the broader agentic commerce opportunity. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including those described in the company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Exodus undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement except as required by law.

Investor Contact

investors@exodus.com

Media Contacts

Aubrey Strobel / Elena Nisonoff, Halcyon Communications

exodus@halcyonpr.xyz