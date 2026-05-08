Abaxx Exchange Named Newcomer of the Year at 2026 Energy Risk Awards

TORONTO, May 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Abaxx Technologies Inc. (CBOE:ABXX)(OTCQX:ABXXF) (“Abaxx” or the “Company”), a financial software and market infrastructure company and indirect majority shareholder of Abaxx Singapore Pte Ltd. (“Abaxx Singapore”), the owner of Abaxx Commodity Exchange and Clearinghouse (individually, “Abaxx Exchange” and “Abaxx Clearing”), today announced that Abaxx Exchange has been named Newcomer of the Year by Energy Risk at the 2026 Energy Risk Awards.

Risk.net’s Energy Risk Awards recognize excellence across global energy and commodity markets. The Newcomer of the Year award recognizes emerging companies, or established firms entering new markets, that have demonstrated growth, market relevance and contribution within their first three years of operation.

This recognition highlights Abaxx Exchange’s role in developing new listed futures contracts for global commodity markets. Its product suite is designed to support more precise hedging strategies, improve price discovery and help market participants manage supply chain and production risk through new benchmarks for a globalizing natural gas market, carbon emissions pricing, renewable generation risk, global bullion trade and an increasingly electrified energy system.

The introduction of these contracts has supported increased market activity across Abaxx Exchange. In April 2026, monthly volume exceeded total Q1 2026 volume by 8% and surpassed the exchange’s total volume for full-year 2025. Since trading commenced in June 2024, Abaxx Exchange has also achieved key market development milestones, including the first-ever delivery under a regulated voluntary carbon market futures contract through FCMs and a regulated clearinghouse in 2025, the first physical delivery under the Gold Singapore futures contract in February 2026, and the first OTC LNG cargo trade indexed to Abaxx futures prices in March 2025.

“Energy Risk’s recognition of Abaxx Exchange as Newcomer of the Year reflects the work of our team and the participation of the trading and clearing community supporting these markets,” said Joe Raia, Chief Commercial Officer of Abaxx Exchange. “Recent market volatility and geopolitical events have reinforced the need for commodity benchmarks that are closely correlated to what market participants are actually buying and selling. For producers, consumers, traders and financiers, effective risk management depends on contracts that reflect the physical markets they are designed to serve.”

Energy Risk’s feature on Abaxx Exchange’s Newcomer of the Year recognition can be viewed on EnergyRisk.com.

About Abaxx Technologies

Abaxx Technologies is building Smarter Markets: markets empowered by better tools, better benchmarks, and better technology to drive market-based solutions to the biggest challenges we face as a society, including the energy transition.

In addition to developing and deploying financial technologies that make communication, trade, and transactions easier and more secure, Abaxx is the majority shareholder of Abaxx Singapore, the owner of Abaxx Exchange and Abaxx Clearing, and the parent company of wholly owned subsidiaries Abaxx Spot Pte. Ltd. and Adaptive Infrastructure.

Abaxx Exchange delivers the market infrastructure critical to the shift toward an electrified, low-carbon economy through centrally-cleared futures contracts, including physically-deliverable and financially-settled products, in LNG, carbon, battery materials, precious metals, and weather-indexed renewables, meeting the commercial needs of today’s commodity markets and establishing the next generation of global benchmarks.

Abaxx Spot modernizes physical gold trading through a physically-backed gold pool in Singapore. As the first instance of a co-located spot and futures market for gold, Abaxx Spot enables secure electronic transactions, efficient OTC transfers, and is designed to support physical delivery for Abaxx Exchange’s physically-deliverable gold futures contract, providing integrated infrastructure to deliver smarter gold markets.

Adaptive Infrastructure closes critical gaps in post-trade infrastructure by providing a unified custodial foundation across environmental markets and digital title assets. Incorporated in Barbados and regulated by the Financial Services Commission of Barbados, the company delivers institutional-grade custody, settlement, and transfer agency services designed to reduce risk and improve reliability across asset classes.

Abaxx Labs is the Company’s center for engaging with the developer community to create the next generation of technology that will build smarter markets through open-source software tools that promote the use of Abaxx’s ID++ technologies.

For more information, visit abaxx.tech | abaxx.exchange | abaxxspot.com | basecarbon.com | smartermarkets.media

For more information about this press release, please contact:

Steve Fray, CFO

Tel: +1 647-490-1590

Media and investor inquiries:

Abaxx Technologies Inc.

Investor Relations Team

Tel: +1 246 271 0082

E-mail: ir@abaxx.tech

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release includes certain “forward-looking statements” and “forward-looking information” (collectively, “forward-looking statements”) within the meaning of applicable United States and Canadian securities laws. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as “believe”, “anticipate”, “estimate”, “project”, “intend”, “expect”, “may”, “will”, “plan”, “should”, “would”, “could”, “target”, “purpose”, “goal”, “objective”, “ongoing”, “potential”, “likely” or the negative thereof or similar expressions.

In particular, this press release contains forward-looking statements including, without limitation, Abaxx’s objectives and future plans, the development of new listed futures contracts for global commodity markets and Abaxx’s role in the development of commodities and energy markets. Forward-looking statements are based on the reasonable assumptions, estimates, analyses and opinions of management made in light of its experience and its perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, as well as other factors that management believes to be relevant and reasonable in the circumstances at the date that such statements are made, but which may prove to be incorrect. Such factors and assumptions impacting forward-looking information include, among others: assumptions about the growth of commodities and energy markets; market demand for the Company’s products and services; risks relating to the global economic climate; dilution; Abaxx’s limited operating history; future capital needs and uncertainty of additional financing; the competitive nature of the industry; currency exchange risks; the need for Abaxx to manage its planned growth and expansion; the effects of product development and need for continued technology change; protection of proprietary rights; the effect of government regulation and compliance on Abaxx and the industry; acquiring and maintaining regulatory approvals for Abaxx’s products and operations; the ability to list Abaxx’s securities on stock exchanges in a timely fashion or at all; network security risks; the ability of Abaxx to maintain properly working systems; reliance on key personnel; global economic and financial market deterioration impeding access to capital or increasing the cost of capital; and volatile securities markets impacting security pricing unrelated to operating performance. In addition, particular factors which could impact future results of the business of Abaxx include but are not limited to: the failure of energy markets and collateral use cases to develop according to the expectations of Abaxx; operations in foreign jurisdictions; protection of intellectual property rights; contractual risk; third-party risk; clearinghouse risk; malicious actor risks; third- party software license risk; system failure risk; risk of technological change; dependence of technical infrastructure; changes in global weather patterns; changes in the price of commodities, restrictions on labor and international travel and supply chains, and the risk factors identified in the Company’s most recent management’s discussion and analysis filed on SEDAR+. Abaxx has also assumed that no significant events occur outside of Abaxx’s normal course of business.

Abaxx cautions that the foregoing list of material factors is not exhaustive. In addition, although Abaxx has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated, or intended. When relying on forward-looking statements and information to make decisions, investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and other uncertainties and potential events. Abaxx has assumed that the material factors referred to in the previous paragraphs will not cause such forward-looking statements and information to differ materially from actual results or events. However, the list of these factors is not exhaustive and is subject to change and there can be no assurance that such assumptions will reflect the actual outcome of such items or factors. The forward-looking statements and information contained in this press release represents the expectations of Abaxx as of the date of this press release and, accordingly, is subject to change after such date. Abaxx undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements and information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. Accordingly, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements and information. Cboe Canada does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.