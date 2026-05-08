Acres.com Launches Acres Intelligence, the First AI Agent Built for Land Teams

Fayetteville, Ark., May 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acres.com , the complete AI land intelligence platform, today announced the launch of Acres Intelligence, the first AI agent designed to work alongside land acquisition and development teams, to research new sites, analyze constraints, and produce professional-grade reports and dashboards in minutes, all within the platform.

Built for the industry’s leading land teams, from homebuilders and developers to data center operators, retailers, and investors, Acres Intelligence combines thousands of proprietary datasets, cutting-edge geospatial analytics, and real time information, allowing users to ask complex land questions in natural language and receive instant, actionable answers.

While most firms continue to rely on manual workflows, reviewing fragmented records, calling local planning departments, and commissioning expensive third-party reports, leading teams are investing in AI to move faster and operate with a distinct data advantage. Acres Intelligence is designed for those teams.

Instead of weeks of work, teams can now generate market reports, screen opportunities, and evaluate feasibility simply by asking: “Where are the best 200+ acre development opportunities near a major growth corridor with minimal flood risk and nearby sewer access?” and receive a fully synthesized response grounded in both structured land data and broader market context.

“Land has always been one of the most fragmented and time-intensive asset classes to understand,” said Carter Malloy, Founder and CEO of Acres.com. “With Acres Intelligence, we’re introducing a new way of working. We aren’t just shipping another feature; we’ve developed AI that operates like a member of your team, taking on the research, analysis, and reporting that used to take days, and delivering it in minutes with a level of depth that wasn’t previously possible.”

Early applications within Acres include market screening, zoning and rezoning analysis, site feasibility research, and automated report generation. By combining Acres’ curated data layers with the ability to source and synthesize external information, Acres Intelligence enables teams to uncover insights that were previously difficult—or impossible—to surface.



About Acres

Acres.com is the land data and mapping platform built to make America’s largest asset easy to understand. With data for over 150 million parcels of land, Acres brings together the information you need to understand and value land with confidence. Access more accurate and comprehensive land intelligence, comparable sales, and easy-to-use mapping tools for fast, informed decision making. Visit www.acres.com to learn more.

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