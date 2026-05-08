CloudBolt Advances Its Cloud Management Platform With AI-Ready Control, Finer-Grained Governance, and Expanded Support for VMware Alternatives

ROCKVILLE, Md., May 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CloudBolt Software , a recognized leader in hybrid cloud management and Kubernetes optimization, today announced the latest release of the company’s cloud management platform, CloudBolt CMP . This version offers substantial innovations and further advances the platform’s ability to help enterprises govern, orchestrate, and optimize hybrid cloud environments as infrastructure strategies become more AI-assisted and less dependent on any single virtualization stack.

With this release, CloudBolt is strengthening three areas that increasingly define modern hybrid cloud management:

AI-ready operations through MCP support and governed agent interaction

through MCP support and governed agent interaction Operational control at scale through fine-grained RBAC and contextual user experiences

through fine-grained RBAC and contextual user experiences Infrastructure freedom through expanded support for VMware alternatives, public cloud, private cloud, and emerging neocloud platforms





Together, the updates reinforce CloudBolt CMP’s role as the leading control plane for hybrid cloud operations at a moment when many enterprises are rethinking their VMware dependency , modernizing internal service delivery, and looking for safe ways to bring AI into infrastructure workflows.

“Enterprise infrastructure teams are under pressure to move faster, support more environments, and introduce AI without creating a new governance problem,” said Yasmin Rajabi , Chief Operating Officer at CloudBolt. “This release is about providing more control. Customers can begin connecting AI-assisted workflows to CMP through MCP, while still preserving the permissions, guardrails, and operational accountability required in complex enterprise environments.”

Bringing AI Into Cloud Operations Without Creating a Free-for-All

With MCP support, CloudBolt CMP can now participate in emerging AI-assisted operations workflows by allowing approved agents or conversational interfaces to interact with the platform through a standardized protocol. This provides a foundation for users to ask questions, initiate workflows, and eventually execute governed cloud actions through natural-language experiences. For instance, a user can interact with CMP through an AI agent/chat interface and ask it to perform governed cloud-management actions like “provision this for me,” “run this day-two operation,” or “show me the actions available to my role” with CMP enforcing the same guardrails, permissions, auditability, and execution logic a senior engineer would have used manually.

This is not “AI replacing CMP.” AI is using CMP as the governed action layer. The agent becomes the interface; CMP remains the system of control. MCP interactions are tied back to the same user context, permissions, and operational model already established inside CMP, helping organizations avoid the security, cost, and accountability risks that can arise when AI agents are introduced without proper governance.

Fine-Grained Governance for the People Who Actually Do the Work

The new release also strengthens CMP’s ability to tailor access and experiences by role, persona, and operational responsibility.

Cloud operations teams often depend on highly skilled engineers to perform routine tasks simply because those engineers are the only people with the right permissions. In many environments, giving a lower-tier operator access to one task can require over-permissioning them across many others. CloudBolt CMP now gives organizations more precise control, allowing teams to expose specific actions to specific users without granting unnecessary administrative access.

The result is a more contextual and secure operating model: the right people see the right actions at the right time, with the right guardrails around them.

Custom Day-Two Actions Extended

CloudBolt has also extended its custom forms and presentation capabilities beyond initial provisioning into day-two operations.

This matters because enterprise cloud management does not end when a resource is created. Much of the operational burden happens after provisioning. Day-Two actions include resizing, modifying, updating, restarting, remediating, approving, decommissioning, and enforcing policy over time.

By giving customers more control over how day-two actions are presented and executed, CloudBolt CMP allows organizations to turn expert workflows into repeatable, governed actions. Teams can create cleaner experiences for different users and reduce dependency on manual handoffs, tribal knowledge, or excessive administrator involvement.

Expanded Support for Customers Diversifying Away From VMware

The release also reflects growing enterprise demand for infrastructure choice.

As organizations reassess VMware strategies following Broadcom’s acquisition, many are evaluating alternative virtualization platforms, cloud endpoints, and hybrid infrastructure models. CloudBolt has responded by expanding and enhancing resource handler support over the past 12 months across:

OpenShift Virtualization

Oracle Linux Virtualization Manager

Windows Hyper-V

Oracle Cloud Infrastructure

Azure Local





CloudBolt also announced plans to add support for additional resource handlers and infrastructure targets in upcoming releases, including:

SUSE Virtualization

XCP-ng

Neocloud environments, such as CoreWeave, Nebius, and Vultr





These investments are designed to help customers maintain a consistent governance and orchestration layer even as their underlying infrastructure mix changes.

“Enterprises want optionality, not another forced ecosystem,” said Shawn Petty , CloudBolt’s Chief Customer Officer. “They want to test alternatives and modernize without losing control. CloudBolt CMP gives them a way to govern and orchestrate across heterogeneous environments instead of being locked into one provider’s operating model.”

The new capabilities are available today as part of the latest version of CloudBolt CMP: https://www.cloudbolt.io/cloudbolt-cmp/ .

About CloudBolt

CloudBolt Software helps enterprises turn cloud complexity into operational advantage by bringing intelligent automation, governance, and optimization to public, private, hybrid, and multi-cloud environments. Its portfolio combines industry-leading cloud management and orchestration with AI-driven Kubernetes rightsizing and optimization, enabling organizations to actively control and optimize cloud usage as it happens. CloudBolt empowers platform engineering, IT operations, and finance teams with the insight and automation they need to run cloud environments at scale—efficiently, continuously, and with confidence. Learn more at www.cloudbolt.io .