E-Power Awarded Government Grant to Accelerate Innovation about Carbon-Based Anode Material

DOVER, USA, May 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- E-Power Inc. (“E-Power”, the “Company”, “we” or “our”) (NASDAQ: EPOW), a leading provider of AI Data Center (AIDC) microgrid solutions and advanced battery materials, is pleased to announce that its subsidiary, Sunrise (Guizhou) New Energy Materials Co., Ltd. ("Sunrise New Energy"), has been selected as a recipient of the 2026 provincial budget for capital construction investment. The Guizhou Provincial Development and Reform Commission officially issued the notice for the first batch of investment plans, awarding a $294,000 special fund to support the "Guizhou Carbon-Based Anode Material Industrial Technology Engineering Center Innovation Capability Construction Project".

Breaking Barriers Through Collaborative Innovation

The Guizhou Carbon-Based Anode Material Engineering Research Center is a strategic initiative designed to integrate scientific and industrial innovation. By transforming fragmented corporate research efforts into a symbiotic, collaborative network, the Center aims to dismantle deep-seated barriers such as technical decentralization, resource fragmentation, and "industry islands" within the supply chain.

Key objectives of the Center include:

Full-Lifecycle Support : Providing comprehensive support across the entire value chain, from fundamental technical R&D to the successful commercialization of scientific achievements.

: Providing comprehensive support across the entire value chain, from fundamental technical R&D to the successful commercialization of scientific achievements. Industry Cluster Development : Driving the high-quality growth of the carbon-based anode material industry cluster within Guizhou Province.

: Driving the high-quality growth of the carbon-based anode material industry cluster within Guizhou Province. Resource Integration: Unifying provincial innovation forces to ensure that Guizhou remains at the forefront of battery material technology.

Strategic Impact on the Energy Sector

This government support underscores the critical role Sunrise New Energy plays in the regional and national energy transition. As a core subsidiary of E-Power Inc., Sunrise New Energy’s focus on advanced anode materials—including high-performance graphite, silicon-carbon, and hard carbon—is essential for the next generation of high-density energy storage solutions.

"Receiving this special funding from the Provincial Development and Reform Commission is a testament to the strategic importance of our engineering research center," said Mr. Haiping Hu, Chairman of E-Power. "This investment will significantly enhance our innovation capabilities, allowing us to accelerate the transition of laboratory breakthroughs into industrial-scale applications that power the global AI and electric vehicle revolutions."

About E-Power Inc.

E-Power Inc., through its joint venture, is engaged in the manufacturing and sale of graphite anode material for lithium-ion batteries. The Company's joint venture has completed the construction of a manufacturing facility with a production capacity of 50,000 tons .The plant runs on inexpensive electricity from renewable sources, which helps to make E-Power a low-cost and low–environmental-impact producer of graphite anode material. Mr. Haiping Hu, the founder and CEO of the Company, is a major pioneer for the graphite anode industry in the world starting from 1999. The Company’s management team is also composed of experts with years of experiences and strong track-records of success in the graphite anode industry. For further information, please visit the Company’s website at www.sunrisenewenergy.com.

Forward-looking statement

Certain statements in this press release regarding the Company's future expectations, plans and prospects constitute forward-looking statements as defined by Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements about plans, goals, objectives, strategies, future events, expected results, assumptions and any other factual statements that have not occurred. Any words that refer to "may", "will", "want", "should", "believe", "expect", "expect", "estimate", "estimate" or similar non-factual words, shall be regarded as forward-looking statements. Due to various factors, the actual results may differ materially from the historical results or the contents expressed in these forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, the company's strategic objectives, the company's future plans, market demand and user acceptance of the company's products or services, technological updates, economic trends, the company's reputation and brand, the impact of industry competition, relevant policies and regulations, China's macroeconomic conditions, international market conditions, and other related risks and assumptions. In view of the above and other related reasons, we advise investors not to blindly rely on these forward-looking statements, and we urge investors to visit the SEC’s website to consult the company's relevant documents for other factors that may affect the company's future operating results. The company is under no obligation to make public amendments to changes in these forward-looking statements due to specific events or reasons unless required by law.

For more information, please contact:

The Company: IR Department

Email: IR@sunrisenewenergy.com

Phone: +1 4084890472