E-Power Subsidiary Awarded Key Patent for Advanced Silicon-Carbon Composite Materials, Strengthening Solid-State Battery Innovation

DOVER, USA, May 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- E-Power Inc. (“E-Power”, the “Company”, “we” or “our”) (NASDAQ: EPOW), a leading provider of AI Data Center (AIDC) microgrid solutions and advanced battery materials, today announced the successful registration and patent grant for a groundbreaking invention: "A Preparation Method for a Double-Layer Coated Silicon-Carbon Composite Material" (Patent No: CN2024105182226).

The granting of this patent represents a significant milestone in E-Power’s development of cutting-edge silicon-carbon composite coating technologies. It establishes a robust technical foundation for the industrial-scale production of key materials required for next-generation solid-state batteries in Guizhou Province.

Advancing Solid-State Battery Performance

Silicon-carbon composite materials are widely recognized as the critical anode material for achieving the high energy densities required by solid-state batteries. By securing this patent, E-Power is positioned at the forefront of material science innovation, addressing the technical challenges of battery stability and capacity.

Double-Layer Coating Innovation : The patented method utilizes a sophisticated double-layer coating process to enhance the performance and longevity of silicon-carbon composites.

: The patented method utilizes a sophisticated double-layer coating process to enhance the performance and longevity of silicon-carbon composites. Industrialization Milestone: This authorization serves as a catalyst for the localized industrial development of solid-state battery components, injecting new momentum into the regional high-tech material sector.

Commitment to Strategic Innovation

This achievement underscores E-Power’s commitment to building a comprehensive energy ecosystem, ranging from advanced battery materials to AI-driven computing infrastructure. The integration of E-Power’s material breakthroughs supports the company’s broader mission to power the future of both transportation and technology.

"The authorization of this invention patent is not only a validation of our R&D capabilities but also a critical step toward the commercialization of solid-state battery materials," said Mr. Haiping Hu, Chairman of E-Power. "We are dedicated to transforming these technological advantages into industry-leading products that meet the surging global demand for high-density energy storage."

About E-Power Inc.

E-Power Inc., through its joint venture, is engaged in the manufacturing and sale of graphite anode material for lithium-ion batteries. The Company's joint venture has completed the construction of a manufacturing facility with a production capacity of 50,000 tons .The plant runs on inexpensive electricity from renewable sources, which helps to make E-Power a low-cost and low–environmental-impact producer of graphite anode material. Mr. Haiping Hu, the founder and CEO of the Company, is a major pioneer for the graphite anode industry in the world starting from 1999. The Company’s management team is also composed of experts with years of experiences and strong track-records of success in the graphite anode industry. For further information, please visit the Company’s website at www.sunrisenewenergy.com.

Forward-looking statement

Certain statements in this press release regarding the Company's future expectations, plans and prospects constitute forward-looking statements as defined by Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements about plans, goals, objectives, strategies, future events, expected results, assumptions and any other factual statements that have not occurred. Any words that refer to "may", "will", "want", "should", "believe", "expect", "expect", "estimate", "estimate" or similar non-factual words, shall be regarded as forward-looking statements. Due to various factors, the actual results may differ materially from the historical results or the contents expressed in these forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, the company's strategic objectives, the company's future plans, market demand and user acceptance of the company's products or services, technological updates, economic trends, the company's reputation and brand, the impact of industry competition, relevant policies and regulations, China's macroeconomic conditions, international market conditions, and other related risks and assumptions. In view of the above and other related reasons, we advise investors not to blindly rely on these forward-looking statements, and we urge investors to visit the SEC’s website to consult the company's relevant documents for other factors that may affect the company's future operating results. The company is under no obligation to make public amendments to changes in these forward-looking statements due to specific events or reasons unless required by law.

For more information, please contact:

The Company: IR Department

Email: IR@sunrisenewenergy.com

Phone: +1 4084890472