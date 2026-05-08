Prosafe SE: Notice of Annual General Meeting to be held on 29 May 2026

 | Source: Prosafe SE Prosafe SE

The Annual General Meeting of Prosafe SE will be held on 29 May 2026 at 09.00 a.m. CEST.

The notice of the meeting, together with attendance and proxy forms are attached hereto. The Annual General Meeting will be arranged virtually through Lumi. All documents to be processed in the meeting, including a guide for online participation, are or will be made available on https://www.prosafe.com/investor-information/corporate-governance/general- meetings/

Prosafe is a leading owner and operator of semi-submersible accommodation vessels. The company is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange with ticker code PRS.

For more information, please refer to www.prosafe.com (http://www.prosafe.com)

Oslo, 08 May 2026 Prosafe SE

For further information, please contact:

Reese McNeel, CEO

Phone: +47 415 08 186

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Attachment


Attachments

Prosafe SE - Notice of AGM on 29 May 2026
GlobeNewswire

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