The size of the RIKB 26 1015 series after the exchange auction on May 8, 2026, is 59,534,853,606 nominal value.
Size of RIKB 26 1015
| Source: The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management
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May 08, 2026 07:30 ET | Source: The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management
Series RIKB 29 0416Settlement Date 05/13/2026Total Amount Allocated (MM) 24,956All Bids Awarded At (Price / Yield) 100.209/7.660Total Number of Bids Received 55Total Amount of All Bids Received...Read More
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May 06, 2026 11:35 ET | Source: The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management
SeriesRIKB 29 0416ISINIS0000039121Maturity Date04/16/2029Auction Date05/08/2026Settlement Date05/13/202610% addition05/12/2026 Buyback issueRIKB 26 1015Buyback price (clean)99.4600 On the Auction...Read More