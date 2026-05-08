Amaze Holdings, Inc. Comments on Unusual Market Activity

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., May 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amaze Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: AMZE) ("Amaze" or the "Company"), a creator-powered commerce company, today issued the following statement in response to recent trading activity in the Company's common stock.

The Company is aware of the unusual trading volume and price movement in its shares today. In accordance with its obligations under Section 401(d) of the NYSE American Company Guide, the Company has reviewed whether any undisclosed material developments or other factors could account for this activity.

Following this review, the Company confirms that there has been no material development in its business and affairs that has not been previously disclosed and, to the Company's knowledge, no other reason to account for the unusual market activity.

The Company will continue to monitor trading activity and remains committed to transparent and timely disclosure in accordance with applicable regulations.

About Amaze Amaze Holdings, Inc. is an end-to-end, creator-powered commerce platform offering tools for seamless product creation, advanced e-commerce solutions, and scalable managed services. By empowering anyone to "sell anything, anywhere," Amaze enables creators to tell their stories, cultivate deeper audience connections, and generate sustainable income through shoppable, authentic experiences. Discover more at amaze.co .

Investor Relations Contact: IR@amaze.co

Press Contact: PR@amaze.co