AJ Kissh to Lead Marketing Efforts with Expanded Resources and Team for 2026 and 2027

Outbound Sales Pro and Parakeet Promote Andrew “AJ” Kissh to Head of Marketing

Expanded Role Signals Broader Investment in Growth Across Portfolio

Boston, MA, May 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Outbound Sales Pro (OSP), a leading outsourced B2B lead generation agency, today announced the promotion of Andrew “AJ” Kissh to Head of Marketing. Previously serving as Director of Marketing across both Outbound Sales Pro and Parakeet, Kissh will now lead marketing strategy, execution, and team expansion as the company enters its next phase of growth.



Outbound Sales Pro and Parakeet Promotes Andrew "AJ" Kissh to Head of Marketing





This move reflects a broader commitment to scaling both brand and pipeline generation as OSP continues to double down on its position as a premier outbound partner for B2B companies.

In his new role, Kissh will oversee a growing marketing team, expanded budget, and a more aggressive go-to-market strategy across both brands. His focus will center on sharpening positioning, accelerating demand generation, and building a marketing engine that directly drives revenue.

As part of this promotion, Kissh will also take on a larger strategic role within Click Theory Capital, supporting marketing efforts across its portfolio of 15 bootstrapped brands and more than 150 team members. This expanded responsibility aligns marketing more closely with company-wide growth initiatives and reinforces a unified approach to brand and demand generation across the portfolio.

“AJ has consistently operated beyond the scope of his role,” said Eric Gordon, CEO of OSP and Parakeet. “He understands how to connect brand to revenue in a way that’s rare. This promotion isn’t just recognition of past performance, it’s a bet on where we’re going.”

Outbound Sales Pro’s multi-channel outbound system spanning cold email, LinkedIn, and cold calling continues to drive qualified pipeline for clients by handling prospecting and outreach end-to-end. This allows internal sales teams to stay focused on closing, while OSP fills the top of the funnel with high-quality opportunities.

“I’m stoked to step into this role at a time when we’re really pushing the business forward fast,” said Kissh. “We’re building something that earns attention, gets results, and helps our customers where they need it most. That means stronger positioning, better execution, and a team that cares deeply about the details.”

Looking ahead to 2026 and 2027, the company plans to further invest in marketing talent, creative production, and performance-driven campaigns that strengthen both brand presence and pipeline generation.

For more information about Parakeet, visit parakeet.io

For more information about Outbound Sales Pro, visit outboundsalespro.com

About Outbound Sales Pro

Outbound Sales Pro (OSP) is an outsourced B2B sales agency that books qualified meetings through cold email, LinkedIn, and cold calling — without the cost and complexity of building an internal BDR team. OSP's multi-channel system handles prospecting, outreach, and pipeline development end-to-end, so sales teams can focus on closing. For more information, visit outboundsalespro.com.

Press Inquiries

AJ Kissh

sales@outboundsalespro.com

https://outboundsalespro.com/