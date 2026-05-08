DSS, Inc. Reports Going Concern Audit Opinion in 2025 10-K Filing

ROCHESTER, N.Y., May 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DSS, Inc. (NYSE American: DSS) announced that its annual report (10-K) for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2025, filed on March 31, 2026, includes an audit opinion from HTL International LLC. that contains a "going concern" qualification. This announcement is made pursuant to NYSE American LLC Company Guide Section 610(b), which requires public announcement of the receipt of an audit opinion containing a going concern paragraph and does not represent any change or amendment to the Company’s financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2025.

Again, this announcement does not represent any change or amendment to the Company’s financial statements or to its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025.

About DSS, Inc.

DSS, Inc. (NYSE American: DSS) is a multinational company operating across multiple business lines including product packaging, biotechnology, commercial lending, and securities and investment management. The Company operates a business model based on developing high-growth subsidiaries and unlocking value through strategic IPOs and public listings. For more information, visit www.dssworld.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

The foregoing material may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, each as amended. Forward-looking statements include all statements that do not relate solely to historical or current facts, including without limitation statements regarding the Company’s product development and business prospects, and can be identified by the use of words such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “project,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “plan,” “believe,” “potential,” “should,” “continue” or the negative versions of those words or other comparable words. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future actions or performance. These forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to the Company and its current plans or expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could significantly affect current plans. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or the underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may differ significantly from those anticipated, believed, estimated, expected, intended, or planned. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, the Company cannot guarantee future results, performance, or achievements. Except as required by applicable law, including the securities laws of the United States, the Company does not intend to update any of the forward-looking statements to conform these statements to actual results.

For investor and media inquiries or additional information, please contact: Investor Contact: DSS, Inc. Investor Relations ir@dssworld.com +1 (585) 565-2422.