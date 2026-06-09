DSS, Inc. Withdraws Registration Statement

NEW YORK, June 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DSS, Inc. (NYSE American: DSS) today announced that it has withdrawn its previously filed Registration Statement on Form S-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. After careful review of current market conditions and deal terms, management and the Board of Directors concluded that proceeding with the offering at this time would not reflect the value DSS believes it is building for shareholders.

DSS remains well-positioned to access the capital markets and is committed to doing so at a time and on terms that are most conducive to the Company's strategic plan and that appropriately reflect the value of its business. The Company will continue to evaluate financing alternatives and capital markets opportunities as conditions develop.

"We are focused on executing our business plan and creating long-term value for our shareholders," said Jason Grady, Chief Executive Officer of DSS, Inc. "Accessing capital on the right terms, at the right time, is an important part of that discipline. We are confident in the direction of the Company and will pursue opportunities that align with where we are headed."

The withdrawal does not reflect any change in the Company’s business outlook, operating strategy, or confidence in the value of its assets and subsidiaries.

“DSS continues to believe there are significant opportunities across our businesses,” Grady added. "We remain focused on advancing several strategic initiatives, including the previously announced merger involving Impact Biomedical, which we believe has the potential to create meaningful long-term value for shareholders."

DSS continues to evaluate opportunities to unlock value across its portfolio while maintaining financial and strategic flexibility.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About DSS, Inc.

DSS, Inc. (NYSE American: DSS) is a multinational company operating across multiple business lines including product packaging, biotechnology, commercial lending, and securities and investment management. The Company operates a business model based on developing high-growth subsidiaries and unlocking value through strategic IPOs and public listings. For more information, visit www.dssworld.com.

Forward-Looking Statements: This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause DSS's actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. DSS undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements.

Investor Contact:

DSS, Inc.

Investor Relations

ir@dssworld.com

+1 (585) 565-2422