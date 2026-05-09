electroCore to Present at the LD Micro Invitational XVI Conference on May 18, 2026

ROCKAWAY, N.J., May 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- electroCore, Inc. (Nasdaq: ECOR), a commercial-stage bioelectronic medicine and wellness company, announced today that it will be participating in the LD Micro Invitational XVI Conference being held at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard hotel in Los Angeles, CA. Joshua Lev, Interim President and CFO, will deliver a presentation and host one-on-one meetings throughout the day.

LD Micro Invitational XVI Conference Details:

Date: Monday, May 18, 2026

Company Presentation: 10:30 am PT

Location: Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel, Los Angeles, CA

Webcast: Click for Link

For more information or to attend the conference, click here.

About electroCore, Inc.

electroCore, Inc. is a bioelectronic technology company whose mission is to improve health and quality of life through innovative non-invasive bioelectronic technologies. The Company’s two leading prescription products, gammaCore® non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) and Quell® neurostimulator, treat chronic pain syndromes through non-invasive neuromodulation technology. Additionally, the company commercializes its handheld, and personal use Truvaga™ and TAC-STIM™ nVNS products utilizing bioelectronic technologies to promote general wellness and human performance.

For more information, visit www.electrocore.com.

Contact:

ECOR Investor Relations

(973) 302-9253

investors@electrocore.com