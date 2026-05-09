World Pool Association Celebrates Historic Inclusion of Billiards in South American Games

Sydney, NSW, May 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The World Pool Association (WPA) proudly announces a landmark achievement for the sport of Billiards with its official inclusion as an invited sport in the upcoming South American Games, set to take place this September in Argentina. This momentous occasion signifies more than just participation; it is a testament to the dedication, perseverance, and passion of countless athletes, officials, coaches, and federations who have tirelessly worked to elevate billiards to the highest international platforms.

The World Pool Association is embarking on a major global initiative One Cue One World One Future aiming for inclusions in the 2032 Brisbane Olympics

This achievement represents a significant step forward in the journey towards realizing the Olympic dream for billiards. It opens a crucial gateway for the sport's presence in the Pan American Games Lima 2027, marking a pivotal moment in its evolution and recognition within the global sports movement.

"This is a historic moment for billiards," said Ishaun Singh, President of the World Pool Association. "The inclusion in the South American Games is a testament to the hard work and dedication of everyone involved in the sport. It is a clear indication that Billiards is growing, evolving, and earning its rightful place on the world stage."

The WPA extends its heartfelt gratitude to ODESUR, the Argentine Olympic Committee, and the authorities of Santa Fe and Rosario for their unwavering support and vision. Their commitment to sports development has been instrumental in making this long-cherished dream a reality, providing an extraordinary opportunity for the growth of billiards across the Americas.

The entire Pan American billiards community is invited to take pride in this achievement and to continue working collaboratively, with renewed commitment, to propel the sport to new heights. The future of continental billiards is being forged today, and together, history will continue to be made.

This news comes just a few weeks after the WPA announced the WPA Junior & Parasport Heyball World Championships 2026 to be held in June 2026 in Oslo, uniting Global Youth and Elite Athletes and advancing the Global Youth Pathway and Vision Toward Brisbane 2032 Olympic Inclusion.

The Championships will be streamed on WPALIVE.TV , positioned to become the definitive digital home of professional Pool, supporting global audience growth, commercial scalability, and athlete-driven content ecosystems.

For more information on the South American Games, please visit https://santafe2026.ar/es/calendario.

The World Pool Association is embarking on a major global initiative One Cue One World One Future aiming for inclusions in the 2032 Brisbane Olympics

About World Pool Association

ABOUT THE WORLD POOL ASSOCIATION (WPA) Founded in 1987, the WPA is the international governing body for Pool, representing federations from six continents. A founding member of the World Confederation of Billiards Sports (WCBS), recognized by the International Olympic Committee, the WPA is committed to fair play, global development, and excellence in cue sports and sets world standard rules, sanctions international competition, and publishes official global rankings, ensuring the integrity and consistency of the sport worldwide.

Press Inquiries

Trisha White

trish.white@foresense.com

+61406760843

https://wpapool.com.

Level 13 St James Centre

111 Elizabeth Street

SYDNEY NSW 2000

A video accompanying this announcement is available here: https://youtube.com/watch?v=3Ts7Gb0pohg