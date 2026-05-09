THE CHAMPIONS COLLECTIVE UNVEILS THE LAS VEGAS ACES’ 2025 WNBA CHAMPIONSHIP RING

Las Vegas, Nev., May 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In collaboration with The Champions Collective, the Las Vegas Aces celebrated the reveal of their 2025 WNBA championship ring during an on-court ceremony at T-Mobile Arena ahead of their season opener.

“Our valued partnership with the Aces continues with the 2025 WNBA championship ring,” said Chris Poitras, SVP and GM of The Champions Collective. “A ring top featuring three beautiful one-carat diamonds to commemorate their three titles, opens up to reveal a bespoke fashion ring, the first of its kind.”

“This ring is a testament to what the 2025 Las Vegas Aces accomplished—and a reminder that each one of them is a champion, both on and off the court,” stated Mark Davis, Owner of the Las Vegas Aces.

The Aces’ 2025 WNBA championship ring is a bold celebration of an era defined by excellence. The ring top features the iconic Aces logo, encircled by the WORLD CHAMPIONS title in shimmering diamonds. Crowning the design, the 2022, 2023 and 2025 WNBA trophies stand tall, each set with a large diamond to commemorate three championships in four years. Four custom-cut baguette diamonds beneath each trophy add a sophisticated brilliance to the immaculate ring top. Seventeen black diamonds, rising within the top of the logo toward the 2025 WNBA trophy, symbolize the team’s ascent to their third title and honor the 17 consecutive wins that powered their historic championship run.

Blending innovation with tradition, this first-of-its-kind ring features a removable fashion ring seamlessly integrated into the ring top. The WORLD CHAMPIONS inscription wraps elegantly around the second ring’s outer band, while LAS VEGAS, the recipient’s name and number are etched inside for a unique touch.

The left side highlights the recipient’s last name and position in 14-karat white gold, framing their diamond-adorned number — a tribute to individual achievement within the team’s collective triumph. On the right, the Aces’ championship year and ALL IN motto are brought to life with radiant diamonds above the iconic WNBA logo.

ABOUT THE CHAMPIONS COLLECTIVE

With more than 100 championship ring programs across the NFL, NHL, MLB, NBA, WNBA, MLS, IndyCar and NASCAR, Jostens has told stories of more champions than any other organization. The Champions Collective is Jostens newest division, created to continue this legacy of excellence in the professional sports space. The “Collective” represents both a home for champions and a network of artists, designers and jewelers collaborating with the division to define what comes next.

For more on The Champions Collective, visit thechampionscollective.com, the new home for the Pro Sports Championship Experience.

Founded in 1897, Jostens is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. For more information, visit jostens.com.

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