New Crypto: AlphaPepe Presale Stage 15 Sells Out Amid Rising Bitcoin Price Prediction To $250,000

MONACO , May 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New crypto buyers are turning toward AlphaPepe after Stage 15 of the presale sold out and Stage 16 opened at $0.01666 per token. The project has now raised over $1.1 million, the holder count has passed 8,400, the AlphaSwap AI DEX demo has surpassed 2,000 active users, and the project has completed a full 10/10 BlockSAFU security audit ahead of its planned Q2 2026 exchange debut.

The Stage 15 sellout comes as Bitcoin price prediction headlines return to the $250,000 debate, with Fundstrat’s Tom Lee pointing toward a possible $200,000 to $250,000 BTC range in 2026 if institutional adoption, ETF demand, and broader market strength continue building. Bitcoin remains the blue-chip benchmark, but AlphaPepe is moving in an earlier window, where the presale is active now, product testing is already live, and the next stage transition has already begun.

New Crypto: AlphaPepe Stage 15 Sells Out While The Bitcoin Price Prediction Targets $250,000

AlphaPepe’s Stage 15 sellout gives the presale another major milestone before launch. The project has already crossed $1.1 million raised, passed 8,400 holders, and brought the AlphaSwap AI DEX demo beyond 2,000 active users before public trading begins. That is the kind of milestone stack retail buyers watch when a presale moves from early discovery into late-entry pressure.

This is where the presale-to-listing gap starts to matter. Before listing, buyers enter through the stage price. After listing, the market decides. Stage 15 has now sold out, Stage 16 is live at $0.01666, and every stage transition removes the previous entry while pushing AlphaPepe closer to public exchange access.

Bitcoin remains the blue-chip benchmark in this setup. Fundstrat’s Tom Lee continues to forecast a possible $200,000 to $250,000 Bitcoin range for 2026, with the bull case tied to institutional adoption, ETF demand, government support, and the possibility that Bitcoin breaks away from its traditional four-year cycle. Spot Bitcoin ETF demand has also returned to focus, with BlackRock’s IBIT helping lead institutional flows back into the market.

But the $250,000 Bitcoin target is still a large-cap, multi-quarter scenario. BTC would need sustained ETF inflows, macro liquidity, and strong risk appetite to support that move. AlphaPepe’s next milestones are closer. Stage 16 is now live, AlphaSwap is being tested, the audit is complete, and the Q2 exchange debut remains the next major step.

AlphaPepe also removes one of the biggest launch problems in presales: delayed access. Token delivery is instant, with no vesting and no claim delay. That means buyers are not waiting for unlocks, claim portals, or post-listing distribution mechanics before the exchange window opens.

AlphaSwap Gives AlphaPepe Product Proof Before Listing

At the center of AlphaPepe is AlphaSwap, the AI-powered decentralized exchange built for meme coin traders. AlphaSwap is designed to solve three recurring problems in the sector: unsafe contracts, poor visibility into whale activity, and fragmented execution. The contract screening layer identifies suspicious token behavior before users interact with a smart contract. The whale tracking system gives traders visibility into large wallet movements as they happen. The cross-chain execution architecture is being built on BSC with speed and low-cost access in mind.

The 2,000-user demo milestone matters because it gives AlphaPepe a product-led story before listing. Many early-stage crypto launches still come to market with branding, community energy, and future promises. AlphaPepe is moving toward its Q2 exchange debut with users already testing its core product. That gives the launch a different profile from a typical presale built only on hype.

The 10/10 BlockSAFU audit adds another layer of credibility before public trading begins. In a market where security remains one of the biggest concerns for early-stage buyers, AlphaPepe is approaching launch with a completed audit, a live product demo, 8,400+ holders, Stage 16 active, and more than $1.1 million raised before exchange access begins. That combination gives the presale a stronger position as AlphaPepe enters its next launch phase.

Conclusion

Bitcoin’s $250,000 target remains one of the biggest institutional forecasts in the current market cycle. The setup depends on institutional adoption, ETF demand, government support, macro liquidity, and broader risk appetite continuing to strengthen over time. If those conditions continue aligning, Bitcoin could remain the dominant large-cap story of the cycle.

But Bitcoin’s path to $250,000 still depends on external market conditions building over multiple quarters. AlphaPepe is moving on a shorter timeline. Stage 15 has sold out, Stage 16 is live, the presale has crossed $1.1 million, the holder count has passed 8,400, the AlphaSwap demo has surpassed 2,000 users, and the Q2 exchange debut is approaching with visible product traction already in place.

That is why the Stage 15 sellout matters. AlphaPepe is not asking the market to wait for utility after launch. Users are already testing the product, the audit is complete, the holder base is growing, and the presale has entered its next stage before public trading begins. Bitcoin gives buyers the institutional long-cycle trade. AlphaPepe gives them the presale-to-listing entry before the next price reset.

Stage 16 is active now, and every stage close moves the entry higher. Buyers waiting for the Q2 exchange debut may not be buying the same setup later. They may be chasing the price that early presale buyers secured before the public market arrived.

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FAQs

What happened with AlphaPepe Stage 15?

AlphaPepe Stage 15 has sold out, and Stage 16 is now live at $0.01666. The presale has raised over $1.1 million with 8,400+ holders, and the AlphaSwap AI DEX demo has surpassed 2,000 users.

What is the Bitcoin price prediction for 2026?

Fundstrat’s Tom Lee projects Bitcoin could reach $200,000 to $250,000 in 2026. The forecast depends on institutional adoption, ETF demand, government support, and continued market strength.

About AlphaPepe

AlphaPepe is a crypto presale project building AlphaSwap, an AI-powered decentralized exchange designed to support safer and smarter on-chain trading. AlphaSwap combines AI contract screening, whale wallet tracking, and cross-chain execution on BSC to help users identify risk, monitor large wallet activity, and trade with lower friction. AlphaPepe has crossed $1.1 million raised, passed 8,400 holders, surpassed 2,000 AlphaSwap demo users, and completed a 10/10 BlockSAFU audit ahead of its planned Q2 2026 exchange debut.

Contact:

Jack Duffy

contact@alphapepe.io

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