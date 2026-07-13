New Crypto: AlphaPepe Presale Solidifies AI DEX Rollout As XRP Price Prediction Eyes Next Shiba Inu Move

MONACO, July 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AlphaPepe is moving deeper into the spotlight as one of the new crypto presales buyers are watching before the next exchange cycle begins. The project is nearing $2 million raised, has crossed 10,100+ holders, and now sits at a presale price of $0.02116.

The presale window is closing soon, and the exchange story is getting louder. AlphaPepe has already secured three CEX partnerships, with a fourth exchange announcement expected soon. That puts the project closer to public-market access while buyers can still enter before the chart exists.

XRP price prediction remains part of the market conversation as traders search for the next Shiba Inu-style move, but AlphaPepe is building the earlier-window setup before open-market price discovery begins.

AlphaPepe Presale Nears $2M as Final Window Tightens

AlphaPepe is no longer moving like a quiet meme coin presale. The project is building traction before listing, and the numbers show why retail buyers are paying attention.

The presale is nearing $2 million raised, with more than 10,100 holders already inside. The current price is $0.02116, but the same entry does not repeat once the presale stage moves forward.

That is where the urgency starts. AlphaPepe’s presale window is closing soon, and the project has already secured three CEX partnerships. A fourth exchange announcement is expected soon, adding more pressure before public trading begins.

This does not mean buyers should assume guaranteed returns. But it does mean AlphaPepe is building its exchange path while the token is still in presale. Once the chart is live, the early entry is gone.

AlphaSwap AI DEX Rollout Becomes the Core Product Story

AlphaPepe is not relying only on meme energy. The project is using AlphaSwap to turn meme demand into an AI DEX utility story before the token reaches the open market.

AlphaSwap is now in Early Access, with some AI features live and more development expected as new features prepare for release.

That matters because roadmap-only presales are losing power. Retail buyers have seen too many projects promise future tools after launch. AlphaPepe is showing product progress before listing, which gives the presale a stronger reason to exist.

The AlphaSwap angle also fits the meme coin market directly. Meme traders know the risk of buying blind. AlphaSwap is being built around AI-powered pre-swap intelligence, contract risk checks, trend signals, and smarter execution tools before traders enter risky tokens.

That makes AlphaPepe cleaner than another mascot coin with a countdown timer. The meme identity gives it reach. The AI DEX rollout gives it utility. The exchange partnerships give the launch path more weight.

Current Phase Price, Holder Growth and Platform Momentum

AlphaPepe’s current phase sits at the point where the project is still early, but no longer unknown.

At $0.02116, the presale price remains below public-market discovery. But with 10,100+ holders and nearly $2 million raised, the entry is becoming more visible to retail buyers looking for the next early crypto setup.

This is where many presales lose momentum. They raise attention, then struggle to prove what comes next. AlphaPepe is trying to do the opposite by pushing AlphaSwap development, building exchange momentum, and tightening the presale window before listing.

The retail argument is simple. Buyers are entering before the public chart exists, before the fourth exchange announcement lands, and before the wider market can price the full launch story.

XRP Price Prediction and the Search for the Next Shiba Inu Move

XRP still has one of the strongest retail communities in crypto. If market sentiment improves and XRP breaks key resistance, the price prediction can remain bullish .

But the next Shiba Inu-style move is harder for a large-cap asset. XRP is already public, liquid, and watched by the market. Everyone can see the chart, catalysts, and resistance zones.

That does not kill the XRP setup. It only changes the upside profile. XRP may still move , but it needs confirmation. AlphaPepe is different because the public chart does not exist yet.

AlphaPepe’s Early Window Before Public Price Discovery

XRP has the brand, liquidity, and history. AlphaPepe has the earlier window.

The presale is nearing $2 million raised, the holder count has crossed 10,100+, the current price is $0.02116, and three CEX partnerships are already secured. With a fourth exchange announcement expected soon, the launch path is getting closer.

XRP may still chase a strong move, but AlphaPepe is offering the stage before public price discovery begins.

Late buyers chase candles. Early buyers look for the window before the crowd gets the chart.

VISIT ALPHAPEPE OFFICIAL WEBSITE

FAQs

What is the XRP price prediction?

XRP can still move higher if market sentiment improves and key resistance breaks, but a Shiba Inu-style move is harder for a large-cap asset. That is why some buyers are looking at earlier presale windows like AlphaPepe.

What is the launch date for AlphaPepe?

AlphaPepe has not confirmed the exact launch date yet, but the presale window looks close to the final stretch. With three CEX partnerships already secured and a fourth exchange announcement expected soon, retail buyers may not have much time left to enter before AlphaPepe moves into public price discovery.

Contact:

Jack Duffy

contact@alphapepe.io



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