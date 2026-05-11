Hanne Sannes-Moe is appointed new CEO of Telenor Shared Services

Oslo (May 11 2026) Telenor Group has appointed Hanne Sannes-Moe as the new CEO of TSS, the company’s shared services organisation.

Hanne Sannes-Moe joins Telenor from Nordea, where she leads Daily Banking Services’ operational Service Line, overseeing a team of approximately 700 international employees across six countries.

Telenor Shared Services (TSS) is Telenor’s business support organization, delivering unified and business-critical systems, services and support to Telenor entities and employees in the Nordics and Asia. The services are delivered by more than 500 expert employees work from locations in the Nordics, Pakistan, and Portugal.

“We conducted an extensive process to identify a resilient and visionary leader who can shape the future of shared services in Telenor and play a pivotal role in the Group’s broader transformation agenda across our footprint. Hanne is a value-driven leader who brings a strong track record in managing large, cross-border shared services operations from Nordea and using technology to drive automation, efficiency, and continuous improvement,” says Sigvart Voss Eriksen, Telenor Group EVP and Head of Telenor Nordics.

Sannes-Moe has held senior leadership roles at Nordea since 2018. Before her current role as Head of Daily Banking Services, she led Credit Services across the Nordics, with responsibility for operational excellence and regulatory compliance. She has also served as Head of Corporate, and as Head of Sales and Distribution for Nordea Life and Pension in Norway. Prior to joining Nordea, Sannes-Moe was COO of the Norwegian startup Brødboksen AS, Business Development Manager at Gjensidige ASA, and held multiple executive management roles at Bertel O. Steen AS over more than a decade.

“Telenor Shared Services plays a critical role in Telenor’s transformation, enabling more unified, digital and AI‑native ways of working across the Group. I am excited to take on the mission of strengthening Telenor from the inside – by simplifying processes and ensuring colleagues have the tools and support they need to focus on delivering value for customers and thrive in the workplace. With a new strategic direction set, I look forward to leading TSS at a time when future‑fit shared services are more important than ever to Telenor’s success,” says Hanne Sannes-Moe, newly appointed CEO of Telenor Shared Services (TSS).

Sannes-Moe will take up the position on 1. August 2026, succeeding Morten Dean-Dunham, who has been appointed Group Chief Procurement Officer and CEO of Telenor Procurement Company.

Media contact:

Hanne Knudsen, VP & Head of Communications, Nordics

Telenor Group

+47 90 80 40 15 / hanne.knudsen@telenor.com

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