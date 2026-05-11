Identifix’s Direct-Hit® Mobile Brings OEM Repair Manuals to the Bay, Transforms How Repairs Get Done

WESTLAKE, Texas, May 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solera, a global leader in data-driven vehicle lifecycle solutions, in partnership with CYTK Inc., today announced a major upgrade to Direct-Hit Mobile that delivers official OEM shop manuals directly to technicians on their mobile devices.

With this release, Direct-Hit Mobile now combines OEM repair content straight from the manufacturer, more than 3 million technician-confirmed fixes, and CYTK’s mobile-first intelligent search into a single experience designed for work at the vehicle. The result is a faster, more fluid repair process that keeps technicians in the bay instead of tied to a desktop.

“For technicians, every step away from the vehicle slows the job down,” said Victoria Repice, SVP of Product Management, Vehicle Repair at Solera. “Putting OEM manuals, diagnostics, and proven fixes directly on mobile removes friction from the repair process. It changes the flow of work so technicians can stay focused, move with the vehicle, and complete accurate repairs with confidence.”

This means technicians can now complete critical tasks where the work happens, without printing pages, walking back and forth to a computer, or breaking concentration mid-repair.

With this new upgrade technicians can now:

Access OEM repair procedures at the vehicle on their mobile devices.

Navigate full wiring diagrams and pin-level endpoints.

Search for confirmed fixes and historical technician comments instantly.

Move about the vehicle seamlessly while accessing the most comprehensive mobile repair search application available on iOS and Android.





Direct-Hit Mobile was built through close collaboration between Solera and CYTK, blending Solera’s industry-leading repair data ecosystem with CYTK’s mobile-first AI search platform. Rather than simply shrinking desktop tools for mobile, Direct-Hit Mobile was designed specifically around how technicians diagnose problems and complete repairs in real-world shop environments.

Since its launch, Direct-Hit Mobile has achieved strong adoption and engagement metrics including:

25,000+ shop and dealership activations

30,000+ daily interactions

40,000+ monthly vehicle lookups

Net Promoter Score of approximately 68





DirectHit Mobile usage continues to grow across key metrics, including searches per shop, vehicles per shop, and devices per shop, as more technicians are incorporating mobile search into their daily work.

“This is the first time OEM content from the manufacturer, technician-confirmed knowledge, and intelligent mobile search have been unified directly into a technician’s workflow,” said Bryan Levenson, CEO of CYTK Inc. “It is not just about speed. It is about fundamentally improving how repairs get done.”

Technicians and shop owners can experience the power of mobile OEM repair access today. Visit Identifix.com to download Direct-Hit Mobile and start completing repairs faster, smarter, and right at the vehicle.

About Solera

Solera is a global leader in vehicle lifecycle management software, data, and services. Operating in more than 120 countries and serving over 280,000 customers, Solera provides the digital infrastructure that powers critical operations across the automotive ecosystem, serving manufacturers, dealerships, insurers, repairers, recyclers, parts and fleet operators worldwide.

At its core, Solera is built on a proprietary automotive data foundation and a cloud-based AI infrastructure designed to operate at industry scale. By embedding intelligence directly into workflows and continuously innovating across its platform, Solera enables customers to move faster, reduce complexity, and deliver better outcomes. By serving the full vehicle lifecycle, Solera creates unique synergies across its network, helping customers unlock greater value, improve performance, and succeed in an increasingly complex and connected industry. Solera is home to many leading brands in the automotive and vehicle ecosystem, including Identifix, Audatex, DealerSocket, Omnitracs, LoJack, Spireon, eDriving, cap hpi, Autodata, and others.

For more information, visit www.solera.com .

About CYTK Inc.

CYTK is a mobile-first AI search platform designed for industrial repair. By combining OEM data, technician knowledge, and intelligent search, CYTK enables professionals to access and act on critical information in real time — directly at the point of repair.

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