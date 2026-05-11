Kraig Biocraft Laboratories Commissions New Production Rearing Center to Support Accelerating Spider Silk Scale-Up

ANN ARBOR, Mich., May 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc. (OTCQB: KBLB) ("the Company", "Kraig Labs", or "Kraig's"), a world leader in spider silk technology*, today announced the successful commissioning of another recombinant spider silk production rearing center. The new facility is already in operation as part of the Company's aggressive and strategic production expansion program.

The newly commissioned facility was brought online in less than 30 days. It is now supporting the Company's April/May production cycle. Management expects this production cycle to set new records once again as Kraig Labs advances toward its goals for commercial-scale recombinant spider silk production.

The rapid deployment of this facility reflects the Company's growing expertise in scaling production. Kraig Labs has standardized facility layouts, production workflows, staffing procedures, and operational systems. This approach allows the Company to quickly duplicate recombinant spider silk production capacity.

"This new rearing center is already expanding our production," said Kim Thompson, CEO and Founder of Kraig Labs. "As we rapidly expand production, we are also increasing efficiency. Each new facility benefits from the experience gained from the previous production runs."

The Company's multi-facility production strategy is designed to increase both capacity and resiliency. By operating across multiple production centers, Kraig Labs creates operational redundancy and reduces concentration risk. The strategy also gives the Company greater flexibility as it rapidly scales toward commercial production targets.

According to the Company, the newest facility follows the same production architecture and operational framework already proven in prior facilities. This standardization allows new production centers to come online faster and more efficiently with each expansion cycle.

"This is exactly how we planned to scale this business," continued Thompson. "We are no longer building one-off pilot operations to test system performance. We now have a system that has demonstrated the ability to produce recombinant spider silk at larger and larger scales. This new facility will play a central role in our production as we rapidly move to full commercial scale."

The commissioning of this facility follows a series of recent production milestones. Earlier this year, the Company launched an aggressive scale-up initiative aimed at rapidly increasing recombinant spider silk output. Since then, Kraig Labs has expanded production capacity, deployed new production hybrids, increased cocoon processing throughput, and achieved consecutive record-setting production runs.

Management believes the April/May production cycle will represent another major step forward in the Company's commercialization roadmap. Kraig Labs expects to continue deploying additional production capacity throughout 2026.

The Company leadership in biomaterials was recently spotlighted on the cover of the March 2026 issue of National Geographic, highlighting the growing importance and predominance of our work in scaling spider silk production.

Interested persons can order a copy of National Geographic featuring Kraig Labs at https://ngsingleissues.nationalgeographic.com/natgeo-march-2026 .

You can purchase a digital copy of the article directly from National Geographic at https://www.nationalgeographic.com/science/article/spider-silk-silkworm-genetic-engineering .

For the latest updates on Kraig Labs and its pioneering spider silk technologies, visit www.kraiglabs.com .

For details about recent Kraig Labs advancements, please watch the Company's investor updates at www.kraiglabs.com/videos or on the Company's YouTube Channel https://www.youtube.com/@kraigbiocraftlaboratories2270 .

To view the most recent news from Kraig Labs and/or to sign up for Company alerts, please go to www.KraigLabs.com/news .

* For a description of our historical leadership in this technology, please follow this link https://www.kraiglabs.com/world-leader/ .

Kraig Labs Technology is built on a scientifically engineered silkworm, which incorporates key spider silk proteins to produce recombinant spider silk.

About Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc.

Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc. ( www.KraigLabs.com ), a reporting biotechnology company is the leading developer of genetically engineered spider silk-based fiber technologies.

The Company has achieved a series of scientific breakthroughs in the area of spider silk technology with implications for the global textile industry.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Information

Statements in this press release about the Company's future and expectations other than historical facts are "forward-looking statements." These statements are made on the basis of management's current views and assumptions. As a result, there can be no assurance that management's expectations will necessarily come to pass. These forward-looking statements generally can be identified by phrases such as "believes," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "foresees," "estimated," "hopes," "if," "develops," "researching," "research," "pilot," "potential," "could" or other words or phrases of similar import. Forward-looking statements include descriptions of the Company's business strategy, outlook, objectives, plans, intentions and goals. All such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any security.

Ben Hansel, Hansel Capital, Inc.

(720) 288-8495