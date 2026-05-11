Nightfood Holdings (NGTF) Expands AI-Powered Robotics Platform Through Strategic Partnership with Established National Deployment Provider

LOS ANGELES, May 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN – Nightfood Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: NGTF) (“Nightfood” or the “Company”), operating through its TechForce Robotics division, today announced a strategic partnership initiative with ToDo Robotics, an established robotics deployment and integration company that has completed more than 300 robotic system deployments since inception, as Nightfood continues expanding its national AI-powered automation and Robotics-as-a-Service (“RaaS”) platform across high-growth commercial markets.

The collaboration is designed to accelerate TechForce Robotics’ commercial expansion strategy by combining the Company’s AI-powered robotics ecosystem, autonomous delivery technologies, hospitality automation platforms, and software integration capabilities with ToDo Robotics’ established deployment infrastructure, customer relationships, and operational support network throughout the United States.

Management believes the partnership strengthens TechForce Robotics’ ability to scale recurring Robotics-as-a-Service opportunities while expanding exposure to enterprise customers seeking integrated automation solutions designed to improve operational efficiency, reduce labor dependency, and support long-term scalability across hospitality, logistics, healthcare, foodservice, and commercial environments.

Under the proposed partnership structure, TechForce Robotics is expected to provide robotic delivery systems, hospitality automation platforms, AI-enhanced operational technologies, software integration, and elevator integration capabilities for customers sourced through ToDo Robotics. ToDo Robotics is expected to provide robotic cleaning solutions, deployment services, maintenance support, and technical infrastructure for opportunities generated through TechForce Robotics.

The global service robotics market continues experiencing accelerated growth driven by increasing enterprise demand for automation, labor shortages, rising operational costs, and the broader adoption of AI-enhanced technologies across commercial industries. Management believes the collaboration positions TechForce Robotics to capitalize on these long-term industry trends through scalable deployment capabilities and integrated automation solutions.

“We believe this partnership significantly strengthens our ability to scale commercial robotics deployments across the United States,” said Ried Floco, President of Nightfood Holdings. “ToDo Robotics brings meaningful deployment experience and operational infrastructure that complements our AI-powered robotics ecosystem. As enterprise demand for automation continues accelerating, we believe this collaboration positions TechForce Robotics to expand recurring RaaS opportunities and increase exposure to large-scale commercial deployments across hospitality, logistics, healthcare, and enterprise markets.”

The proposed partnership is non-exclusive and is expected to include revenue-sharing opportunities tied to customer deployments, integrated automation initiatives, and recurring service relationships. The parties anticipate executing a definitive agreement in the coming weeks.

TechForce Robotics continues executing a broader strategy focused on building a scalable AI-powered automation ecosystem through strategic partnerships, commercial deployments, software integration capabilities, and Robotics-as-a-Service expansion initiatives designed to drive long-term growth and shareholder value creation.

About ToDo Robotics

ToDo Robotics is a robotics solutions company focused on deploying service and automation robots across hospitality, food service, and commercial environments. With more than 300 robots reportedly sold and deployed since inception, the company provides real-world operational experience in robotic automation, helping businesses improve efficiency, reduce labor dependency, and enhance customer service. ToDo Robotics’ deployment footprint and industry experience position it as a strategic partner for companies seeking to scale robotics adoption across the U.S. market.

Learn more: https://todorobotics.com

About TechForce Robotics

TechForce Robotics, Inc. is an AI-enhanced service robotics and automation company focused on developing, deploying, and scaling autonomous robotic solutions across hospitality, foodservice, healthcare, logistics, and commercial applications. Through a vertically integrated platform combining robotics technologies, software integration, real-world operating environments, and scalable deployment capabilities, TechForce Robotics is accelerating the adoption of automation solutions across multiple industries.

Learn more: https://www.techforcerobotics.com

About Nightfood Holdings, Inc.

Nightfood Holdings, Inc. is a technology-focused holding company advancing the deployment of AI-powered robotics and automation solutions across multiple industries. The Company is executing a multi-division platform strategy designed to scale through strategic partnerships, joint ventures, and acquisitions, with a focus on high-growth sectors driven by artificial intelligence, robotics, and automation technologies. Nightfood’s strategy is centered on operational execution, scalability, recurring revenue opportunities, and long-term shareholder value creation.

Learn more: https://www.nightfoodholdings.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “seek,” “should,” “will,” and similar expressions. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the anticipated benefits of the proposed partnership, future commercial deployments, recurring revenue opportunities, market expansion initiatives, execution of a definitive agreement, and long-term growth strategies. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to, risks associated with the execution of definitive agreements, customer adoption of robotics solutions, operational execution, market conditions, competition, and other risks detailed in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained herein, except as required by law.

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