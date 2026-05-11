TRWD Files to Change SIC Code, Further Executing on Its Vision

NEW YORK, May 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tradewinds Universal (OTCID: TRWD) today announced that it has filed to change its Standard Industrial Classification code to 6719 — Offices of Holding Companies — a designation that underscores the Company’s transformation into a multi-vertical holding company and reinforces its deliberate strategy of uplisting to a senior national exchange. The updated classification will be reflected in upcoming filings going forward.

The change formalizes TRWD’s progression into a diversified holding company anchored in the experiential entertainment sector. Through its partnership with Alan Chang, founder of Peppermint Hippo and one of the most experienced operators in the gentlemen’s club industry, the Company is actively building an acquisition pipeline of revenue-generating clubs. TRWD’s structure is designed to hold not just the venues themselves, but also the hard assets that surround them — building value at every level of the portfolio.

“What we are building at TRWD is bigger than a club operator — we are creating a fully integrated holding company in which every vertical feeds the next,” said Andrew Read, CEO. “The venues drive the brand, the brand drives the IP, the IP drives licensing, and the real estate anchors the entire portfolio with hard assets. We are deliberately structuring TRWD to provide the flexibility to add verticals that work together and compound on each other. Investors are getting in early on something that is being built the right way, from the ground up, with a long-term vision that extends well beyond anything this industry has seen before.”

Watch: TRWD’s vision for the future of experiential hospitality — https://youtube.com/watch?v=6EEn06S0tpc

About Peppermint Hippo

Founded in 2018 by Alan Chang, Peppermint Hippo has grown from a single location in Toledo, Ohio, into one of the fastest-expanding brands in adult nightlife entertainment. The opening of its flagship Las Vegas location in April 2022 — the only gentlemen’s club on the Las Vegas Strip — cemented its reputation as a category leader. Today, Peppermint Hippo and its affiliated entities, including Las Tóxicas, operate over 12 clubs nationwide, each delivering a “Mini-Vegas” experience through upscale design, professional entertainment, and elevated hospitality standards. Visit ThePeppermintHippo.com for more information.

About Tradewinds Universal

Tradewinds Universal (OTCID: TRWD) is a fully reporting, publicly traded holding company focused on acquiring and scaling revenue-generating businesses in the adult hospitality and entertainment sector. The Company’s strategy centers on consolidating a fragmented, high-revenue industry under a single SEC-reporting, PCAOB-audited public structure — creating institutional-grade transparency in a sector that has historically operated without it. Through its strategic alignment with Peppermint Hippo and affiliated brands, TRWD is building a diversified adult hospitality platform with a long-term goal of operating 100 or more venues nationally.

Investor Relations Contact

Rocco Fuerte

Tradewinds Universal

(619) 483-1008

Rocco@TradewindsUniversal.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding TRWD’s operational plans, acquisition timing, revenue expectations, growth prospects, expansion targets, and anticipated strategic developments. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Factors that could cause actual results to differ include, but are not limited to, risks associated with the Company’s ability to consummate acquisitions, obtain necessary licensing and regulatory approvals, integrate acquired businesses, access capital on favorable terms, achieve projected revenue targets, and navigate general economic and market conditions. Revenue figures attributed to Peppermint Hippo and affiliated brands reflect the performance of entities that are not yet wholly owned subsidiaries of TRWD; actual revenue contribution to TRWD’s consolidated financial statements will depend on the timing and completion of definitive acquisition agreements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release. Tradewinds Universal disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements except as required by law. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.