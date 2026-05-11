Lyrie.ai Joins First Batch of Anthropic’s Cyber Verification Program

Dubai, UAE, May 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dubai-founded OTT Cybersecurity LLC also unveils the Agent Trust Protocol (ATP), the first open cryptographic standard for AI agent identity, scope, and action verification — slated for IETF submission.

OTT Cybersecurity LLC, the company behind Lyrie.ai, today announced two milestones that together position the company as foundational infrastructure for the agentic AI era: acceptance into Anthropic’s Cyber Verification Program (CVP), and the public release of the Agent Trust Protocol (ATP), an open cryptographic standard for securing AI agents operating autonomously on the internet.

“Being among the first companies accepted into Anthropic’s Cyber Verification Program validates what we’ve built. Lyrie isn’t a security tool that sits alongside AI. It’s the security layer that AI runs on top of.” — Guy Sheetrit, CEO and Founder of OTT Cybersecurity LLC, the company behind Lyrie.ai

A New Layer of Security for Autonomous AI Agents

Enterprises and governments are deploying autonomous AI agents at unprecedented speed — agents that read mail, write code, move money, sign contracts, and act on behalf of human operators. The security model for those agents has not existed at enterprise scale. Lyrie was built to change that.

The Agent Trust Protocol (ATP), authored by Lyrie’s research team and now open to the public at lyrie.ai/research, is a cryptographic standard that lets any system verify, in real time, what AI agent it is communicating with, what that agent is authorized to do, and whether the agent or its instructions have been tampered with.

The protocol covers five primitives:

Identity — who the AI agent is.

— who the AI agent is. Scope — what it is authorized to do.

— what it is authorized to do. Attestation — whether it or its instructions have been tampered with.

— whether it or its instructions have been tampered with. Delegation — who delegated authority.

— who delegated authority. Revocation — whether that authority has been revoked.

“Every AI agent on the internet today is a stranger. You don’t know who it is, what it’s authorized to do, or whether it’s been tampered with. ATP is the protocol that changes that.” — Guy Sheetrit, CEO and Founder of OTT Cybersecurity LLC, the company behind Lyrie.ai

ATP is open, royalty-free, and slated for submission to the Internet Engineering Task Force (IETF). The reference implementation is published under MIT license at github.com/OTT-Cybersecurity-LLC/lyrie-ai.

Acceptance into Anthropic’s Cyber Verification Program

OTT Cybersecurity LLC was accepted into Anthropic’s Cyber Verification Program (CVP), Anthropic’s framework for verifying legitimate dual-use cybersecurity operators. CVP acceptance supports Lyrie’s work around vulnerability research, offensive security tooling, and red-team workflows on Claude’s AI infrastructure, subject to Anthropic’s applicable safety and security policies.

Lyrie is also exploring similar verification pathways with other leading AI labs as part of its mission to build trusted security infrastructure for autonomous AI systems.

The Lyrie Platform

Lyrie is a unified offensive and defensive security platform built for the AI era. Its capabilities include:

lyrie hack — a single command that runs a 7-phase autonomous penetration test, generating proof-of-concept exploits and code-level remediation.

— a single command that runs a 7-phase autonomous penetration test, generating proof-of-concept exploits and code-level remediation. GPU-accelerated red-teaming — GCG and AutoDAN adversarial workflows on H200 GPU infrastructure, supporting Crescendo and TAP attack chains.

— GCG and AutoDAN adversarial workflows on H200 GPU infrastructure, supporting Crescendo and TAP attack chains. OWASP ASI 2026 coverage — coverage mapped to the OWASP Agentic Security Initiative threat catalog.

— coverage mapped to the OWASP Agentic Security Initiative threat catalog. Omega-Suite binary research — autonomous zero-day discovery workflows in compiled software.

— autonomous zero-day discovery workflows in compiled software. Hardware-flexible deployment — consumer hardware through enterprise GPU clusters.

— consumer hardware through enterprise GPU clusters. Nine built-in security tools — reconnaissance, exploitation, and remediation in a single agent.

About OTT Cybersecurity LLC and Lyrie.ai

OTT Cybersecurity LLC, headquartered in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, is the developer of Lyrie.ai — the security infrastructure for the AI agent era. The company operates from a conviction that the best security is built by people who have operated in contested environments.

For more information: https://lyrie.ai | Research: https://lyrie.ai/research | GitHub: github.com/OTT-Cybersecurity-LLC/lyrie-ai





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