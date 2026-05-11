SoundThinking Honors Law Enforcement During National Police Week 2026

Summary: SoundThinking joins the nation in honoring fallen officers and expressing gratitude to all who serve during National Police Week, reaffirming its commitment to supporting the law enforcement community.

FREMONT, Calif., May 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SoundThinking, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSTI) (“SoundThinking” or the “Company”), a leading public safety technology company, joins the nation in honoring the courage, dedication, and sacrifice of law enforcement officers during National Police Week, May 10–16, 2026. This annual observance provides an opportunity for Americans to remember fallen heroes and express appreciation to those who continue to serve with integrity.

National Police Week serves as a solemn reminder of the risks law enforcement officers face in the line of duty each day. According to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund, 111 officers lost their lives in the line of duty in 2025. Each loss represents a life of service cut short and a family forever changed. More than 24,000 names are now engraved on the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial in Washington, D.C., each a testament to a life of service and sacrifice.

“We are honored to stand alongside the law enforcement professionals who serve and protect our communities every day,” said Ralph Clark, President and CEO of SoundThinking. “National Police Week is a time to honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice and recognize the dedication of those who continue to serve. As a company, we remain committed to supporting that mission and standing behind officers, their families, and the communities they protect with technologies and services to enhance their safety and community safety overall.”

SoundThinking supports those who serve not only during National Police Week, but year-round—through sustained engagement with the communities, organizations, and leaders who shape public safety.

The Company deepened its commitment to officer wellness by partnering with First Responders’ Bridge, a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting active and retired first responders and their families as they navigate the lasting impact of trauma. Through a hosted webinar, SoundThinking helped raise awareness of the organization’s confidential, peer-supported retreats – programs designed to reduce stigma, strengthen relationships, and promote the mental health of first responders.

The Company also partners with other organizations and initiatives that support law enforcement and the communities they serve, including:

Miami’s Do the Right Thing program, which recognizes youth who contribute positively to public safety

program, which recognizes youth who contribute positively to public safety National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives , supporting leadership development, training, and community engagement through chapter events and its annual conference

, supporting leadership development, training, and community engagement through chapter events and its annual conference Strides for Peace’s Race Against Gun Violence , advancing community-driven efforts to reduce gun violence

, advancing community-driven efforts to reduce gun violence Hempstead Police Department’s 150th Anniversary Gala , supporting youth programs through the Police Activity League

, supporting youth programs through the Police Activity League City of Cincinnati’s Holiday Extravaganza and Winter Wonderland Toy Drive, supporting families through community partnerships



For SoundThinking team members who have served in or alongside the law enforcement community, National Police Week carries a personal significance.

“May is a powerful month in law enforcement. During National Police Week, we come together to honor officers who made the ultimate sacrifice,” said Cindy Guerra, Director of Customer Success at SoundThinking, who previously served as both a Chicago Police Lieutenant and Chief of Police at Northeastern Illinois University. “For me, this isn’t just a moment on the calendar – it’s personal. After nearly three decades in law enforcement, the mission of supporting officers and the communities they serve continues to drive the work I do today. I’m proud to continue that mission from a different seat, with the same commitment to officer safety and public safety.”

This week, SoundThinking invites all Americans to reflect on the sacrifices made by law enforcement officers, to support the families of the fallen, and to show appreciation for those who continue to serve. For more information on how to support law enforcement, visit www.policeweek.org.

About SoundThinking, Inc.

SoundThinking, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSTI) is a leading public safety technology company that delivers AI- and data-driven solutions for law enforcement, civic leadership, and security professionals. SoundThinking is trusted by more than 300 customers and has worked with approximately 2,100 agencies to drive more efficient, effective, and equitable public safety outcomes. The company’s SafetySmart™ platform includes ShotSpotter®, the leading acoustic gunshot detection system; CrimeTracer™, the largest crime data set for investigative lead generation; PlateRanger™ powered by Rekor®, a leading ALPR solution; and SafePointe®, an AI-based weapons detection system. SoundThinking has been designated a Great Place to Work® Company.

Media Contact:

David Procopio

Regan Communications Group

dprocopio@regancomm.com

+1 (617) 866-0440