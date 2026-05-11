ARRAY Technologies to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., May 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ARRAY Technologies (NASDAQ: ARRY) (“ARRAY” or the “Company”), a leading global provider of solar tracking technology and fixed-tilt products, foundation solutions, software systems and services, today announced that members of its senior management team are scheduled to participate in the following investor conferences in May and June.

J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference in Boston

Attendees: Neil Manning, President & COO, Nick Strevel, Chief Product Officer, and Investor Relations

May 18, 2026

Neil Manning will be participating in a webcast fireside chat at the J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media, and Communications Conference. A real-time audio webcast of the presentation can be accessed at https://ir.arraytechinc.com and a replay of the webcast will also be available for 30 days following the fireside chat.

ROTH Conference in London

Attendees: Kevin Hostetler, CEO, Neil Manning, President & COO, and Investor Relations

June 17, 2026

J.P. Morgan Natural Resources Conference in New York

Attendees: H. Keith Jennings, CFO, and Investor Relations

June 23, 2026

Management will be conducting meetings with investors in attendance at all conferences. Interested investors should contact their J.P. Morgan and ROTH representatives.

About ARRAY Technologies, Inc.

ARRAY Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARRY) is a leading global provider of solar tracking technology and fixed-tilt systems to utility-scale and distributed generation customers, who construct, develop, and operate solar PV sites. With solutions engineered to withstand the harshest weather conditions, ARRAY’s high-quality solar trackers, fixed-tilt systems, software platforms, foundation solutions, and field services combine to optimize energy production and deliver value to our customers for the entire lifecycle of a project. Founded and headquartered in the United States, ARRAY is rooted in manufacturing and driven by technology - relying on its domestic manufacturing, diversified global supply chain, and customer-centric approach to design, deliver, commission, train, and support solar energy deployment around the world. For more news and information on ARRAY, please visit arraytechinc.com.

Investor Relations Contact:

ARRAY Technologies, Inc.

Investor Relations

505-437-0010

investors@arraytechinc.com