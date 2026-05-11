Coop partners with ZetaDisplay to roll out advanced in-store retail media network across Norway

MALMÖ, ZETADISPLAY AB (PUBL) – 11 May 2026

Coop Norway and ZetaDisplay have entered the next phase of a strategic agreement after the successful roll out of a pilot earlier last year. The next phase includes an advanced in-store retail media network across its nationwide store portfolio. The agreement will focus on Coop’s Extra stores, with the intention of establishing a nationwide network marking a significant step in the retailer’s retail media strategy.

As Norway’s second-largest grocery retailer, Coop Norway operates approximately 1,200 grocery and home improvement stores. The extended agreement follows strong results from a successful pilot phase across 32 of Coop’s Obs hypermarkets, demonstrating the effectiveness of retail media as a powerful in-store communication and media channel.

Coop Norway selected ZetaDisplay for its proven expertise in-store digital signage and retail media integration offering a comprehensive and innovative end-to-end solution. Building on the pilot’s success, this next phase of implementation is set to establish a new benchmark for retail media networks at scale.

This rollout will further enhance the in-store customer experience through data-driven, dynamic communication, while creating a powerful new media channel for advertisers. Strategically positioned in high-traffic areas, screen content will act as key touchpoints for brand messaging, and real-time content at the point of purchase. The expansion from Obs hypermarkets to Extra stores reflects growing advertiser demand and Coop’s ambition to develop retail media as a core revenue stream.

Christian Skaarud, Head of Media and Retail Media at Coop Norway, comments:

“Advertisers are eager to be closer to the purchase moment in a relevant context, and that is exactly what Coop can provide through in-store advertising. The first stores have already seen installations, and the rollout will now increase in pace. We have reached a point where we can significantly accelerate deployment, while ensuring we build a solid foundation with the right placements in the right stores.”

Coop is continuously working with partners to further develop both products and solutions. To support this growth, we are strengthening our sales capabilities and creating new roles focused specifically on retail media commercialization across multiple channels.

ZetaDisplay will deliver a full service in-store retail media infrastructure, including software, hardware and ongoing managed services that keep the network running at peak performance through proactive maintenance. The solution is powered by ZetaDisplay’s proprietary Engage Suite, including a dedicated Retail Media module, enabling contextual and targeted messaging that drives engagement, improves campaign performance and delivers measurable return on investment.

Ola Sæverås, Chief Business Officer at ZetaDisplay, comments:

“This agreement with Coop Norway reinforces the importance of data-driven customer engagement. Rolling out across Extra locations at this scale underlines the shift toward in-store as a key media channel, and we are excited to partner with Coop to realize that potential across their store network.

As retail media continues to evolve, success will depend on quality, insight and measurable impact. This is where we see the greatest opportunity to deliver long-term value for both retailers and advertisers.









For further information please contact:

Ola Sæverås Chief Business Officer – ZetaDisplay Group

Phone: +47 41 678 234

Email: ola@zetadisplay.com

About Coop Norway

Coop is Norway’s second-largest grocery retailer, with a portfolio of approximately 1,200 grocery and home improvement stores under brands such as Obs, Extra, Coop Prix, Coop Mega, Coop Marked, Matkroken, Obs BYGG, and Coop Byggmix. Owned by customers through membership in local cooperative societies, Coop collectively represents over 2.5 million members and family members. The umbrella organization, Coop Norge SA, handles joint functions and strategic initiatives across the network.

About ZetaDisplay

ZetaDisplay is a leading European provider of digital communication and retail media solutions, operating over 125,000 digital displays across 50+ global markets. The enables organisations to run data-driven communication across physical environments, combing technology, content and analytics to improve performance and unlock new revenue streams. ZetaDisplay is owned by the investment company Hanover Investors. More information about ZetaDisplay can be found on the group global website www.zetadisplay.com or for Investor relations at www.ir.zetadisplay.com or for owner information at www.hanoverinvestors.com.

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