DP World Launches Solar Project in Dominican Republic, Cutting 3,500 Tons/Year Of CO₂

BOCA CHICA, Dominican Republic, May 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DP World has commissioned a new solar power installation at its logistics hub in the Dominican Republic, which will cut carbon emissions by more than 3,500 tons annually and reduce reliance on fossil fuels.

Covering a total area of 18,000 square meters (193,750 square feet), the 5,120 kilowatts (kW) solar plant is expected to reduce demand for fossil fuel-based based energy by 15% across terminal operations.

The plant will supply 10% of total electricity demand, with a further 22% sourced from renewable energy providers. The project complements ongoing investments in the Dominican Republic including electric cargo handling equipment, environmental initiatives, and energy-efficient infrastructure, further reducing emissions while enhancing overall terminal performance.

Manuel Martínez, CEO of DP World in the Dominican Republic, said: “This project demonstrates how targeted investment in renewable energy can deliver immediate operational benefits. By increasing onsite generation, we are reducing emissions, improving energy efficiency, and strengthening the resilience of our logistics infrastructure to support long-term trade growth across the Americas.”

Advancing Decarbonization Across the Americas

The new solar plant reflects growing demand for more reliable and sustainable energy solutions across the Americas, where operators are balancing rising trade volumes with the need to reduce energy costs and emissions.

DP World is expanding the use of onsite solar generation across its global portfolio as part of its Global Decarbonization Strategy, which targets a 42% reduction in Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 2030. Installations are already in place at key logistics hubs and terminals in the UAE, India, the United Kingdom, Africa, and Latin America. These projects are integrated with broader initiatives including renewable energy sourcing and equipment electrification, helping reduce emissions while strengthening energy resilience across critical trade infrastructure.

For more insights into how DP World is reshaping global trade, visit our website: www.dpworld.com





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DP World is reshaping the future of global trade to improve lives everywhere. Operating across six continents with a team of over 125,000 employees, we combine global infrastructure and local expertise to deliver seamless supply chain solutions. From Ports and Terminals to Marine Services, Logistics and Technology, we leverage innovation to create better ways to trade, minimizing disruptions from the factory floor to the customer’s door.



In the Americas, DP World operates with a team of over 16,000 people across 12 countries, driving excellence through a robust network of 14 ports and terminals and more than 40 warehouses. By harnessing our global reach and local expertise, we simplify logistics, enhance operational performance, and redefine the boundaries of what’s possible in global trade.



WE MAKE TRADE FLOW





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