Manatt Adds Nationally Recognized Class Action Defense Litigator to its Los Angeles Office

LOS ANGELES, May 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Manatt, Phelps & Phillips, LLP, a multidisciplinary, integrated professional services firm, today announced that Ana Tagvoryan has joined the Firm in Los Angeles as a litigation partner in its Consumer Protection and Advertising practice. Ana’s arrival enhances Manatt’s class action litigation bench and strengthens its ability to defend businesses in complex, high-stakes matters, including privacy disputes, state and federal government enforcement and advertising-related litigation in California and across the country.

“As consumer, privacy and advertising litigation continues to evolve and accelerate, clients are demanding premium counsel who can anticipate risk, move decisively and deliver results,” said Manatt CEO and Managing Partner Donna Wilson. “Ana brings extensive litigation experience, strong command of the evolving consumer and privacy landscape, and a practical approach to risk mitigation that aligns squarely with Manatt’s focus on being true strategic partners to our clients. She also shares many synergies with recent arrival and global AI and consumer protection pioneer Julie Brill, both of whom are reflections of our strategically expanding team across the adtech space.”

Focusing on cutting-edge issues involving consumer fraud, advertising and labeling, data privacy, cybersecurity, algorithmic pricing claims, e-commerce and mobile marketing, Tagvoryan supports clients spanning industries such as technology, health, retail, media, hospitality and food and beverage.

“Ana is exactly the kind of strategic, seasoned partner consumer-facing companies across all industries need as privacy and advertising challenges accelerate,” said Partner and Manatt Consumer Protection and Advertising Leader Christine Reilly. “She’s a formidable, proven litigator with an outstanding reputation. I have had the pleasure of working with Ana—both alongside her and across the table—and I couldn’t be more excited to welcome her to our top-ranked national consumer advertising, regulatory and class action defense team.”

Tagvoryan regularly secures class certification denials, dismissals on the pleadings and summary judgments, and her successful work for clients has resulted in precedent-setting decisions from Courts of Appeals and the U.S. Supreme Court. Before joining Manatt, she led the Class Action Defense and Privacy Litigation practices at a national law firm.

“Manatt’s integrated legal and consulting platform is uniquely positioned for today’s consumer-facing businesses, which are navigating increasing litigation exposure alongside rapidly evolving regulatory requirements,” said Tagvoryan. “The Firm’s deep bench of experienced lawyers, collaborative culture and comprehensive approach enable me to deliver both strong litigation outcomes and practical, forward-looking counsel, and I’m excited to build on that with my new colleagues.”

Tagvoryan is the latest addition to Manatt’s expanding bench of professionals across key industries, including National Advisor Julie Brill, former Chief Privacy Officer at Microsoft and a Commissioner of the FTC, Partner Zach Howe, former Chief of Staff and Assistant U.S. Attorney in the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of California focusing on appellate litigation, and Senior Advisor Will Gordon, former Chief Informatics Officer at the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Innovation (CMMI) with deep experience at the intersection of clinical care, health policy and enterprise technology. She also joins the Firm’s ever-growing Los Angeles office, which recently welcomed Partner Ellie Heisler, Partner Jessica Boardman and Partner Mike Lawhead to Manatt’s prominent Entertainment group.

Tagvoryan is active with the Retail Litigation Center and Atlantic Legal Foundation, among other organizations. She has been recognized as a “Legal Visionary” by LA Times Studio, “Top 500 Leading Litigators in America” by Lawdragon, and “Leader of Influence: Thriving in their 40’s” by Los Angeles Business Journal. She received her J.D. from Pepperdine University Law School and B.A. from Loyola Marymount University.



About Manatt, Phelps & Phillips, LLP

Manatt, Phelps & Phillips, LLP, is a leading professional services firm, providing integrated legal and consulting services to a global client base. With offices strategically located in California (Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego, San Francisco, Sacramento and Silicon Valley), New York (New York City and Albany), Chicago, Washington, D.C. and Boston, the Firm represents sophisticated clients—including Fortune 500, middle-market and emerging companies—across a range of industry sectors such as health care; financial services; entertainment; digital and technology; and energy, environmental and real estate. For more information, visit www.manatt.com.

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Samuel Eisele 212.704.1998

Manatt, Phelps & Phillips, LLP