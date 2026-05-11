RenX Enterprises Corp. Issues Letter to Shareholders

MIAMI, FL, May 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RenX Enterprises Corp. (NASDAQ: RENX) (“RenX” or the “Company”), a biomass recycling, logistics, and real estate company, today issued the following letter to shareholders:

To Our Shareholders,

This letter comes at a moment when we believe the case for what RenX is building is increasingly compelling.

Recent geopolitical disruption has upended global agricultural input markets. Conflict-driven volatility has put pressure on key trade routes and pushed prices higher for fertilizer products such as urea, anhydrous ammonia, and phosphate, at exactly the moment Northern Hemisphere farmers prepare to plant. American producers are paying more, earning less, and questioning whether they will have enough of the inputs they need for upcoming planting seasons. The same forces driving up the cost of synthetic fertilizers ripple through the broader growing media and substrate supply chain, where producers are already navigating a structural problem that has been building for years.

That structural problem is import dependency. The growing media and substrate industry runs on imported raw materials. Peat is harvested in Canada and Eastern Europe. Coconut coir is processed in Southeast Asia. Both travel thousands of miles before they reach a North American greenhouse or a bag on a retail shelf. Producers who depend on this supply chain have been facing rising input costs, deepening import dependencies, and limited options to source alternatives quickly. Recent geopolitical events have not created this problem. They have made it acute.

This is a humanitarian crisis first, and we hope for its swift and just resolution. But for our industry, it is also a structural inflection point. The world is being reminded that food production rests on a fragile, geographically concentrated set of inputs, and that domestically produced, recycled, organic-based soil solutions are no longer a niche alternative. They are a strategic necessity. Compost-derived growing media, engineered soils, and circular waste-to-value processing reduce dependence on imported substrates and synthetic inputs, build soil health, and shorten supply chains. Every dollar of imported input cost inflation strengthens the economic case for RenX’s locally processed products, which are composed of material already present in the regional waste stream and are not dependent on imported inputs.

The industry has been waiting for a domestic solution that can produce at scale, at the right quality, and at a cost that makes import dependency look like what it increasingly is: a disadvantage. We did not build RenX’s biomass recycling capability because of this conflict. We built it because we believed the move toward sustainable, locally produced, technology-driven soil solutions was inevitable. Today’s environment has simply brought that future closer.

A Real Operating Platform, Delivering Real Numbers

We entered 2025 as Safe and Green Development Corporation, a real estate holding company with no processing operations. On June 2, 2025, we acquired Resource Group US Holdings LLC (RGUS), including its subsidiary, Zimmer Equipment (ZEI). In the seven months that followed, we generated $8.2 million in post-acquisition revenue, beating prior management guidance of $7.0 million by approximately 17%. Blended consolidated gross margin was 29.1%, with our Compost Sales segment running at 57%. We retired $11.9 million of legacy debt while integrating two acquisitions, standing up our public-company reporting infrastructure, and completing our first audit as a combined operating company.

Our customer base and contract book have continued to grow. ZEI has entered into or renewed a number of contracts with leading counterparties, and while these arrangements do not require minimum purchase amounts, they position ZEI well for future periods. For example, ZEI renewed its service agreement through 2028 with one of the largest waste management companies in North America, a counterparty that contributed more than $3 million of ZEI revenue in 2025, on terms that include CPI escalators and a fuel surcharge. We added a Tampa green waste contract, a Sarasota commercial disposal agreement, a new Florida hauling contract, and our first entry into the South Florida premium bagged soils market.

Operational Step-Change

We have not just integrated, we have upgraded. In December we brought a Komptech Crambo shredder and Diamond Z horizontal grinder in-house, replacing rental units and improving unit economics. In March we deployed a Komptech XL3 trommel screener with an automated three-stacker conveyor system, improving throughput, product consistency, and labor productivity. Every piece of equipment is sized for the volume Microtec will require in commercial production.

Microtec: Targeting 2H 2026 Commissioning

Microtec is the strategic centerpiece of RenX. The UTM 1200 Turbo Mill is on the ground in Florida and advancing through site engineering and mechanical integration with our turnkey integration partner. We are targeting active commissioning in the second half of 2026. A video of the completed mill is now available on our website. Once operational, the UTM 1200 will let us upgrade screened woody biomass into engineered soil substrates and specialty growing media. In the current input environment, we believe an American facility producing engineered, specification-defined growing media from local feedstocks at industrial scale is exactly the kind of asset the market is looking for.

The opportunity is large. According to third-party industry research, the global engineered and manufactured soils market is approximately $10 billion today and is projected to reach roughly $17 billion by 2033, on top of a $7 billion global compost market. We do not need to capture a meaningful share of that opportunity to drive significant value for shareholders.

Initial $13 Million of PIPE Financing; Up to $87 Million in Additional Financing Available

On May 5, 2026, we announced a senior convertible note and warrant PIPE financing with institutional investors providing an initial commitment of $13 million and the potential for up to an additional $87 million in funding from time to time upon mutual consent. This structure provides us with meaningful capital today to fund Microtec and working capital for RGUS and ZEI, will allow us to retire higher-cost legacy obligations, and will provide us substantial additional capacity available to scale on our own timetable.

Real Estate: Continued Monetization, Continued Deleveraging

We continue to wind down our legacy real estate portfolio in a disciplined way. In 2025 we restructured roughly $7 million of secured debt tied to our Lago Vista, Texas property, extinguishing $5 million through the transfer of the property and securing the $2 million balance against our Durant, Oklahoma property, which is targeted for sale in 2026. We restructured the Norman Berry investment to preserve capital recovery while retaining ownership upside. Every disposition retires debt, frees cash flow, and lets management focus on the operating businesses.

What’s Next

The macro environment is doing some of our marketing for us, but execution is on us. Our goals are to drive RGUS and ZEI revenue and margin, get Microtec commissioned and ramping in the second half of this year, deploy our capital with discipline, and continue monetizing real estate. We have built the platform. The world has just been given a powerful reminder of why platforms like ours should matter.

To the shareholders who have been with us through the transformation, and to the new investors who have joined the story, thank you. The work in front of us is clear, and we intend to execute.

Sincerely,

RenX Enterprises Corp.

About RenX Enterprises Corp.

RenX Enterprises Corp. is a technology-driven biomass recycling, logistics, and real estate company operating a vertically integrated environmental services platform focused on producing value-added compost, engineered soils, and specialty growing media for agricultural, commercial, and consumer end markets. The Company’s platform is designed to be differentiated by its use of advanced milling and material-processing technology, including a planned deployment of a licensed Microtec system, to precisely size, refine, and condition organic inputs into consistent, high-performance soil substrates. This technology-enabled approach will allow RenX to move beyond traditional waste-to-value operations and manufacture engineered growing media with repeatable quality and defined specifications. RenX’s core operations are anchored by a permitted 80-plus acre organics processing facility in Myakka City, Florida, where the Company integrates organics processing, advanced milling, blending, and in-house logistics to support the localized production of proprietary soil substrates and potting media. The Company also owns a portfolio of legacy real estate assets, which it intends to monetize to fund its core platform.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements include statements regarding the case for what the Company is building being increasingly compelling; the move toward sustainable, locally produced, technology-driven soil solutions being inevitable; today’s environment bringing that future closer; ZEI being positioned well for future periods; advancing the UTM 1200 Turbo Mill through site engineering and mechanical integration; targeting active commissioning of the mill in the second half of 2026; the UTM 1200 upgrading screened woody biomass into engineered soil substrates and specialty growing media; an American facility producing engineered, specification-defined growing media from local feedstocks at industrial scale being exactly the kind of asset the market is looking for in the current input environment; the global engineered and manufactured soils market being projected to reach roughly $17 billion by 2033, on top of a $7 billion global compost market; driving significant value for shareholders; receiving potentially up to an additional $87 million in PIPE funding from institutional investors upon mutual consent; the PIPE structure allowing the Company to retire higher-cost legacy obligations, and providing it with substantial additional capacity available to scale on its own timetable; continuing to wind down the Company’s legacy real estate portfolio in a disciplined way; driving RGUS and ZEI revenue and margin, getting Microtec commissioned and ramping in the second half of this year, deploying the Company’s capital with discipline, and continuing to monetize real estate; the world being given a powerful reminder of why the Company’s platforms matter; executing on the work in front of the Company; moving beyond traditional waste-to-value operations and manufacturing engineered growing media with repeatable quality and defined specifications; and monetizing the Company’s portfolio of legacy real estate assets to fund its core technology-driven environmental processing platform.

Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, among others, the Company’s ability to meet the conditions to secure additional funding under the PIPE financing, as well as the parties’ agreement to complete any additional closings beyond the initial and second closings; the Company’s ability to commission and operate the Microtec UTM 1200 Turbo Mill on the timeline anticipated; the Company’s ability to advance monetization initiatives across its legacy real estate asset portfolio; the Company’s ability to achieve cash flow positivity; the Company’s ability to maintain adequate liquidity and working capital; the Company’s ability to maintain its Nasdaq listing; the Company’s reliance on third-party technologies and partners; the availability and cost of feedstock and other inputs; customer demand and market acceptance of engineered growing media products; fuel and commodity pricing; general economic and market conditions, including those resulting from geopolitical events; and other factors discussed in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, and its other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.