WORK Medical Collaborates with Novabioplus to Unlock Biological Data Value with AI, Advancing the “BioToken” Assetization Model

Hangzhou, China, May 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WORK Medical Technology Group LTD (Nasdaq: WOK) (“WORK Medical”, the “Company” or “we”), a supplier of medical devices in China, through its subsidiaries in China, today announced that it has entered into a strategic cooperation agreement (the “Agreement”) with Shanghai Novabioplus Biotechnology Co., Ltd. (“Novabioplus”), a provider of biological reagent products and solutions on April 13, 2026.

The two parties aim to jointly develop a “Data-Model-Application” trinity of next-generation intelligent medical models. The long-term initiative aims to integrate WORK Medical’s digital transformation of AI-driven healthcare with Novabioplus’ extensive protein data resources and application scenarios, unlocking the latent value of biological data assets.

WORK Medical continues to deepen its commitment to the medical AI sector. This partnership represents the latest advancement of the Company’s “Healthcare + Web3 + AI” strategy, particularly in the field of biopharmaceutical research and development (R&D).

Advancing AI-driven Protein Antibody Product Development

Pursuant to the Agreement, the parties agree to integrate WORK Medical’s AI algorithms expertise with Novabioplus’ massive protein datasets and multi-dimensional biological reagent platforms to propel the R&D of AI-driven protein antibody therapeutics.

Four “AI+” Projects to Build Next-Generation Intelligent Medical Models

Specifically, the collaboration involves four major “AI+” projects: AI-based membrane protein design, AI-driven antibody sequence optimization, AI-enabled enzyme molecule design, and AI-powered peptide design. These initiatives combine data governance with model training to enable precise biomolecular design and functional simulation through advanced AI technologies.

Defining the AI-Driven “BioToken” Model

Furthermore, the parties intend to generate “BioTokens” to unlock the potential of protein therapeutics and establish a new digital ecosystem for biological assets. This will be achieved through a “BioToken” commercial model built on an intelligent digital protein database.

The technical roadmap for these four AI+ projects aligns with WORK Medical’s broader strategy of striving to become a digital asset operator within the healthcare industry. At the core of this partnership is the development of AI-driven, multimodal biological data “BioTokens.” By integrating protein sequences, functional data, and laboratory datasets, the parties aim to co-develop AI models for protein molecular design. This platform is expected to optimize protein structures and enhance biological functions while generating “BioTokens” with significant assetization potential, thereby creating new value frontiers for biological assets.

Similar to the Company’s exploration of medical real-world assets (RWA), the introduction of BioTokens transforms biopharmaceutical R&D outputs into verifiable and measurable digital assets, offering a new pathway for value discovery in the industry.

Strategic Transformation and Capital Opportunities

WORK Medical and Novabioplus will focus on value creation across both capital and assets, with plans to achieve deeper integration of industrial resources and capital advantages through potential joint investments in major projects.

Management Commentary

Management of WORK Medical stated: “This strategic cooperation with Novabioplus represents a significant milestone in WORK Medical’s evolution from a high-end medical device manufacturer into a life sciences digital ecosystem builder. We are not only advancing our R&D in medical devices but also leveraging AI to unlock the intrinsic value of biopharmaceutical data. Through the BioToken model, we aim to transcend the limitations of traditional asset-heavy RWA frameworks and explore new models for the assetization of life sciences data. This initiative is expected to unlock the commercial value of cutting-edge innovations while accelerating the clinical translation and application of next-generation intelligent medical solutions.”

About Novabioplus

Composed of overseas-returned experts, senior scientists, and entrepreneurs, Novabioplus is committed to becoming a leading partner for biopharmaceutical companies. With over a decade of expertise in high-end biological reagent research, the company holds numerous invention patents in areas such as viral vector packaging, protein expression, functional cell lines, protein detection, and process impurity analysis. Built on three innovative platforms—protein science, cell science, and quality research—Novabioplus has developed a distinctive product portfolio that includes transient protein expression kits and media, activity assay kits and active cell lines, quality research reagents, impurity detection kits, mass spectrometry enzyme series, and recombinant protein products. The company also provides high-quality, customized services and comprehensive solutions.

About WORK Medical Technology Group LTD

WORK Medical Technology Group LTD, through its subsidiary, Work (Hangzhou) Medical Treatment Equipment Co., Ltd. and its subsidiaries in China, is a supplier of medical devices that develops and manufactures Class I and II medical devices and sells Class I and II disposable medical devices through operating subsidiaries in China. The Company has a diverse product portfolio comprising 23 products, including customized and multifunctional masks and other medical consumables. All the products have been sold in 34 provincial-level administrative regions in China, with 15 of them sold in more than 30 countries worldwide. The Company has received a number of quality-related manufacturing designations and has registered 17 products with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration allowing their products to enter the U.S. market. For more information, please visit the Company’s website: https://www.workmedtech.com/corporate.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may be identified by words such as “aims,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “could,” “estimates,” “expects,” “forecasts,” “goal,” “intends,” “may,” “plans,” “possible,” “potential,” “seeks,” “will,” and variations of these words or similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Any such statements in this press release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements in this press release are based on the Company’s current expectations, estimates and projections only as of the date of this release and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those set forth in or implied by such forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results set forth in the Company’s annual report on Form 20-F and other documents filed by the Company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company explicitly disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements except to the extent required by law.

For more information, please contact:

WORK Medical Technology Group LTD

Investor Relations Department

Email: ir@workmedtech.com

Ascent Investor Relations LLC

Tina Xiao

Phone: +1-646-932-7242

Email: investors@ascent-ir.com