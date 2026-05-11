Associa Community Association Services of Indiana Names Edward Zlaty as New Branch President

CARMEL, Ind., May 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa, the industry’s largest residential community management company, has announced the appointment of Edward Zlaty as branch president of Associa Community Association Services of Indiana.

In this role, Zlaty will oversee branch operations and lead efforts to enhance service delivery, strengthen client relationships and support continued employee retention and development. He will take a hands-on approach to improving execution, increasing responsiveness, and ensuring a consistent and reliable experience.

Zlaty brings more than 25 years of experience driving strategic growth, operational excellence, and cultural transformation across the financial services, real estate, community management, and professional services industries.

Throughout his career, he has built high-performing teams, developed operational models and implemented customer experience strategies that improve employee engagement, client satisfaction and long-term organizational success. His leadership philosophy is rooted in a people-first mindset, with a focus on empowering connected teams to deliver exceptional results.

“Edward’s proven leadership, passion for operational excellence and commitment to service standards make him the right leader for Community Association Services of Indiana,” said Stephanie Skelley, regional vice president, Associa. “His ability to strengthen teams, build accountability and support client relationships will be invaluable as we continue delivering meaningful value to the communities we serve.”

Zlaty’s appointment reflects Associa’s ongoing commitment to investing in strong local leadership and providing community associations with the service, expertise and support they need to thrive. For more information, visit www.cas-indiana.com.

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About Associa

With more than 300 branch offices across North America, Associa is building the future of community for more than 7.5 million residents worldwide. Our 19,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise, and trailblazing innovation. For more than 48 years, Associa has brought positive impact and meaningful value to communities. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

Media Contact:

Meagan Byrne, meagan@truepointagency.com, (914) 374-2662