National Nurses Week: Simple Modern Partners with Four Hospitals to Support Nurses

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, May 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For National Nurses Week, May 6-12, Simple Modern will launch a multi-hospital initiative, partnering with healthcare teams across the country to recognize and support nurses.

As part of the initiative, Simple Modern is collaborating with four hospital systems:

Banner Heart Hospital in Mesa, Arizona

Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis, Missouri

McLaren Port Huron Cardiac in Port Huron, Michigan

OU Health in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Each hospital will receive 100 water bottles from its Mesa Loop collection for nursing staff as a small token of appreciation for the essential, around-the-clock care they provide.

“Nurses carry an incredible load every day, physically, emotionally and mentally,” said Chris Hoyle, Simple Modern Chief Marketing Officer. “We wanted to show up in a way that’s actually useful during a long shift, not just symbolic, and in a way that could support them everywhere they go.”

The initiative reflects Simple Modern’s broader mission to “exist to give generously,” which includes donating at least 10% of annual profits to nonprofit organizations and community efforts.

“Our goal was to keep this simple for hospital teams while still creating something that feels genuine,” Hoyle said. “This is a small way to say thank you, and to make sure more people hear directly from the nurses doing this work every day.”

National Nurses Week is celebrated annually from May 6-12, recognizing the contributions and impact of nurses across the healthcare system.

About Simple Modern

Simple Modern exists to give generously. As a leading drinkware and consumer goods company, Simple Modern gives at least 10% of annual profits to communities around the world, equaling millions in donations since the company’s founding in 2015. The Oklahoma-owned company offers premium quality products and unique styles for adults and kids at generous prices. Mission-driven and values-based, Simple Modern has grown into a category leader for retail partners like Amazon, Target and Walmart, serving customers in all 50 states and eight countries around the world. To learn more about Simple Modern, visit www.simplemodern.com.

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