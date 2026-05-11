Richardson Electronics to Present at the 16th Annual LD Micro Invitational on May 18, 2026

LAFOX, Ill., May 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ: RELL), a global provider of engineered solutions for the alternative energy and power management markets, and custom displays for medical and industrial OEMs, today announced that it will be participating in the 16th Annual LD Micro Invitational at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel in Los Angeles, CA on May 18 – 19, 2026.

Richardson Electronics is scheduled to present on Monday, May 18, 2026, at 9:30 AM PT. Edward Richardson, Chairman and CEO and Wendy Diddell COO will be presenting on behalf of the Company.

To access the live presentation, please use the following information:

LD Micro Invitational XVI

Date: Monday, May 18, 2026

Time: 9:30 AM-9:55 AM PT

Webcast: https://ldmicroevents.com/

If you would like more information about the event or to book 1x1 investor meetings with Richardson Electronics, please contact LD Micro at registration@ldmicro.com. For more information on LD Micro, visit www.ldmicro.com.

About Richardson Electronics, Ltd.

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. is a leading global manufacturer of engineered solutions, green energy products, power grid and microwave tubes and related consumables; power conversion and RF and microwave components; high-value replacement parts, tubes, and service training for diagnostic imaging equipment; and customized display solutions.

More than 60% of our products are manufactured in LaFox, Illinois, Marlborough, Massachusetts, or Donaueschingen, Germany, or by one of our manufacturing partners throughout the world. All of our partners manufacture to our strict specifications and per our supplier code of conduct. We serve customers in the alternative energy, healthcare, aviation, broadcast, communications, industrial, marine, medical, military, scientific and semiconductor markets. The Company’s strategy is to provide specialized technical expertise and “engineered solutions” based on our core engineering and manufacturing capabilities. The Company provides solutions and adds value through design-in support, systems integration, prototype design and manufacturing, testing, logistics and aftermarket technical service and repair through its global infrastructure. More information is available at www.rell.com.

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. common stock trades on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the ticker symbol RELL.

About LD Micro

LD Micro, a wholly owned subsidiary of Freedom US Markets, was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the micro-cap space. Through its dynamic, investor-driven conferences and curated company exposure, LD has served as an invaluable asset to all those interested in discovering the next generation of great companies.

For more information on LD Micro, visit www.ldmicro.com.



Forward-Looking Statements



This release includes certain "forward-looking" statements as defined by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Statements in this press release regarding the Company's business that are not historical facts represent "forward-looking" statements that involve risks and uncertainties. For a discussion of such risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see Item 1A, "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on August 4, 2025, and other reports we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company assumes no responsibility to update the "forward-looking" statements in this release as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.