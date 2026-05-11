VisionSpark Named Silver Sponsor at CoachCon 2026, Reinforcing Commitment to Strategic Coach Entrepreneurial Community

WORTHINGTON, Ohio, May 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VisionSpark, a three-time Inc. 5000-recognized executive search partner specializing in purpose-driven leadership hiring, has been named a Silver Sponsor at CoachCon 2026 , taking place June 2-3, 2026, at the Hilton Orlando in Orlando, Florida. The event, organized by Strategic Coach, convenes entrepreneurs who are actively transitioning from operator to strategist - and who recognize that talent misalignment is among the most consequential risks to sustainable growth.

CoachCon brings together current and past Strategic Coach members for high-caliber dialogue on growth, capability, and long-term performance. This year's theme - Leveraging Your Greatest Teacher - centers on experience as the driver of sustainable scale, a principle that directly reflects VisionSpark's approach to executive hiring.

"The Strategic Coach community is defined by founders who are building organizations designed to outlast their direct involvement," said Alec Broadfoot, CEO of VisionSpark. "That requires precision in who they hire for the roles closest to the top. Our presence at CoachCon is about being embedded in the conversations where those decisions take shape."

As founders move from operators to strategists, the demand for second-in-command leaders, Integrators, and senior functional executives has intensified across growth-stage markets. VisionSpark's executive search practice is structured specifically for this environment, with methodology designed to evaluate candidates not only on experience but on alignment with a company's culture, operating model, and long-term trajectory.

At CoachCon 2026, VisionSpark will offer conference attendees access to its integrated Leadership Hiring System, which brings structure and objectivity to executive hiring decisions at every stage of the process. The system comprises three components. The Leadership Alignment Assessment evaluates team fit across four dimensions - Future-Proof, Action-Oriented, Scalable, and Transformative - to identify gaps before a search begins. The Candidate Impact Evaluation applies VisionSpark's proprietary Talent Impact Profile to assess how each candidate will perform within a specific organizational context. The Role-to-Scale Matching Methodology ensures that the defined role is built for where the organization is going, not only where it has been.

VisionSpark CEO Alec Broadfoot will be present throughout the event and available for direct engagement with attendees. Broadfoot is the author of Hiring Your Right #2 Leader , a structured framework for identifying the second-in-command executive that Visionary entrepreneurs need to scale - and a reflection of the firm's foundational expertise in this hiring category.

VisionSpark's participation at CoachCon 2026 positions the firm at the intersection of executive search and the entrepreneurial operating systems driving high-growth companies today. Information on the firm's executive search services is available at visionsparksearch.com.

About VisionSpark

VisionSpark is a three-time Inc. 5000-recognized boutique executive search firm dedicated to helping purpose-driven, growth-oriented companies hire the leaders they need to scale. Through a structured search methodology, proprietary assessment tools, and deep experience with entrepreneurial organizations, VisionSpark partners with founders and leadership teams to identify, attract, and place high-impact executives who align with their vision, values, and long-term objectives. Learn more at visionsparksearch.com .

Media Contact

VisionSpark

740 Lakeview Plaza Blvd, Suite 250

Worthington, Ohio 43085

(614) 389-3375