Stadion Money Management and Morningstar Retirement Team Up to Launch Stadion Managed Accounts at Lincoln Financial

WATKINSVILLE, Ga., May 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stadion Money Management (“Stadion”), a pioneer in retirement managed account services and technology, today announced a strategic collaboration with Morningstar Retirement to offer Stadion Managed Accounts powered by Morningstar Retirement through Lincoln Financial’s Retirement Plan Services.

The offering combines Stadion’s professional portfolio management capabilities with Morningstar Retirement’s personalization technology to help deliver more tailored investment offerings for plan participants. The offering is available to plans on Lincoln Financial’s Alliance platform.

“We’re combining our decades of professional money management experience with Morningstar Retirement’s personalization engine to deliver a new retirement managed account service,” said Duane Bernt, CEO at Stadion Money Management. “Lincoln Financial’s commitment to innovation makes them the ideal platform for this innovative collaboration.”

“We're excited to bring together two industry leaders to create something new for the retirement market,” said Brock Johnson, President at Morningstar Retirement.

“This launch reflects Lincoln Financial’s continued commitment to delivering innovative solutions that help drive better retirement outcomes for plan participants,” said Jason Crane, President of Lincoln Retirement Plan Services. “This service brings together strong, complementary capabilities from respected industry leaders to support more tailored retirement outcomes for participants.”

Stadion Managed Accounts powered by Morningstar Retirement is now available to eligible retirement plans on the Lincoln Financial Alliance platform. Plan sponsors interested in learning more should contact their Lincoln Financial representative.

About Stadion Money Management

Founded in 1993 and headquartered near Athens, Georgia, Stadion is a wholly owned subsidiary of Smart USA. Stadion partners with financial professionals, asset managers, and recordkeepers to deliver retirement plan and participant-level investment solutions. Stadion Money Management, LLC ("Stadion") is a registered investment adviser under the Investment Advisers Act of 1940. Registration does not imply a certain level of skill or training. More information about Stadion, including fees, can be found in Stadion's ADV Part 2, which is available free of charge. Please visit stadionmoney.com.

About Morningstar Retirement

Morningstar Retirement empowers investor success by providing research- and technology-driven products and services that help individuals reach their retirement goals. With advisory services provided by Morningstar Investment Management LLC, Morningstar Retirement supports and collaborates with workplace retirement plans and other industry players to differentiate their services, stay competitive, and reach new markets, all in service of building a better retirement system.

Morningstar Retirement not only helps people save for the retirement they want but helps them make their money last once they get there. For more information, visit https://www.morningstar.com/business/brands/retirement.

About Lincoln Financial

Lincoln Financial helps people confidently plan for their vision of a successful financial future. As of December 31, 2025, approximately 17 million customers trust our guidance and solutions across four core businesses – annuities, life insurance, group protection, and retirement plan services. As of December 31, 2025, the company had $349 billion in end-of-period account balances, net of reinsurance. Headquartered in Radnor, PA., Lincoln Financial is the marketing name for Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE: LNC) and its affiliates. Learn more at LincolnFinancial.com.

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