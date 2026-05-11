Autocorp.ai and TransUnion Canada Help Car Buyers Get Financing Clarity Earlier – With No Impact to Their Credit Score

Ottawa, ONTARIO, May 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Autocorp.ai, the credit-qualification platform purpose-built for automotive retail, today announced a partnership with TransUnion Canada to help Canadian car buyers understand their financing options earlier in the shopping process – without impacting their credit score. Through Autocorp.ai’s AVA™ platform, dealerships can access a full TransUnion credit report and score through a dealer‑initiated soft inquiry, before a test drive and before a buyer completes a formal credit application.

Full Soft-Pull Bureau for Dealers, for the first time

A Better Experience for Consumers: Fewer Surprises, More Confidence

For consumers, buying a car can be stressful when financing details only become clear late in the process. This new capability helps reduce that uncertainty. By providing earlier insight into financing options without triggering a hard inquiry, buyers can shop with more confidence, focus on vehicles that better match their budget, and avoid unnecessary last‑minute surprises — all while protecting the credit health they’ve worked to build.

What’s Changed — and Why it Matters Now

In Canadian automotive retail, dealer‑initiated soft inquiries have often provided only limited credit information. This partnership expands what’s available early in the process by enabling a deeper, more complete view through TransUnion’s bureau data – without affecting a consumer’s credit score.

The timing is also important: many financing partners already rely on TransUnion credit data when making final lending decisions. This same depth of insight can now be introduced earlier – helping align the first conversations in the showroom (or online) with the realities of financing, and supporting a smoother experience for buyers across a wide range of credit profiles

How Dealerships Benefit

Embedded directly inside Autocorp.ai’s AVA™ platform, the integration helps dealers identify qualified buyers earlier, prioritize outreach more effectively, and guide consumers toward vehicles and programs that better fit their financing options. This means fewer dead‑ends, less back‑and‑forth, and more productive conversations – for both dealership staff and the people shopping for a vehicle.

“This isn’t an incremental integration — it’s a category shift for Canadian automotive,” said Andrew Lemoine, CEO of Autocorp.ai. “Dealers and OEMs have been asking for full bureau-grade, dealer-initiated insight at the top of the funnel for years, and until now, the infrastructure simply didn’t exist in this market. Partnering with TransUnion — a name every dealer, OEM, lender, and consumer already trusts — means we can deliver the full CreditVision Report and score inside the tools our customers are already using, and let them focus their time on the buyers who are qualified on the right vehicles and programs.”

“At TransUnion Canada, we believe better information leads to better experiences — for businesses and the consumers they serve. By bringing a full credit report into a dealer-initiated soft inquiry, we’re helping Canadian car buyers have a clearer view of their financing options earlier in the journey, while protecting the credit health they’ve worked to build. We’re proud to extend the reach of TransUnion’s credit insights through Autocorp.ai’s platform, and to support responsible credit access at a key moment in the consumer journey.” — Juan Sebastian D’Achiardi, CEO / Regional President, TransUnion Canada

About TransUnion Canada



TransUnion is a global information and insights company with over 13,000 associates operating in more than 30 countries, including Canada, where we’re the credit bureau of choice for the financial services ecosystem and most of Canada’s largest banks. We make trust possible by ensuring each person is reliably represented in the marketplace. We do this by providing an actionable view of consumers, stewarded with care.

Through our acquisitions and technology investments we have developed innovative solutions that extend beyond our strong foundation in core credit into areas such as marketing, fraud, risk and advanced analytics. As a result, consumers and businesses can transact with confidence and achieve great things. We call this Information for Good® — and it leads to economic opportunity, great experiences and personal empowerment for millions of people around the world.

For more information visit: www.transunion.ca

" This is a category shift for Canadian automotive "

About Autocorp.ai

About Autocorp.ai Autocorp.ai is the credit-qualification platform built for automotive retail. Its AVA™ suite helps dealerships and OEMs identify credit-qualified buyers earlier, protect consumer credit, and close more deals with less wasted capacity. Headquartered in Ottawa, Autocorp.ai serves dealerships and OEMs across North America.

Press Inquiries

Autocorp.ai - Media Relations, - pr@autocorp.ai

TransUnion Canada — Hyunjoo Kim, Director, Corporate Affairs & Communications – hyunjoo.kim@transunion.com